Sign-in Help
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Public Law weekly highlights—28 January 2021
Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—28 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—Commission establishes new taskforce to oversee EU-UK relationship
  • Brexit Bulletin—Future Relationship Committee outlines recommendations for future scrutiny of UK-EU relations in final report
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on the Northern Ireland Protocol and EU climate policy
  • Brexit Bulletin—Scottish Government gives update on seafood supply chain
  • Almost five million applications for EU Settlement Scheme as of 31 December 2020
  • JCWI publishes report calling for EUSS deadline to be lifted
  • Brexit analysis
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including updates and analysis on various aspects of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), the European Commission's new Service for the EU-UK Agreements (UKS) and the Future Relationship Committee's final report outlining recommendations for further scrutiny of UK-EU relations. This edition also includes further updates on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's response to the Women and Equalities Committee's report on the temporary provisions under the Coronavirus Act 2020, plus key legislation and operational guidance from Parliament and the courts. Also in this edition, a briefing on post-Brexit international trade, reports on SME's transatlantic trade with the US, HM Treasury's management of risks to public finances, calls for lifting EU settlement scheme deadline, support for Eurostar operations and calls for evidence informing the Joint Committee on Human Right's response to the Independent Human Rights Act Review, as well as the latest public procurement guidance and State aid updates. Case analysis this week includes, among others, consideration of property rights under the Human Rights Act 1998 and assessment of Upper Tribunal procedures on publication of evidence in freedom of information proceedings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More