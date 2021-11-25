- Public Law weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—EU reiterates the need for joint tangible solutions in the framework of the Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—agenda for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Road Transport published
- Brexit Bulletin—agenda for first meeting of Aviation Safety Committee published
- Committee raises concerns to Lord Frost on medicine supplies to Northern Ireland
- EU Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention
- European Scrutiny Committee questions Gibraltar Government on potential treaty
- Lords committee urges for rights and liberties protection in EU travel rules
More...
- Managing trade mark and design portfolios post-Brexit
- Brexit highlights—19 November 2021
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 19 November 2021
- Product Safety and Metrology etc (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Products Containing Meat etc (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Education (European University Institute) (Wales) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Avian Influenza (H5N1 in Wild Birds) (Wales) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Excise Duties (Removal of Alcoholic Liquor to Northern Ireland and Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Immigration (Jersey) Order 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—22 November 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- International Agreements Committee publishes CPTPP negotiating objectives report
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 November 2021
- Coronavirus (Discretionary Compensation for Self-isolation) (Scotland) Bill
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 18) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 20) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Restrictions) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 7) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 9) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Liaison Committee recommends four new special inquiry committees in 2022
- Judgment Alert: National Highways Ltd v Heyatawin and others [2021] EWHC 3078 (QB)
- National Highways Ltd v Heyatawin
- Scottish Reform Committee examines the use of emergency powers
- Peerage Nominations (Disqualification of Party Donors) Bill
- Representation of the People (Variation of Limits of Candidates’ Election Expenses) (Wales) Order 2021
- Terrorism Act 2000 (Proscribed Organisations) (Amendment) (No 3) Order 2021
- State accountability and liability
- Home Office opens inquiry into death of Dawn Sturgess
- PAC publishes report on inadequacy of bank’s due diligence
- Judicial review
- Council unlawfully breaks promise over Traffic Regulation Order consultation (Keyhole Bridge USG)
- High Court dismisses challenge to Somerset County Council’s decision to re-organise schools (R(WC) v Somerset County Council)
- Judgment Alert: R (on the application of Misbourne Environmental Protection Ltd and another) v HS2 Ltd and another [2021] EWHC 3094 (Admin)
- Equality and human rights
- Judgment Alert: National Highways Ltd v Persons unknown deliberately causing the blocking, slowing down, obstructing or otherwise interfering with the flow of traffic onto or off or along the strategic road network for the purpose of protesting and others [2021] EWHC 3081 (QB)
- Updated Surveillance Camera Code laid before Parliament
- Projects and infrastructure
- TfN responds to DfT Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands
- Public procurement
- Adferiad Recovery Ltd v Aneurin Bevan University Health Board
- DHSC publishes information on PPE procurement in the early pandemic
- Institute for Government comments on government handling of PPE procurement
- Public Procurement (Agreement on Government Procurement) (Thresholds etc) (Amendment) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- EU law
- Guidance on new EU international transfer SCCs should come in 2021, official says
- International
- UK and Overseas Territories leaders gather for ninth Joint Ministerial Council
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, the European Commission publishing the provisional draft agenda for the first meeting of the Specialised Committee on Road Transport, the House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee publishing a letter to the Home Secretary warning that the ETIAS and EES could impact the UK and the rights and liberties of UK citizens, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included os the House of Lords International Agreements Committee publishing their report: ‘UK accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP): Scrutiny of the Government’s Negotiating Objectives’. the Institute for Government publishing a blog regarding the MP second job scandal, the Home Secretary, Rt Hon Priti Patel MP, announcing that the government is opening a public inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess, and the PAC publishing a report on the BBB’s woefully inadequate due diligence on Greensill Capital as it applied to be a lender under the business support schemes putting £355m of taxpayer money at risk.
