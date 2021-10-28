Public Law weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected updates from the Autumn Budget 2021, Brexit headlines, including the second meeting of the TCA Specialised Committee on Fisheries, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. This edition also includes analysis of the Data Protection Intelligence Group‘s precedents for compliance with the Children’s Code. Also included, publication of plans for intergovernmental relations, updated guidance on payment approaches in the procurement of major government contracts, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, State aid and public service pensions. or to read the full analysis.