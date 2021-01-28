- Public Law weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—Commission establishes new taskforce to oversee EU-UK relationship
- Brexit Bulletin—Future Relationship Committee outlines recommendations for future scrutiny of UK-EU relations in final report
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on the Northern Ireland Protocol and EU climate policy
- Brexit Bulletin—Scottish Government gives update on seafood supply chain
- Almost five million applications for EU Settlement Scheme as of 31 December 2020
- JCWI publishes report calling for EUSS deadline to be lifted
- Brexit analysis
More...
- Dispute settlement under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Investment protection under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—is it a Canada-style deal?
- The EAW is dead—long live the UK-EU Surrender Agreement
- Catching criminals could get harder post-Brexit
- Brexit legislation
- Defra publishes update on Environmental Bill
- Brexit Bulletin—Committee’s letter to FSA about transparency of FFSH provisional common framework
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 22 January 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 22 January 2021
- Customs Tariff (Establishment and Suspension of Import Duty) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Drivers’ Hours and Tachographs (Temporary Exceptions) Regulations 2021
- Plant Health (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Social Fund Funeral Expenses Payment (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Rural Development (Miscellaneous Amendment) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Education (Fees and Student Support) (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Tariff rate quotas—post-Brexit transition guidance from European Commission
- UK Transition campaign for NI—post-Brexit transition guidance from Cabinet Office
- Port Health Transition Fund—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Temporary relaxation of the enforcement of the retained EU drivers’ hours rules—post-Brexit transition guidance from the DfT and DVSA
- Healthcare for UK nationals living abroad—post-Brexit transition guidance from the FCDO
- Employer Bulletin UK Transition Special Edition—Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Excise Notices—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Fuels—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- How to claim preferential rates of duty—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Repayment or remission of import duties—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Report goods exported to the EU using inward or outward processing—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Domestic licensing of chemicals—updated post-Brexit transition guidance from Home Office
- Intellectual Property―post-Brexit transition guidance from IPO
- Handling products in DCP and MRP—post-Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- ECMT international road haulage permits—post-Brexit transition guidance from Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—Scottish Government briefing examines international trade
- Beyond Brexit—trading with Turkey from 1 January 2021
- DIT publishes report on easier transatlantic trade with US for small businesses
- Coronavirus (COVID 19) legislation
- Government responds to WEC’s report on temporary provisions in CA 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID 19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Information) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Restrictions) (Amendment) (No 3) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel, Public Health Information and Pre-Departure Testing) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 14) Regulations 2021
- Education (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Amendment Order 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment No 5) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- PAC report finds HM Treasury failing to prove risks to public finances are well managed
- IfG paper sets out recommendations for strengthening the ‘heart of government’
- House of Lords Commission publishes External Management Review
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 January
- Hackney carriage and taxi drivers’ trade associations successfully challenge Mayor’s Streetspace Plan for Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (R (United Trade Action Group) v TFL & Mayor of London)
- Public procurement
- Public procurement—post-Brexit transition guidance from the European Commission
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 27 January 2021
- Equality and human rights
- Court of Appeal and High Court consider property rights under the Human Rights Act
- Universal credit 'proof of payment rule' incompatible with women’s human rights (R (on the application of Salvato) v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)
- Court of Justice rules on discrimination within a group of people who have disabilities (VL v Szpital Kliniczny im. dra J. Babińskiego Samodzielny Publiczny Zakład Opieki Zdrowotnej w Krakowie)
- JCHR seeks views to inform its response to the Independent Human Rights Act Review
- Information law
- Upper Tribunal law and procedure—publicity, information rights and data protection, application of Tribunal Procedure Rules 2008 (DVLA v Information Commissioner)
- CTSI warns of Brexit text scam used to steal personal information
- ICO publishes blog on maintaining data flows
- Other Public Law updates
- Transport Committee urges UK and French governments to support Eurostar
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including updates and analysis on various aspects of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), the European Commission's new Service for the EU-UK Agreements (UKS) and the Future Relationship Committee's final report outlining recommendations for further scrutiny of UK-EU relations. This edition also includes further updates on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's response to the Women and Equalities Committee's report on the temporary provisions under the Coronavirus Act 2020, plus key legislation and operational guidance from Parliament and the courts. Also in this edition, a briefing on post-Brexit international trade, reports on SME's transatlantic trade with the US, HM Treasury's management of risks to public finances, calls for lifting EU settlement scheme deadline, support for Eurostar operations and calls for evidence informing the Joint Committee on Human Right's response to the Independent Human Rights Act Review, as well as the latest public procurement guidance and State aid updates. Case analysis this week includes, among others, consideration of property rights under the Human Rights Act 1998 and assessment of Upper Tribunal procedures on publication of evidence in freedom of information proceedings.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.