- Public Law weekly highlights—28 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Autumn Budget 2021
- Autumn Budget 2021—key Public Law announcements
- Autumn Budget 2021—key themes and proposals
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—agenda for second meeting of Specialised Committee on Fisheries published
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes tenth report on EU policy areas of UK significance, including Climate Change, Airport Slot Allocation and Single European Sky
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes report on UK participation in EU programmes
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 25 October 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 22 October 2021
- Value Added Tax (Distance Selling and Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Value Added Tax (Distance Selling and Miscellaneous Amendments No 2) Regulations 2021
- Phytosanitary Conditions (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Draft Network and Information Systems (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Healthcare for UK nationals—post Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—25 October 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Greece Strategic Bilateral Framework signed
- Beyond Brexit—UK-New Zealand FTA reached
- Beyond Brexit—Trade and Agriculture Commission launched
- Beyond Brexit—IAC publishes eighth report scrutinising international agreements
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 16) Regulations 2021
- Employment and Support Allowance and Universal Credit (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Government publishes quarterly report on intergovernmental relations
- Committee on Standards in Public Life publishes report on Owen Paterson
- Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes third report of session 2021–22
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 October 2021
- BIICL publishes rule of law analysis on Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Equality and human rights
- JCHR publishes government’s response to report on Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill
- Information law
- Thought-leadership—precedent privacy information for compliance with the Children’s Code
- Public procurement
- Updated PPN—payment approaches in procurement of major government contracts
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 27 October 2021
- Management and strategic planning
- IEA states government is misleading Parliament on public sector pensions
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected updates from the Autumn Budget 2021, Brexit headlines, including the second meeting of the TCA Specialised Committee on Fisheries, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. This edition also includes analysis of the Data Protection Intelligence Group‘s precedents for compliance with the Children’s Code. Also included, publication of plans for intergovernmental relations, updated guidance on payment approaches in the procurement of major government contracts, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, State aid and public service pensions.
