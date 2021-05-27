- Public Law weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament asks Commission to relook at draft UK adequacy decisions
- Brexit Bulletin—Channel Tunnel talks ‘progressing well’ between UK and France authorities
- Brexit Bulletin—first tax co-operation meeting between UK and Spain regarding Gibraltar
- Brexit Bulletin—Committee launches consultation on efficacy of Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit legislation
- Brexit Bulletin—eleventh report on the European Union (Withdrawal) Act and Common Frameworks
- Brexit SIs
More...
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 25 May 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 21 May 2021
- International Accounting Standards (Delegation of Functions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021 (Commencement No 1 and Transitional and Savings Provision) Regulations 2021
- Plant Health etc (Miscellaneous Fees) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2021
- Aviation Safety (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Food (Amendment and Transitional Provisions) (England) Regulations 2021
- Agriculture Act 2020 (Commencement No 1 and Transitional Provision) (England) Regulations 2021
- Customs Safety and Security Procedures (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Submitting chemicals information—post-Brexit transition guidance from the DHSC
- EUSS—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Home Office
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—24 May 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—Scotland voices concerns over UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement
- Beyond Brexit—DIT introduces new tariff suspension scheme to enhance competition
- Beyond Brexit—DIT seeks views on trading arrangements with India
- Beyond Brexit—DIT seeks views on proposed US rebalancing measures
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Prime Minister announces plans for Global Pandemic Radar
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Home Office updates restrictions due to Indian variant
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—people aged 32 and 33 offered jab
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces launch of vaccine booster study
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Committee calls for evidence on impact on towns and cities
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 24) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 11) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 4) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings) (Amendment No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment No 3) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Relaxation of School Reporting Requirements (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus (Scotland) Act 2020 (Early Expiry of Provisions) Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—capacity for hybrid House and hybrid Grand Committee sittings increased
- Commons briefing examines history of Northern Ireland border
- NAO released new guidance on effective regulation
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 24 May
- GATT ruled justiciable in domestic law challenge to withdrawal of VAT schemes (Heathrow Airport Ltd v Her Majesty's Treasury)
- Permission to challenge EUSS ‘digital-only’ status refused (R (on the application of The 3Million Ltd) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Administrative Court considers grounds of irrationality and error of law in the context of Parole Board decisions (Dickins v Parole Board for England and Wales)
- Equality and human rights
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Equality Hub calls for people to accept vaccines
- WTO—DG Okonjo-Iweala reiterates importance of tackling coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine inequity
- EHRC announces that UK and Wales human rights progress available on tracker
- ECtHR finds UK surveillance regime in breach of European Convention on Human Rights
- Supreme Court considers state assurances about prison conditions (Zabolotnyi v Hungary)
- Prisoners’ contact restrictions incompatible with HRA 1998 and ECHR (R (on the application of MA) v Secretary of State for Justice and others)
- Public procurement
- Cabinet Office announces new Government Consulting Hub
- Procurement Policy Note sets out actions for contracting authorities on outsourcing public services
- Procurement Policy Note provides guidance on exclusion, conflicts of interest and whistleblowing
- Procuring modular housing—is MMC becoming mainstream?
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 26 May 2021
- Information law
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European Commission welcomes EU Digital COVID Certificate progress
- EU companies to get updated data-transfer tools as governments approve SCCs
- Projects and infrastructure
- DfT plan to ‘transform the railways for the better’ released
- DfT launches consultation on Operation Brock legislation
- ICE London outlines ten priority areas for London’s infrastructure
- Other Public Law updates
- Public Services Committee responds to Prime Minister’s ‘Levelling up’ strategy
- NAO finds Windrush Compensation Scheme has not met compensation objective
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the European Parliament's resolution urging the European Commission to amend the draft UK data adequacy decisions, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project and the UK's international trade priorities, the launch of a UK tariff suspension scheme, consultations on the efficacy of the Northern Ireland Protocol and UK trade with India and the US, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include reviewed restrictions, arrangements for vaccine supply against a background of calls for vaccine equity, the government's plans for a 'Global Pandemic Radar', an inquiry into the pandemic's impact on towns and cities, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the launch of a 'Government Consulting Hub', two new Procurement Policy Notes, the Public Services Committee's position paper on the government's upcoming 'Levelling up White Paper', the National Audit Office's investigation into the Windrush Compensation Scheme, a consultation on the Operation Brock legislation, plus additional updates on judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, information law and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest judicial review and human rights cases, including the Court of Appeal’s ruling that certain provisions of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) are justiciable, the Administrative Court's decision refusing permission for judicial review of the EU Settlement Scheme's 'digital-only' status and the Supreme Court's decision on state assurances about prison conditions.
