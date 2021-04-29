- Public Law weekly highlights—29 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament approves EU-UK TCA paving way for Council adoption
- Brexit Bulletin—MEPs endorse EU-UK TCA in final debate before European Parliament vote
- Brexit Bulletin—Lord Frost reports urgent discussions with EU are ‘nearing important milestones’
- Brexit Bulletin—Sixth meeting of the Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights
- Brexit Bulletin—Third meeting of the Specialised Committee on Financial Provisions
- Brexit Bulletin—Third meeting of the Specialised Committee on Gibraltar
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance including European Climate Law
More...
- Brexit Bulletin—NIAC reports on EU-UK TCA
- Brexit Bulletin—Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland Sub-Committee launches inquiry into Protocol’s implementation
- European Parliament Think Tank considers non-regression provisions in EU-UK TCA
- Brexit legislation
- Financial Services Bill—House of Lords considers Commons amendments
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 23 April 2021
- Nuclear Safeguards (Fissionable Material and Relevant International Agreements) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Auctioning Regulations 2021
- Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021
- Education (Student Finance) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Draft Pollution Prevention and Control (Fees) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—26 April 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Australia reach consensus on elements of an FTA
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Indonesia establish Joint Economic and Trade Committee
- Beyond Brexit—Suriname and Bahamas join UK-CARIFORUM Economic Partnership Agreement
- Beyond Brexit—FAC launches inquiry into UK–Nigeria relationship
- Beyond Brexit—briefing examines UK-Turkey FTA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh First Minister details changes in restrictions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government responds to report on economic impact
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government responds to report on secondary impact
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—JCHR calls for comprehensive review of FPNs
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Transport Committee criticises recommendations on aviation and tourism
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) legislation
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 13) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 8) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 9) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 21) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Employment Rights Act 1996 (Coronavirus, Calculation of a Week’s Pay) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Social Security and Tax Credits (Miscellaneous and Coronavirus Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Vaccine Damage Payments (Specified Disease) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Education (Pupil Information) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Suspension of Liability for Wrongful Trading) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Change of Expiry Date in s 32(1)) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Social Security (Coronavirus) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Draft Coronavirus Act 2020 (Early Expiry) Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commons briefing examines State Opening of Parliament with reduced ceremonials
- House of Commons Commission publishes report on amendments to ICGS
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Bingham Centre publishes joint briefing on 'erosion of parliamentary control'
- IfG report examines fiscal position of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland
- State accountability and liability
- HMT and BoE respond to FOI requests concerning Greensill Capital contact
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 26 April
- Equality and human rights
- Prison failed to keep convicted murderer reasonably safe (Newell v Ministry of Justice)
- Statutory bar on intercept evidence in criminal proceedings compatible with ECHR (R (on the application of Schofield) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Public procurement
- Self-cleaning procedure in public procurement in the UK
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 28 April 2021
- EU law
- Council of the EU announces judges and advocates-general appointments
- Other Public Law updates
- Home Office appoints Martin Levermore as new Windrush independent adviser
- UK/EU divergence–have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including the European Parliament's approval of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), updates on urgent discussions and meetings of various Withdrawal Agreement Specialised Committees, a parliamentary report on the TCA, new inquiries on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the UK-Nigeria relationship, progress on the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include reviewed restrictions in Wales, government responses to the pandemic's economic and secondary impact, a joint briefing on the marginalisation of the House of Commons during the pandemic, the Joint Committee on Human Rights' calls for review of coronavirus fixed penalty notices, the Transport Committee's consideration of the government‘s ‘Global Travel Taskforce' report, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, analysis of the self-cleaning procedure in public procurement, a parliamentary briefing on the State Opening of Parliament, an IfG report on the fiscal position of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, plus additional updates on lobbying, judicial review, public procurement, State aid and EU law. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of several human rights cases.
