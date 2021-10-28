LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • Autumn Budget 2021—key Public Law announcements
  • Autumn Budget 2021—key themes and proposals
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—agenda for second meeting of Specialised Committee on Fisheries published
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes tenth report on EU policy areas of UK significance, including Climate Change, Airport Slot Allocation and Single European Sky
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes report on UK participation in EU programmes
  • Brexit SIs
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected updates from the Autumn Budget 2021, Brexit headlines, including the second meeting of the TCA Specialised Committee on Fisheries, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. This edition also includes analysis of the Data Protection Intelligence Group‘s precedents for compliance with the Children’s Code. Also included, publication of plans for intergovernmental relations, updated guidance on payment approaches in the procurement of major government contracts, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, State aid and public service pensions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

