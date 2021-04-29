Sign-in Help
Public Law weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Published on: 29 April 2021
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including the European Parliament's approval of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), updates on urgent discussions and meetings of various Withdrawal Agreement Specialised Committees, a parliamentary report on the TCA, new inquiries on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the UK-Nigeria relationship, progress on the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include reviewed restrictions in Wales, government responses to the pandemic's economic and secondary impact, a joint briefing on the marginalisation of the House of Commons during the pandemic, the Joint Committee on Human Rights' calls for review of coronavirus fixed penalty notices, the Transport Committee's consideration of the government‘s ‘Global Travel Taskforce' report, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, analysis of the self-cleaning procedure in public procurement, a parliamentary briefing on the State Opening of Parliament, an IfG report on the fiscal position of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, plus additional updates on lobbying, judicial review, public procurement, State aid and EU law. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of several human rights cases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

