Public Law weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the launch of talks for a UK-Ukraine digital trade agreement. Also featured are selected Brexit headlines, including the Welsh Government’s update on its legal challenge to the United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Also in this edition, analysis of ICO's updated guidance on UK Binding Corporate Rules; the Criminal Bar Association's vote in favour of an indefinite strike over pay; government plans to increase intervention in the Liverpool City Council; plus the outcome of a consultation on proposals for a UK-wide subsidy control regime. This edition further includes additional updates on judicial review; state security and intelligence, subsidy control and State aid; and equality and human rights. Case analysis this week includes details of the High Court decision lifting the automatic suspension that prevented the Gambling Commission from awarding the Fourth National Lottery Licence. or to read the full analysis.