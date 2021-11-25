LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—25 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU reiterates the need for joint tangible solutions in the framework of the Northern Ireland Protocol  
  • Brexit Bulletin—agenda for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Road Transport published 
  • Brexit Bulletin—agenda for first meeting of Aviation Safety Committee published 
  • Committee raises concerns to Lord Frost on medicine supplies to Northern Ireland
  • EU Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention
  • European Scrutiny Committee questions Gibraltar Government on potential treaty
  • Lords committee urges for rights and liberties protection in EU travel rules
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, the European Commission publishing the provisional draft agenda for the first meeting of the Specialised Committee on Road Transport, the House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee publishing a letter to the Home Secretary warning that the ETIAS and EES could impact the UK and the rights and liberties of UK citizens, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included os the House of Lords International Agreements Committee publishing their report: ‘UK accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP): Scrutiny of the Government’s Negotiating Objectives’. the Institute for Government publishing a blog regarding the MP second job scandal, the Home Secretary, Rt Hon Priti Patel MP, announcing that the government is opening a public inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess, and the PAC publishing a report on the BBB’s woefully inadequate due diligence on Greensill Capital as it applied to be a lender under the business support schemes putting £355m of taxpayer money at risk. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More