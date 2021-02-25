Public Law weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including UK agreement to extending the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) until 30 April 2021, updates on the first meetings of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee and Specialised Committees since IP completion day, analysis on the EU's draft data adequacy decisions and Lord Frost’s appointment to the Cabinetviewi, progress on the UK's international trade priorities, further updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's four-step roadmap out of lockdown, additional funding allocations, key legislation, proxy voting arrangements in Parliament and operational guidance from the courts, plus 'promising' vaccine data. Also in this edition, procurement policy guidance highlighting key requirements for public procurements subject to the WTO Government Procurement Agreement and TCA, further postponement of gender pay gap reporting until 5 October 2021, EU's plans for 'open, sustainable and assertive' trade policy, plus additional updates on State aid, equality and human rights, and freedom of information. Case analysis this week includes Court of Appeal decisions dismissing a judicial review challenge to coronavirus legislation giving effect to the lockdown in March 2020 and confirming the admissibility of EncroChat evidence in criminal proceedings under the Investigatory Powers Act 2016. or to read the full analysis.