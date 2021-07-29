- Public Law weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- A look at UK’s divergence priorities after Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Committee calls for evidence on UK common frameworks programme
- Brexit Bulletin—European Commission refuses to renegotiate Northern Ireland Protocol
- Commission proposes solution for continued medicines supply in Northern Ireland
- European Affairs Committee publishes report on citizens’ rights
- Institute for Government publishes UK Shared Prosperity Fund report
- UK threatens to withdraw from Northern Ireland Brexit deal
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 23 July 2021
- REACH etc (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Union Civil Protection Mechanism (Revocation) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Airports Slot Allocation (Alleviation of Usage Requirements) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Customs (Tariff etc) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Internal Market Information System Regulation (Amendment etc) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Home Office publishes revised EU Settlement Scheme caseworker guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—26 July 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes sixth report scrutinising international treaties
- UK accession to Lugano Convention—is the door now closed?
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Committee criticises the government for lack of direction in levelling up
- Committee publishes report examining coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Government responds to JCHR report on protest rules
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 26 July 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 11) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings) (Amendment No 3) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- East Staffordshire (Electoral Changes) Order 2021
- Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 (Commencement No 4 and Transitional Provisions) Order 2021
- Rochdale (Electoral Changes) Order 2021
- Supreme courts should join in public debate to increase their legitimacy
- State accountability and liability
- Cabinet Office publishes first part of Nigel Boardman’s Greensill Capital report
- PACAC publishes report stating Greensill appointment was above board
- Judicial review
- Judgment Alert: R (on the application of Transport Action Network Ltd) v Secretary of State for Transport [2021] EWHC 2095 (Admin)
- Law Society responds to Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Equality and Human Rights
- Judgment Alert: R (on the application of Rowley) v Minister for the Cabinet Office [2021] EWHC 2108 (Admin)
- Judgment Alert: Royal Cayman Islands Police Association and others v Commissioners of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and another (Cayman Islands) [2021] UKPC 21
- Supreme Court reinforces boundaries of court’s role in separation of powers (SC, CB and 8 children, R (on the application of) v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 28 July 2021
- Other Public Law updates
- Justice Committee publishes report on reforming the legal aid system
- MoJ consults on draft scheme regulations for Judicial Pension Scheme 2022
- Public procurement
- Biffa Waste Services Ltd v Leicestershire County Council
- Expert evidence in public procurement challenges (Bop-Me Ltd v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- Judgment Alert: Biffa Waste Services Ltd v Leicestershire County Council [2021] EWHC 1764 (TCC)
- Judgment Alert: R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Minister for the Cabinet Office [2021] EWHC 2091 (TCC)
- Public Procurement (Agreement on Government Procurement) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Minister for the Cabinet Office
- Projects and infrastructure
- Gove welcomes reports setting out improvements to government functioning
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Brexit highlights—23 July 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the European Commission’s proposed solution for continued medicines supply in Northern Ireland as the UK threatens unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Affairs Committee’s report on citizens’ rights, an Institute for Government report on the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to replace EU structural funds, and look at UK’s divergence priorities after Brexit, as well as the latest guidance on the EU Settlement Scheme, and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include HMCTS’s latest operation summary, a Joint Committee on Statutory Instruments report setting out its concerns about the government’s secondary legislation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a BEIS Committee report criticising the government for lack of direction in levelling up after the pandemic, and the government response to the JCHR's report on protect during the pandemic, plus key SIs. Also in this edition, a Justice Committee publishes on reforming the legal aid system, Professor Derrick Wyatt QC puts the case for supreme courts’ participation in public debate and Angharad Parry, barrister at Twenty Essex, discusses the latest developments on the UK and the Lugano Convention,plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, lobbying, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, projects and infrastructure and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest human rights and public procurement cases, including Adam Heppinstall QC on the Supreme Court's robust separation of powers and proportionality judgment in the child tax credit case, and the latest in the Good Law Project's public procurement related judicial review claims.
