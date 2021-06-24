menu-search
Public Law weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Published on: 24 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK requests 3–month grace period extension for chilled meats under Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Brexit Bulletin—amendments to Northern Ireland Protocol presented to Parliament
  • Brexit Bulletin—Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights publishes joint statement following 7th meeting
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC launches inquiry into institutional framework of TCA
  • Government publishes policy paper on voting rights for EU citizens
  • Brexit analysis
  • What are the implications of the end of the ‘grace period’?
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the UK's request for a three-month extension to the grace period for exporting chilled meats under the Northern Ireland Protocol, the seventh meeting of the Specialised Committee on Citizens' Rights, an inquiry into the institutional framework of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, calls for clarity on the Common Frameworks project, a policy paper on voting rights for EU citizens in the UK, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit analysis, guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include a parliamentary briefing on government contracts during the pandemic, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the Lord Chancellor's speech on the constitution, a consultation on a proposed amendment to rule 22 of the Upper Tribunal Rules 2008, progress towards EU-US privacy shield successor, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, lobbying, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, information law, EU law and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes updates and analysis of the Administrative Court's ruling on asylum accommodation at Napier barracks, the European Court of Human Rights's ruling on the UK surveillance regime, and the Court of Justice's rulings on tenderer's automatic exclusion and 'one-stop-shop'. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

