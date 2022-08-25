- Public Law weekly highlights—25 August 2022
In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict
- Ukraine conflict—UK and Ukraine to sign digital trade agreement
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding Crown servants, contractors and family members
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI amends General Licence for Permitted Payments to UK Insurance Companies
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI extends General Licence regarding North American Subsidiaries
- Brexit legislation
- UK internal market—Welsh Government updates on legal challenge to UKIMA 2020
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—22 August 2022
- Constitutional and administrative law
- CBA announces indefinite strike over pay
- Judicial review
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 August 2022
- State accountability and liability
- DLUHC publishes commissioners’ report on Liverpool City Council
- DLUHC launches consultation on guidance for Electoral Commission
- State security and intelligence
- Acquisition of BT shares by Altice cleared under NSIA 2021
- Subsidy control and State aid
- BEIS publishes outcome of draft Subsidy Control Regulations consultation
- State aid—weekly round-up 24 August 2022
- Public procurement
- High Court lifts automatic suspension of award of contract for fourth National Lottery operating licence (Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd v Gambling Commission; International Game Technology plc and others v Gambling Commission; Camelot Global Lottery Solutions Ltd v Gambling Commission)
- Equality and human rights
- Home Office publishes EIA on GPS electronic monitoring expansion pilot
- Nationality and Borders Act 2022 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2022
- Information law
- Analysing key changes in updated guidance on UK Binding Corporate Rules
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the launch of talks for a UK-Ukraine digital trade agreement. Also featured are selected Brexit headlines, including the Welsh Government’s update on its legal challenge to the United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Also in this edition, analysis of ICO's updated guidance on UK Binding Corporate Rules; the Criminal Bar Association's vote in favour of an indefinite strike over pay; government plans to increase intervention in the Liverpool City Council; plus the outcome of a consultation on proposals for a UK-wide subsidy control regime. This edition further includes additional updates on judicial review; state security and intelligence, subsidy control and State aid; and equality and human rights. Case analysis this week includes details of the High Court decision lifting the automatic suspension that prevented the Gambling Commission from awarding the Fourth National Lottery Licence.
