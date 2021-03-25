Public Law weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including correspondence on the UK delegation to the TCA Parliamentary Partnership Assembly, progress in the Common Frameworks project, EUC reports on the UK-EU relationship, updates on the UK's international trade priorities, announcement of the DIT's new UK Trade and Investment Hubs, further updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include guidance and analysis on the latest quarantine rules, arrangements for vaccine delivery, launch of trials on coronavirus treatments, parliamentary review of coronavirus status certifications, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, calls for increased devolved engagement by the UK government as the Scottish Government introduces a new draft Independence Referendum Bill, a government consultation on judicial review reform following the Independent Review of Administrative Law, a NAO report on managing the expiry of PFI contracts, plus additional updates on public procurement, State aid, equality and human rights, information law, EU law and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes a determination that coronavirus is an emergency involving danger to life for the purpose of local authority assistance, a ruling on authorising covert agents’ criminal activity, plus analysis of the recent Court of Justice ruling on UK air quality standards and further analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision in the Begum appeal. or to read the full analysis.