LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—27 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU sees chance of ‘timely’ NI resolution with UK if goodwill holds
  • ​Brexit Bulletin—PM sets out UK delegation to PPA
  • Brexit Bulletin—Joint statement on ninth meeting of Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights published
  • Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Aviation Safety published
  • Government responds to EFRA Committee's report on ELM scheme
  • DfT publishes outcome of consultation on changes to operator licensing regime
  • BiE sends letter to Cabinet on winding down
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes: selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the intensified UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, confirmation of the UK delegation to the TCA Parliamentary Partnership Assembly, publication of the Specialised Committee on Citizens' Rights sixth joint report, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the latest announcements on public health measures in England and Wales, key SIs and an operational summary from the courts. This edition further includes analysis of the Independent Human Rights Act review and the government's Bill of Rights, the launch of the Metropolitan Police Service's investigation into the Downing Street lockdown events, the Government Cyber Security Strategy 2022–30 and the International Data Transfer Expert Council, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, State aid, projects and infrastructure and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest state accountability and liability, equality and human rights, and public procurement cases, including the Court of Appeal's ruling on the duty of care owed by the police in the context of a 'failure to remove'-type of claim, and the High Court's rulings on Articles 2, 3, 6 and 14 ECHR and the permissible scope of expert evidence in a supercomputer public procurement case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to