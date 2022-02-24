- Public Law weekly highlights—24 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU focus on breaking impasse in key post-transition workstreams
- Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Trade Partnership Committee published
- Brexit Bulletin—Foreign Secretary invited to respond to expert evidence on CJEU's role under NI Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—two provisional common frameworks for environment presented to Parliament
- Brexit Bulletin—NLCS Common Framework supplemented
- DHSC publishes letter exchange on UK-Ireland healthcare agreements
- Minister responds on stranded EUSS family members
- Feature analysis
- New UK standard contractual clauses for personal data transfers
- Home Office to redraft EU Settlement Scheme late applications guidance
- Brexit update—supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland
- BoE executive warns of pressure on government to deregulate finance
- Brexit SIs
- Pesticides (Revocation) (EU Exit) Regulations 2022
- Milk and Milk Products (Pupils in Educational Establishments) Aid Applications (England and Scotland) Regulations 2022
- Plant Health etc (Fees) (Amendment) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2022
- Milk and Milk Products (Pupils in Educational Establishments) Aid Applications (Wales) Regulations 2022
- Draft Food and Feed Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Regulations 2022
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—21 February 2022
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK advances to final stage of CPTPP accession
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Australia agree strengthened partnership
- Beyond Brexit—DIT finds increased support for FTAs with non-EU countries
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government publishes ‘Living with COVID-19’ plan
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation etc) (Revocation) (England) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Public Health Information to Travellers and Operator Liability) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Coronavirus (Scotland) Acts (Early Expiry of Provisions) Regulations 2022
- Draft Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Requirements) (Scotland) Amendment (No 4) Regulations 2022
- Draft Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Directions by Local Authorities) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2022
- Draft Coronavirus Act 2020 (Registration of deaths and still-births) (Extension) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022
- State security and intelligence
- PM gives statement on situation in Ukraine and sets out sanctions
- FCA statement sets out its expectations following UK’s Russian sanctions announcement
- DCMS launches consultation on restriction of Huawei from UK telecoms networks
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Electoral Commission publishes letter on Elections Bill
- UKCMG publishes second report reviewing UK constitution
- Constitution Committee launches inquiry into Lord Chancellor and Law Officers roles
- Judicial review
- Respect embargoed judgments or risk contempt of court (R (on the application of Counsel General for Wales) v Secretary of State for Business and another)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 February 2022
- Equality and human rights
- Supreme Court confirms reasonable expectation of privacy during criminal investigations (Bloomberg LP v ZXC)
- Supreme Court holds terrorism offence can be one of strict liability (Pwr and others v DPP)
- Supreme Court rules on whether failure to bring into force amendments to EA 2003 in Scotland is a breach of Article 8 ECHR (Craig (AP) (Appellant) v Her Majesty's Advocate (for the Government of the United States of America) and another (Respondents) (Scotland))(Craig v Her Majesty's Advocate (for the Government of the United States of America) and another (Scotland))
- Appointment process operated by Secretary of State for HSC breached PSED (R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd and another) v Prime Minister and another)
- Information law
- Meta data transfers decision expected in April 2022 from Irish DPC
- Public procurement
- Health, social care and the new procurement landscape
- PACAC calls for evidence on Public Procurement Common Framework
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 23 February 2022
- Management and strategic planning
- Parliamentary briefing examines Public Service Pensions and Judicial Offices Bill
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the ninth meeting of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee and the first meeting of the Trade Partnership Committee, progress in the UK's common frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis on the new UK standard contractual clauses for personal data transfers, plans to redraft the EUSS late applications guidance, proposals for safeguarding the supply of medicines from GB to NI, and warnings of pressure on the government to deregulate finance. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's plans for removing the remaining restrictions in England, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, the UK's sanctions on Russia in response to the situation in Ukraine, a consultation on the proposed restriction of Huawei from UK telecoms networks, an inquiry into Lord Chancellor and Law Officers roles, analysis on Facebook’s metaverse aspirations, and the place of health and social care in the new procurement landscape, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, State aid and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest equality and human rights cases.
