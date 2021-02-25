- Public Law weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
- Brexit Bulletin—Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee focusses on Northern Ireland Protocol in first meeting since IP completion day
- Brexit Bulletin—fifth meeting of the Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes government response to questions on the Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC makes post-Brexit Channel Tunnel regulation recommendations
- Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office confirms appointment of Lord Frost as a Minister of State
- EU-UK TCA notification published in Official Journal
- EDPS releases Opinion on EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- UK data protection regime meets EU standards according to draft adequacy decisions
- Defra considers responses received for consultations on fisheries quotas
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefing examines transition from Erasmus+ to Turing scheme
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefing examines new customs rules for trade with EU
- CER publishes report on future of UK services trade
- Brexit analysis
- Making Lord Frost Cabinet Minister for EU relations makes sense—and suggests a hostile strategy
- UK businesses should expect ‘long, hard grind’ on Brexit disruption, former ambassador to EU warns
- Comment—do not count on UK data adequacy; legal challenges appear inevitable
- EU finance MoU won’t include equivalence, UK minister says
- Government urged to add pension watchdog to post-Brexit review
- Brexit legislation
- UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Continuity) (Scotland) Act 2021—a new framework for environmental governance in Scotland
- Brexit SIs
- Nutrition (Amendment) and Food for Specific Groups (Food for Special Medical Purposes for Infants, Infant Formula and Follow-on Formula) (Information and Compositional Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Plant Health and Plant Propagating Material (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Electronics and machinery sector—post-Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- Moving goods between GB and France—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Cabinet Office
- Importing and exporting—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Orphan medicines—post-Brexit transition guidance from the MHRA
- Exporting wild caught marine fishery products to EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from the MMO
- Conformity assessments—post-Brexit transition guidance from the OPSS
- ECMT international road haulage permits—updated post-Brexit transition guidance from the Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain
- Beyond Brexit
- The CPTPP Investment Chapter—what may lie in store for the UK
- Beyond Brexit—DIT issues update on the third round of negotiations for a UK-New Zealand FTA
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Albania Partnership, Trade and Cooperation Agreement presented to Parliament
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Australia Space Bridge Framework Arrangement signed
- Beyond Brexit—EU sets out plans for ‘open, sustainable and assertive’ trade policy
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Cabinet Office publishes the roadmap out of lockdown
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Scottish Government outlines plan for easing lockdown
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PHE says data on Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is ‘promising’
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces £18.5m fund to research long covid
- IfG publishes paper on the next phase of the coronavirus (COVID–19) strategy in 2021
- Baker McKenzie and KPMG survey experiences of virtual hearings
- WTO—update on Goods Trade Barometer and impact of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) legislation
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 8) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Operator Liability and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 6) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 16) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment No 7) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- National Health Service (Charges and Pharmaceutical and Local Pharmaceutical Services) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health and Care Professions Council (Coronavirus) (Amendment) (No 2) Rules Order of Council 2021
- Employment Rights Act 1996 (Coronavirus, Calculation of a Week’s Pay) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- National Health Service (Charges for Drugs and Appliances) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Public Health (Coronavirus) (Protection from Eviction) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Local and Greater London Authority Elections (Coronavirus, Nomination of Candidates) (Amendment) (England) Rules 2021
- Zoonoses (Amendment) (England) Order 2021
- Zoonoses Amendment (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Order 2021
- Prisons and Young Offenders Institutions (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Amendment Rules 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Cabinet Office announces new proxy voting provisions for local elections
- Post Budget tax policy and consultation documents to be published 23 March 2021
- Liaison Committee urges government to prioritise certain legislation
- 18-month review of ICGS finds 'significant progress'
- Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel publishes first case
- Public procurement
- Procurement Policy Note highlights key requirements for public procurements subject to the WTO GPA and EU-UK TCA
- Loosening the ties that bind—new NHS procurement regime proposed
- Homes England opens March 2021 strategic partnership bidding across sector
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 24 February 2021
- Equality and human rights
- New 2021 edition of Equal Treatment Bench Book published
- Gender pay gap reporting postponed until 5 October 2021 due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA publishes feedback and guidance on fair treatment of vulnerable customers, and EHRC MoU
- Scottish Government announces new Equality and Human Rights Fund
- Lords briefing examines Ministerial and other Maternity Allowances Bill
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Court of Appeal dismisses challenge to original lockdown regulations (R (on the application of Dolan and others) v the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and another)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 February
- HMCTS announce daily court lists and website closures
- Information law
- Information rights—ICO adds new topic to FOI toolkit
- State security and intelligence
- Admissibility of EncroChat evidence in criminal proceedings (R v A and others)
- Other Public Law updates
- Independent review finds current lawful extremist activity ‘shocking and dangerous’
- Government considers ‘Future of Work’ in response to Select Committee AI report

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including UK agreement to extending the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) until 30 April 2021, updates on the first meetings of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee and Specialised Committees since IP completion day, analysis on the EU's draft data adequacy decisions and Lord Frost’s appointment to the Cabinetviewi, progress on the UK's international trade priorities, further updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's four-step roadmap out of lockdown, additional funding allocations, key legislation, proxy voting arrangements in Parliament and operational guidance from the courts, plus 'promising' vaccine data. Also in this edition, procurement policy guidance highlighting key requirements for public procurements subject to the WTO Government Procurement Agreement and TCA, further postponement of gender pay gap reporting until 5 October 2021, EU's plans for 'open, sustainable and assertive' trade policy, plus additional updates on State aid, equality and human rights, and freedom of information. Case analysis this week includes Court of Appeal decisions dismissing a judicial review challenge to coronavirus legislation giving effect to the lockdown in March 2020 and confirming the admissibility of EncroChat evidence in criminal proceedings under the Investigatory Powers Act 2016.
