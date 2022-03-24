- Public Law weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Spring Statement 2022
- Spring Statement 2022—key Public Law announcements
- Ukraine conflict
- Mistaken breach of UK financial sanctions—possible exposure and what to do
- Ukraine conflict—HMT announces OFSI General Licence INT/2022/1381276
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO adds webinar to Russia sanctions page
- Ukraine conflict—Commission announces co-ordination between Freeze and Seize Task Force and REPO Task Force to guarantee effective transatlantic sanctions enforcement
- Ukraine conflict—Commission publishes FAQ on Sanctions Regulation
- Allocation of Housing and Homelessness (Eligibility) (England) and Persons subject to Immigration Control (Housing Authority Accommodation and Homelessness) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—PM to discuss NI Protocol with European Council President
- Brexit Bulletin—Home Office publishes record of notifications under Part Three of TCA
- Brexit Bulletin—OIM publishes first report on UK internal market
- Brexit Bulletin—EAC publishes report on scrutiny of EU legislative proposals within the scope of NI Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 19th report on EU policy areas of UK significance
- Brexit Bulletin—DfT launches consultation on repealing EU port services legislation
- Feature analysis
- Comment—UK international data transfer tool enters with a whimper
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 18 March 2022
- Goods Vehicles (Licensing of Operators) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- UK students in the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from DfE
- DVSA publishes guidance on applying for a light goods vehicle operator licence
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—21 March 2022
- Beyond Brexit
- Defra publishes outcomes of annual negotiations for UK fishing opportunities
- Scottish Government seeks views on Scotland’s Future Catching Policy
- UKEF announces UK-Turkey clean transport deal worth £1.7bn
- Beyond Brexit—PAC publishes report on progress with trade negotiations
- Beyond Brexit—TAC seeks submissions on UK-New Zealand FTA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 March 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—JCHRC publishes government response to its report on digital contact tracing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PACAC publishes report on CA 2020 two years on
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Sis
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (Revocation) (England) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Revocation Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Information to Travellers etc) (Wales) (Revocation) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Revocation) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Alteration of Expiry Date) (Wales) Regulations 2022
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Extension of Provisions Relating to Local Authority Meetings) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Chancellor announces plan to cut £5.5bn in wasteful spending
- Government publishes response to Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities
- MoJ to set out plans to curb strategic lawsuits preventing free speech
- IfG publishes recommendations for government ethical standards
- Public procurement
- Provider selection regime—starter for ten on the supplementary consultation
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 23 March 2022
- European Commission adopts Temporary Crisis Framework
- Management and strategic planning
- Finance Act 2022—pensions aspects
- Cabinet Office publishes government response to HoL report on preparing for extreme risks
- DfE proposes changes to teachers' pension scheme
- HMT publishes record of meeting with the FCA to discuss regulatory perimeter
- Other Public Law updates
- HoC and HoL Commissions agree new approach to Palace of Westminster works
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected updates from the Spring Statement 2022, and news and guidance on the conflict in Ukraine, including an analysis of the ramifications of an inadvertent UK financial sanctions breach. Also included are selected Brexit headlines, including plans for a meeting between the Prime Minister and the European Council President on the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement, the Home Office's record of notifications made under Part Three of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), the Office for the Internal Market's first report on the UK internal market, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis of the International Data Transfer Agreement (IDTA). Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's response to a report on digital contact tracing, a report on the expiry and possible extension of the Coronavirus Act 2020, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, a policy paper on inequality in the UK, a consultation on Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs), analyses of the NHS Provider Selection Regime's (PSR) supplementary consultation and the pensions aspects of the Finance Act 2022, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, State aid and public sector pensions.
