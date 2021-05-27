menu-search
Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Published on: 27 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament asks Commission to relook at draft UK adequacy decisions
  • Brexit Bulletin—Channel Tunnel talks ‘progressing well’ between UK and France authorities
  • Brexit Bulletin—first tax co-operation meeting between UK and Spain regarding Gibraltar
  • Brexit Bulletin—Committee launches consultation on efficacy of Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Brexit legislation
  • Brexit Bulletin—eleventh report on the European Union (Withdrawal) Act and Common Frameworks
  • Brexit SIs
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the European Parliament's resolution urging the European Commission to amend the draft UK data adequacy decisions, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project and the UK's international trade priorities, the launch of a UK tariff suspension scheme, consultations on the efficacy of the Northern Ireland Protocol and UK trade with India and the US, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include reviewed restrictions, arrangements for vaccine supply against a background of calls for vaccine equity, the government's plans for a 'Global Pandemic Radar', an inquiry into the pandemic's impact on towns and cities, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the launch of a 'Government Consulting Hub', two new Procurement Policy Notes, the Public Services Committee's position paper on the government's upcoming 'Levelling up White Paper', the National Audit Office's investigation into the Windrush Compensation Scheme, a consultation on the Operation Brock legislation, plus additional updates on judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, information law and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest judicial review and human rights cases, including the Court of Appeal’s ruling that certain provisions of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) are justiciable, the Administrative Court's decision refusing permission for judicial review of the EU Settlement Scheme's 'digital-only' status and the Supreme Court's decision on state assurances about prison conditions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

