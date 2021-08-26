menu-search
Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  Public Law weekly highlights—26 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) grant schemes—ineligibility due to financial difficulties (R (on the application of Hussain) v Kirklees Borough Council)
  • Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes minutes of EU-UK TCA Partnership Council's first meeting
  • Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office reopens search for EU-UK TCA arbitrators
  • Product safety regulation—additional time to apply new marking
  • EUSS—Greater Manchester Immigration Aid Unit publishes report on those ‘left behind’
  • Brexit SIs
  • Draft European Union and European Atomic Energy Community (Immunities and Privileges) (Scotland) Order 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the first meeting of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) Partnership Council, a reopened Cabinet Office expression of interest campaign seeking arbitrators and expert panelists for the TCA dispute mechanisms, the extension of the UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) product safety marking deadline, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the Scottish Government's invitation for views on the draft aims and principles of its inquiry on the handling of the pandemic, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the recall of Parliament over Afghanistan, the Welsh Government's statement on procurement reform, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review and State aid. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Supreme Court's ruling on costs for planning statutory reviews and the High Court’s ruling on coronavirus grant schemes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

