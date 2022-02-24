Public Law weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the ninth meeting of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee and the first meeting of the Trade Partnership Committee, progress in the UK's common frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis on the new UK standard contractual clauses for personal data transfers, plans to redraft the EUSS late applications guidance, proposals for safeguarding the supply of medicines from GB to NI, and warnings of pressure on the government to deregulate finance. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's plans for removing the remaining restrictions in England, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, the UK's sanctions on Russia in response to the situation in Ukraine, a consultation on the proposed restriction of Huawei from UK telecoms networks, an inquiry into Lord Chancellor and Law Officers roles, analysis on Facebook’s metaverse aspirations, and the place of health and social care in the new procurement landscape, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, State aid and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest equality and human rights cases. or to read the full analysis.