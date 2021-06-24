- Public Law weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—UK requests 3–month grace period extension for chilled meats under Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—amendments to Northern Ireland Protocol presented to Parliament
- Brexit Bulletin—Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights publishes joint statement following 7th meeting
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC launches inquiry into institutional framework of TCA
- Government publishes policy paper on voting rights for EU citizens
- Brexit analysis
- What are the implications of the end of the ‘grace period’?
- UK government publishes 1 July right to work Code
- Citizens of somewhere—Zambrano carers and EUSS (R (on the application of Akinsanya) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Free UK data flows approved as EU states vote unanimously for ‘adequacy’ decisions
- Brexit legislation
- Brexit Bulletin—Committee calls for clarity on Common Frameworks project
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 18 June 2021
- United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2021
- Conformity Assessment (Mutual Recognition Agreements) and Weights and Measures (Intoxicating Liquor) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Financial Services Act 2021 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2021
- Plant Health etc (Fees) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Draft Medical Devices (Northern Ireland Protocol) Regulations 2021
- Draft Motor Fuel (Composition and Content) and the Biofuel (Labelling) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Draft Food and Feed Hygiene and Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Home Office updates employer's guide to right to work checks
- Home Office updates landlord's guide to right to rent checks
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—21 June 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK formally launches accession negotiations with CPTPP nations
- Beyond Brexit—UK secures co-operative framework for Large Civil Aircraft with USA
- Beyond Brexit—UK secures FTA with Australia
- Beyond Brexit—UK and New Zealand hold constructive talks towards FTA
- Beyond Brexit—UK agreements with Estonia, Switzerland, Russian Federation and Latvia presented to Parliament
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes 2nd report scrutinising international treaties
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 13) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 28) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 7) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Extension of the Relevant Period) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Prosecution of Offences Act 1985 (Specified Proceedings) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) (No 2) Order 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Extension of Period of Protection from Eviction) (No 2) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Certain Relevant Periods) (No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Sea Fish Industry (Coronavirus) (Fixed Costs) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Draft Medical Devices (Coronavirus Test Device Approvals) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Draft Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Robert Buckland’s call for the courts to narrow their remit is misguided
- Lord Chancellor discusses meaning of rule of law
- Conduct Committee publishes report with amendments to Code of Conduct
- Constitution Committee makes recommendations regarding Environment Bill
- IfG reports on Declaration on Government Reform
- IfG reports on use of targets to improve public services
- State accountability and liability
- HMT releases further text messages in relation to Greensill inquiry
- Challenge over Home Secretary’s decision to provide asylum accommodation at Napier barracks upheld (R (on the application of NB) v Secretary of State for the Home Department (Liberty and another intervening))
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 June
- HMCTS acting CEO describes how sitting days are allocated
- CPR Committee publishes annual report for 2020
- TPC opens consultation on changes to rule 22 of the Upper Tribunal Rules 2008
- Equality and human rights
- Lords briefing examines Magnitsky sanctions prior to efficacy assessment
- JCHR reports on ‘deeply concerning’ human rights violations in Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill
- State security and intelligence
- Another blow for UK’s intelligence gathering regime (Big Brother Watch v the United Kingdom)
- Public procurement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commons briefing examines government contracts award
- Proportionality of decision to exclude tenderer from procurement procedure (Rad Service Srl Unipersonale v Del Debbio SpA)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 23 June 2021
- Information law
- EU-US data-transfer agreement could be agreed in 2021, Reynders says
- ICO blog considers future of data ethics in the UK
- Comment—Big Tech to face more scrutiny from national data authorities after Court of Justice ruling (Facebook Ireland and others)
- EU law
- Conference on the Future of Europe holds first plenary meeting
- Projects and infrastructure
- UK Infrastructure Bank opens
- Government announces £50m infrastructure investment
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the UK's request for a three-month extension to the grace period for exporting chilled meats under the Northern Ireland Protocol, the seventh meeting of the Specialised Committee on Citizens' Rights, an inquiry into the institutional framework of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, calls for clarity on the Common Frameworks project, a policy paper on voting rights for EU citizens in the UK, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit analysis, guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include a parliamentary briefing on government contracts during the pandemic, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the Lord Chancellor's speech on the constitution, a consultation on a proposed amendment to rule 22 of the Upper Tribunal Rules 2008, progress towards EU-US privacy shield successor, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, lobbying, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, information law, EU law and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes updates and analysis of the Administrative Court's ruling on asylum accommodation at Napier barracks, the European Court of Human Rights's ruling on the UK surveillance regime, and the Court of Justice's rulings on tenderer's automatic exclusion and 'one-stop-shop'.
