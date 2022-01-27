Public Law weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes: selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the intensified UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, confirmation of the UK delegation to the TCA Parliamentary Partnership Assembly, publication of the Specialised Committee on Citizens' Rights sixth joint report, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the latest announcements on public health measures in England and Wales, key SIs and an operational summary from the courts. This edition further includes analysis of the Independent Human Rights Act review and the government's Bill of Rights, the launch of the Metropolitan Police Service's investigation into the Downing Street lockdown events, the Government Cyber Security Strategy 2022–30 and the International Data Transfer Expert Council, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, State aid, projects and infrastructure and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest state accountability and liability, equality and human rights, and public procurement cases, including the Court of Appeal's ruling on the duty of care owed by the police in the context of a 'failure to remove'-type of claim, and the High Court's rulings on Articles 2, 3, 6 and 14 ECHR and the permissible scope of expert evidence in a supercomputer public procurement case. or to read the full analysis.