Public Law weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, the European Commission publishing the provisional draft agenda for the first meeting of the Specialised Committee on Road Transport, the House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee publishing a letter to the Home Secretary warning that the ETIAS and EES could impact the UK and the rights and liberties of UK citizens, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included os the House of Lords International Agreements Committee publishing their report: ‘UK accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP): Scrutiny of the Government’s Negotiating Objectives’. the Institute for Government publishing a blog regarding the MP second job scandal, the Home Secretary, Rt Hon Priti Patel MP, announcing that the government is opening a public inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess, and the PAC publishing a report on the BBB’s woefully inadequate due diligence on Greensill Capital as it applied to be a lender under the business support schemes putting £355m of taxpayer money at risk. or to read the full analysis.