- Public Law weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—EU sees chance of ‘timely’ NI resolution with UK if goodwill holds
- Brexit Bulletin—PM sets out UK delegation to PPA
- Brexit Bulletin—Joint statement on ninth meeting of Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights published
- Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Aviation Safety published
- Government responds to EFRA Committee's report on ELM scheme
- DfT publishes outcome of consultation on changes to operator licensing regime
- BiE sends letter to Cabinet on winding down
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 21 January 2022
- Representation of the People (Amendment) (Northern Ireland) (EU Exit) Regulations 2022
- Draft European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (Repeal of EU Restrictions in Devolution Legislation, etc) Regulations 2022
- Draft Airports Slot Allocation (Alleviation of Usage Requirements) Regulations 2022
- Draft Genetically Modified Organisms (Deliberate Release) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2022
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Local government—post-Brexit transition guidance from DLUHC
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—24 January 2022
- Beyond Brexit
- UK-Australia trade deal's benefits questioned by industry, NGOs
- Beyond Brexit—government responds to IAC's report on CPTPP negotiating objectives
- Beyond Brexit—trade union advisory group meeting summaries published
- TRA reviews anti-dumping measures for heavy steel plate from China
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—England returns to Plan A
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Wales returns to Alert Level 0
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Requirements) (Scotland) Amendment (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Coronavirus (Scotland) Act 2020 (Early Expiry of Provisions) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Health (Miscellaneous Provisions) (2016 Act) (Commencement No 3) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Major Sporting Events (Income Tax Exemption) (UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Finals) Regulations 2022
- Constitutional and administrative law
- MPS launches investigation into Downing Street lockdown events
- PACAC hears evidence on work of Cabinet Office
- Constitution Committee publishes report on building a stronger union
- Constitution Committee publishes report on Nationality and Borders Bill
- Procedure Committee launches inquiry into presence of babies into Commons Chamber
- Cabinet Office updates guidance on making legislation
- State accountability and liability
- Police did not owe a duty of care to prevent fatal road traffic accident caused by black ice (Tindall v Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police)
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 24 January 2022
- Commons briefing considers amendments to Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Equality and human rights
- The Independent Human Rights Act Review and the government’s Bill of Rights
- Pandemic problems and discrimination—student finance challenge succeeds (R (Naeem) v Secretary of State for Education)
- Summary disposal of Articles 3 and 6 ECHR claim in ‘failure to remove’ case (AB (by the Official Solicitor, his litigation friend) v Worcestershire County Council and another)
- Information law
- Cabinet Office publishes Government Cyber Security Strategy 2022–2030
- DCMS announces launches International Data Transfer Expert Council
- State aid
- Government publishes documents on Subsidy Control Bill
- State Aid weekly round-up—26 January 2021
- Public procurement
- Court rules on scope of expert evidence in supercomputer public procurement case (Atos vs BEIS and the Met Office)
- GAD updates procurement guidance
- Projects and infrastructure
- DfT and HS2 publish statement on High Speed Rail (Crewe–Manchester) Bill
- DfT seeks views on HS2 Phase 2b Environmental Statement and Equality IA Report
- Management and strategic planning
- HM Treasury details public service pensions increase for 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes: selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the intensified UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, confirmation of the UK delegation to the TCA Parliamentary Partnership Assembly, publication of the Specialised Committee on Citizens' Rights sixth joint report, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the latest announcements on public health measures in England and Wales, key SIs and an operational summary from the courts. This edition further includes analysis of the Independent Human Rights Act review and the government's Bill of Rights, the launch of the Metropolitan Police Service's investigation into the Downing Street lockdown events, the Government Cyber Security Strategy 2022–30 and the International Data Transfer Expert Council, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, State aid, projects and infrastructure and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest state accountability and liability, equality and human rights, and public procurement cases, including the Court of Appeal's ruling on the duty of care owed by the police in the context of a 'failure to remove'-type of claim, and the High Court's rulings on Articles 2, 3, 6 and 14 ECHR and the permissible scope of expert evidence in a supercomputer public procurement case.
