Public Law weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Spring Statement 2022
  • Spring Statement 2022—key Public Law announcements
  • Ukraine conflict
  • Mistaken breach of UK financial sanctions—possible exposure and what to do
  • Ukraine conflict—HMT announces OFSI General Licence INT/2022/1381276
  • Ukraine conflict—FCDO adds webinar to Russia sanctions page
  • Ukraine conflict—Commission announces co-ordination between Freeze and Seize Task Force and REPO Task Force to guarantee effective transatlantic sanctions enforcement
  • Ukraine conflict—Commission publishes FAQ on Sanctions Regulation
Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected updates from the Spring Statement 2022, and news and guidance on the conflict in Ukraine, including an analysis of the ramifications of an inadvertent UK financial sanctions breach. Also included are selected Brexit headlines, including plans for a meeting between the Prime Minister and the European Council President on the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement, the Home Office's record of notifications made under Part Three of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), the Office for the Internal Market's first report on the UK internal market, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis of the International Data Transfer Agreement (IDTA). Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's response to a report on digital contact tracing, a report on the expiry and possible extension of the Coronavirus Act 2020, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, a policy paper on inequality in the UK, a consultation on Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs), analyses of the NHS Provider Selection Regime's (PSR) supplementary consultation and the pensions aspects of the Finance Act 2022, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, State aid and public sector pensions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

