Public Law weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the European Commission’s proposed solution for continued medicines supply in Northern Ireland as the UK threatens unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Affairs Committee’s report on citizens’ rights, an Institute for Government report on the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to replace EU structural funds, and look at UK’s divergence priorities after Brexit, as well as the latest guidance on the EU Settlement Scheme, and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include HMCTS’s latest operation summary, a Joint Committee on Statutory Instruments report setting out its concerns about the government’s secondary legislation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a BEIS Committee report criticising the government for lack of direction in levelling up after the pandemic, and the government response to the JCHR's report on protect during the pandemic, plus key SIs. Also in this edition, a Justice Committee publishes on reforming the legal aid system, Professor Derrick Wyatt QC puts the case for supreme courts’ participation in public debate and Angharad Parry, barrister at Twenty Essex, discusses the latest developments on the UK and the Lugano Convention,plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, lobbying, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, projects and infrastructure and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest human rights and public procurement cases, including Adam Heppinstall QC on the Supreme Court's robust separation of powers and proportionality judgment in the child tax credit case, and the latest in the Good Law Project's public procurement related judicial review claims. or to read the full analysis.