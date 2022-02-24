LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—24 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU focus on breaking impasse in key post-transition workstreams
  • Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Trade Partnership Committee published
  • Brexit Bulletin—Foreign Secretary invited to respond to expert evidence on CJEU's role under NI Protocol
  • Brexit Bulletin—two provisional common frameworks for environment presented to Parliament
  • Brexit Bulletin—NLCS Common Framework supplemented
  • DHSC publishes letter exchange on UK-Ireland healthcare agreements
  • Minister responds on stranded EUSS family members
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the ninth meeting of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee and the first meeting of the Trade Partnership Committee, progress in the UK's common frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis on the new UK standard contractual clauses for personal data transfers, plans to redraft the EUSS late applications guidance, proposals for safeguarding the supply of medicines from GB to NI, and warnings of pressure on the government to deregulate finance. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's plans for removing the remaining restrictions in England, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, the UK's sanctions on Russia in response to the situation in Ukraine, a consultation on the proposed restriction of Huawei from UK telecoms networks, an inquiry into Lord Chancellor and Law Officers roles, analysis on Facebook’s metaverse aspirations, and the place of health and social care in the new procurement landscape, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, State aid and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest equality and human rights cases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary