Public Law weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including updates and analysis on various aspects of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), the European Commission's new Service for the EU-UK Agreements (UKS) and the Future Relationship Committee's final report outlining recommendations for further scrutiny of UK-EU relations. This edition also includes further updates on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's response to the Women and Equalities Committee's report on the temporary provisions under the Coronavirus Act 2020, plus key legislation and operational guidance from Parliament and the courts. Also in this edition, a briefing on post-Brexit international trade, reports on SME's transatlantic trade with the US, HM Treasury's management of risks to public finances, calls for lifting EU settlement scheme deadline, support for Eurostar operations and calls for evidence informing the Joint Committee on Human Right's response to the Independent Human Rights Act Review, as well as the latest public procurement guidance and State aid updates. Case analysis this week includes, among others, consideration of property rights under the Human Rights Act 1998 and assessment of Upper Tribunal procedures on publication of evidence in freedom of information proceedings.