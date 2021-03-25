- Public Law weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—EUC considers governance and dispute settlement provisions in TCA
- Brexit Bulletin—Lord Kinnoull responds to devolved administration PPA concerns
- Brexit Bulletin—EU Services Sub-Committee considers TCA impact on trade in services
- Brexit Bulletin—EU Environment Sub-Committee considers TCA impact on food, environment, energy and health
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance, including cybersecurity, data adequacy and market access
- Full Brexit impact on Scotland ‘likely’ to intensify post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UKICE publishes report on UK's permanent representation to the EU
- Brexit analysis
- EU ratification enables much needed scrutiny of Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- UK law enforcement must resume co-operation with EU
- No more preliminary references—the practical implications (Greenaway & Rocks v Covea Insurance and others)
- Brexit legislation
- Brexit Bulletin—government responds to report on European Union (Future Relationship) Bill
- Brexit Bulletin—tenth report on the European Union (Withdrawal) Act and Common Frameworks
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional common framework on public procurement presented to Parliament
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional common frameworks on safety and quality for blood, organs, non-reproductive tissues and cells presented to Parliament
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional common framework on food compositional standards and labelling presented to Parliament
- International Trade Committee raises questions on Trade Remedies Authority and Northern Ireland
- Decision authorising UK to apply special measure on the common system of VAT published in Official Journal
- Opinion on the proposal for a Regulation establishing the Brexit Adjustment Reserve published in Official Journal
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 19 March 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 19 March 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 18 March 2021
- Patents (European Patent with Unitary Effect and Unified Patent Court) (Repeal and Revocation) Regulations 2021
- Customs Tariff (Preferential Trade Arrangements and Tariff Quotas) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Meat Preparations (Amendment and Transitory Modification) (England) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Continuity) (Scotland) Act 2021 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2021
- Non-Domestic Rates (Restriction of Relief) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Draft Electricity Trading (Development of Technical Procedures) (Day-Ahead Market Timeframe) Regulations 2021
- Draft Food and Feed Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Regulations 2021
- Draft Air Quality (Legislative Functions) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- International Learning Exchange programme—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Welsh Government
- Moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Cabinet Office
- Financial support eligibility requirements for students—post-Brexit transition guidance from the DfE
- High risk food and feed of non-animal origin—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- HMRC guidance—import, export and customs for businesses: 24 March 2021
- Starting and ending transit movements in Northern Ireland—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Cross-border insolvency frameworks—post-Brexit transition guidance form the Insolvency Service
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—DIT introduces four new UK Trade and Investment Hubs
- Beyond Brexit—Investment Minister responds to queries on international treaties
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes seventh report scrutinising international treaties
- Beyond Brexit—Commission seeks views on anti-coercion instrument
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- New coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions from 29 March 2021
- Welsh Government updates national vaccine strategy and recovery roadmap
- DHSC launches trials on coronavirus (COVID-19) treatments and updates testing guidance
- PACAC calls for evidence in coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination certification
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HoC Library looks back on one year of lockdown in England
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—IfG publishes report on ten lessons for government
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BIICIL publishes Rule of Law analysis of hotel quarantine Regulations
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) is considered emergency involving danger to life for the purposes of providing assistance (R(Ncube) v Brighton and Hove City Council)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) legislation
- Welsh Elections (Coronavirus) Act 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 10) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps) (England) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment No 9) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Public Health (Coronavirus) (Protection from Eviction) (England) (No 2) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Assessment of Accommodation Needs of Gypsies and Travellers (Extension of Review Period) (Wales) (Coronavirus) Order 2021
- Senedd Cymru (Returning Officers’ Charges) Order 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Suspension: Local Authority Care and Support) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Extension of Period of Protection from Eviction) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus (Scotland) Acts (Amendment of Expiry Dates) Regulations 2021
- Town and Country Planning (Emergency Period and Extended Period) (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Non-Domestic Rates (Coronavirus Reliefs) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Carer’s Allowance (Coronavirus) (Breaks in Care) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Wales, Scotland and NI call for end to bypassing of devolved governments
- Scottish Government publishes Draft Independence Referendum Bill
- Government responds to JCHR report on threats to MPs
- PAC publishes report on the key challenges facing the MoJ
- Conduct Committee confirms no exemptions to foreign interests registration
- Constitution Committee launches inquiry into the governance of the UK
- Public procurement
- Welsh Government publishes update on public procurement reform in Wales
- Welsh Government adopts Procurement Policy Note on reservation of below-threshold contracts after Brexit transition
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 24 March 2021
- EU law
- Court of Justice decides that UK breached EU air quality standards (Commission v United Kingdom)
- Judicial review
- Government consults on judicial review reforms following Independent Review of Administrative Law
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 March 2021
- When will courts entertain academic public law claims? (L, M and P v Devon County Council)
- Equality and human rights
- JCHR urges clarification of protest rules amid coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown
- Women and Equalities Committee reviews how the government can stop male violence
- Equality Act 2010 (Public Authorities subject to the Public Sector Equality Duty) (Wales) Order 2021
- The Shamima Begum Case—difficulties with ‘democratic accountability’ as a justification for judicial deference in the national security context
- Free speech in universities—what are the issues?
- Information Law
- Interpol, double jeopardy and data protection
- State security and intelligence
- Authorising the criminal activity of covert agents (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs)
- Projects and infrastructure
- IPA announces the launch of Projects Academy
- PAC calls for proper management of PFI contract expiry process
- Management and strategic planning
- NAO publishes report into public service pensions
- Other Public Law updates
- Government defence strategy commits £85bn funding over four years
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including correspondence on the UK delegation to the TCA Parliamentary Partnership Assembly, progress in the Common Frameworks project, EUC reports on the UK-EU relationship, updates on the UK's international trade priorities, announcement of the DIT's new UK Trade and Investment Hubs, further updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include guidance and analysis on the latest quarantine rules, arrangements for vaccine delivery, launch of trials on coronavirus treatments, parliamentary review of coronavirus status certifications, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, calls for increased devolved engagement by the UK government as the Scottish Government introduces a new draft Independence Referendum Bill, a government consultation on judicial review reform following the Independent Review of Administrative Law, a NAO report on managing the expiry of PFI contracts, plus additional updates on public procurement, State aid, equality and human rights, information law, EU law and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes a determination that coronavirus is an emergency involving danger to life for the purpose of local authority assistance, a ruling on authorising covert agents’ criminal activity, plus analysis of the recent Court of Justice ruling on UK air quality standards and further analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision in the Begum appeal.
