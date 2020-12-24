- Public Law weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit ‘how to’ guide—your research queries answered
- Brexit Bulletin—future UK-EU relationship talks enter ‘very serious’ final hours
- Brexit Bulletin—plans to recall UK and EU Parliaments if needed to approve a last-minute deal
- Brexit Bulletin—Joint Committee confirms Withdrawal Agreement to be fully operational on 1 January 2021
- Brexit Bulletin—Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee document collection published
- Brexit Bulletin—Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights second report on the implementation of residence rights published
- Brexit Bulletin—UK common frameworks document collection published
More...
- Brexit Bulletin—Committee on the Future Relationship with the European Union warns of challenging start to 2021
- Challenges to the validity of retained EU law
- Insight—UK out of time to win EU data-adequacy decision this year
- UK likely to lose EU police-database access even with a Brexit deal, lawmakers told
- Post-transition UK-EU trade in legal services
- BSB Handbook to be updated following the end of Brexit transition period
- MPs warn about rise in food prices due to curbs on workers in food supply industry
- Inquiry on post-Brexit UK-EU security cooperation launched by EU Security and Justice Sub-Committee
- Brexit Bulletin—Lord Kinnoull presses for clarity on implementation of Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU State aid rules and future cross-border police co-operation
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC writes to Withdrawal Agreement Committee on scrutiny of its formal decisions
- Brexit Bulletin—SLSC publishes report on session 2019–2021
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefings examine preparations and implications at the end of the Brexit transition period
- Brexit Bulletin—Lords briefing examines HoL role in ratification of UK-EU deal published
- Brexit legislation
- Brexit Bulletin—key Brexit Bills receive Royal Assent ahead of the Parliamentary recess
- United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020
- Taxation (Post-transition Period) Act 2020
- Trade (Disclosure of Information) Act 2020
- UK Global Tariff—new legislation and updated guidance from DIT
- Brexit Bulletin—Committee calls for improvements and updates on common frameworks project
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 18 December 2020
- European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 (Commencement, Transitional and Savings Provisions) Regulations 2020
- Social Security Co-ordination (Revocation of Retained Direct EU Legislation and Related Amendments) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Jurisdiction, Judgments and Applicable Law (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Taking Account of Convictions (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2020
- Data Protection, Privacy and Electronic Communications (Amendments etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Audiovisual Media Services (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Unmanned Aircraft (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Export Control (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Customs (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Customs (Origin of Chargeable Goods) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Customs (Origin of Chargeable Goods: Trade Preference Scheme) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Customs (Import Duty Variation) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Customs (Reliefs from a Liability to Import Duty and Miscellaneous Amendments) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Customs (Tariff Quotas) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Customs (Tariff-free Access for Goods from British Overseas Territories) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Customs Tariff (Establishment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Customs Tariff (Preferential Trade Arrangements) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Customs Tariff (Suspension of Import Duty Rates) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Customs (Northern Ireland) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Customs Safety and Security Procedures (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Customs Miscellaneous Non-fiscal Provisions and Amendments etc (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Value Added Tax (Northern Ireland) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Trade Preference Scheme (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Value Added Tax (Miscellaneous Amendments, Northern Ireland Protocol and Savings and Transitional Provisions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Value Added Tax (Miscellaneous Amendments to the Value Added Tax Act 1994 and Revocation) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Taxation Cross-border Trade (Special Procedures Supplementary and General Provision etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- World Trade Organisation Agreement on Agriculture (Domestic Support) Regulations 2020
- Common Fisheries Policy (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Common Fisheries Policy (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) (No 2) Regulations 2020
- Plant Health (Phytosanitary Conditions) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Ecodesign for Energy-Related Products and Energy Information (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Animal Welfare and Invasive Non-native Species (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- REACH etc (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Chemicals (Health and Safety) and Genetically Modified Organisms (Contained Use) (Amendment etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Waste and Environmental Permitting etc (Legislative Functions and Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Ozone-Depleting Substances and Fluorinated Greenhouse Gases (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Detergents (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Control of Mercury (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) (Amendment) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Trade in Animals and Related Products (Wales) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Marketing of Seeds and Plant Propagating Material (Amendment) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Food and Feed Hygiene and Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments and Saving Provision) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Public Procurement etc (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment) Regulations 2020
- Civil and Family Justice (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment etc) Regulations 2020
- Common Agricultural Policy (Less Favoured Area Support) (EU Exit) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2020
- Plant Health (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment etc) Regulations 2020
- Animals, Food and Feed (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment) Regulations 2020
- Trade in Animals and Related Products (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment) Regulations 2020
- Seed, Plant Propagating Material and Forest Reproductive Material (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment etc.) Regulations 2020
- Agriculture, Animals and Aquaculture (Health, Identification, Welfare, Trade etc) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020
- Alien and Locally Absent Species (Aquaculture) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020
- Marketing of Plant and Propagating Material (Legislative Functions) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020
- Health and Safety (Amendments and Revocation) (EU Exit) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020
- Carriage of Explosives (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020
- Travellers’ Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions (Northern Ireland) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Regulation (EC) No 1370/2007 (Public Service Obligations in Transport) (Amendment) (EU Exit) (Northern Ireland) (Revocation) Regulations 2020
- Misappropriation (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Mali (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Republic of Guinea-Bissau (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Russia (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Sudan (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Syria (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Yemen (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Iran (Sanctions) (Nuclear) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020
- Immigration (EU Withdrawal) (Jersey) Order 2020
- Immigration (Isle of Man) (Amendment) (No 3) Order 2020
- Social Security (Switzerland) (Citizens’ Rights Agreement) (Revocation) Order 2020
- Social Security (Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) (Citizens’ Rights Agreement) (Revocation) Order 2020
- Social Security (Switzerland) (Citizens’ Rights Agreement) (Revocation) Order (Northern Ireland) 2020
- Competition Act 1998 (Groceries) (Public Policy Exclusion) Order 2020
- Act of Sederunt (Rules of the Court of Session 1994 and Sheriff Court Rules Amendment) (Miscellaneous) 2020
- Draft International Waste Shipments (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Brexit transition guidance
- Business continuity checklist—new Brexit transition guidance from ACE
- CAP and BCAP Code rules—new Brexit transition guidance from ASA
- Trading electricity—further Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- UK ETS—further Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- Domestic environmental permits for radioactive waste disposal—revised Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- Construction business readiness—new Brexit transition guidance from CLC
- GB–NI authorised trader self-identification—new Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Exporting animals and animal products—new Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Food and farming standards—new Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Landbridge transits through Great Britain—new Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Exporting HRFNAO to EU or NI—further Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Marketing standards—updated Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Plants and plant products—updated Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Driving in the EU—updated Brexit transition guidance from DfT
- Trading and investing abroad—new Brexit transition digitial service from DIT
- Exporting controlled goods—updated Brexit transition guidance from DIT
- Healthcare for overseas visitors and EU citizens in the UK—new Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
- Pharmaceutical acquis—new Brexit transition guidance from European Commission
- Cultural goods—new Brexit transition guidance from European Commission
- Automotive CO2 emissions—updated Brexit transition guidance from European Commission
- Vitamins, minerals and health claims in GB—new Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
- UK representatives—new Brexit transition guidance from EUIPO
- Travel to European countries—updated Brexit transition guidance from FCDO
- International rough diamond trade—updated Brexit transition guidance from FCO
- Exporter authorisations—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Goods movement references—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Ongoing customs movements and procedures—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Ongoing customs movements and procedures—updated Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Bringing goods into Great Britain from outside the UK—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Customs Declaration Completion Requirements—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Customs duty relief for goods—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Commercial vessels arriving at or leaving UK ports—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Moving goods using common and Union transit in Northern Ireland—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Moving goods to common or EU transit countries—updated Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Moving excise goods under the Northern Ireland Protocol—updated Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Reporting sales of goods from Northern Ireland—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Report goods exported to the EU using inward or outward processing—updated Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Waiver for duty on goods—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Wine Duty and licences for wine—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Transfer of residence to Great Britain—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- IPR infringement—updated Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Sailing your pleasure craft to and from the UK—updated Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Data protection—new Brexit transition guidance from the ICO
- Intellectual Property—further Brexit transition guidance from the IPO
- Tribunal Practice Notice—new Brexit transition guidance from IPO
- War pensions scheme recipients—new Brexit transition guidance from MoD
- Clinical trial safety reports—new Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- MAH and QPPV location—new Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Supplying authorised medicines to NI—updated Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Designated standards—new and updated Brexit transition guidance from OPSS
- Product safety and metrology—further Brexit transition guidance from OPSS
- Product safety and metrology—updated Brexit transition guidance from OPSS
- Pension schemes—new Brexit transition guidance from PPF
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK border strategy released by Cabinet Office
- Beyond Brexit—documents relating to UK-Swiss Services Mobility Agreement published
- Beyond Brexit—further information on UK–Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement
- Beyond Brexit—US goods to continue facing EU tariffs when imported into Northern Ireland
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Sub-Committee reports on UK-US Air Transport Agreement
- Beyond Brexit—key aspects of WTO GPA considered as online workshop concludes
- Coronavirus (COVID 19) headlines
- Commission discourages non-essential travel to UK amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Operation Brock announced by HE in response to new variant of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Parliamentary report shows shortcomings in biosecurity
- Coronavirus (COVID–19) has affected disabled people’s access to services
- Institute for Government’s advice to avoid repeating mistakes amid coronavirus (COVID–19)
- Coronavirus (COVID 19) legislation
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 29) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers and Obligations of Undertakings) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Public Health Information) (Scotland) (No 2) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 8) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment No 26) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020
- Human Medicines (Coronavirus) (Further Amendments) Regulations 2020
- Public procurement
- Continuity or change? Public procurement rules after Brexit
- UK government maps post-Brexit shake up of public procurement
- Brexit and public procurement—examining the WTO Government Procurement Agreement (Revisited)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up
- Projects and infrastructure
- Designing industrial strategy successfully
- Equality and human rights
- DWP bound to improving equality and diversity in the workplace
- European Commission publishes guidance on EU global human rights sanctions regime
- No A1P1 duty to compensate on transfer of school land (R (Durand Education Trust) v Secretary of State for Education)
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 December
- When is it too to late bring a claim for judicial review in time (Let Kids be Kids Coalition v SoS for Education)
- Information law
- Updated Keeling Schedules for the Data Protection Act 2018 and UK GDPR
- EDPB communications on the end of the Brexit transition period
- Other Public Law updates
- Inquiry launched into citizenship barriers for NI residents
- Update published on Grenfell Tower inquiry recommendations
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Public Law Highlights 2020/2021
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including updates on key transition workstreams and priorities, further details on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, briefings on preparations and implications at the end of the Brexit transition period, plans to recall UK and EU Parliaments to approve a deal, progress reports on the UK’s priorities and contingency planning beyond Brexit, as well as the latest Brexit transition guidance, Brexit legislation updates and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include updates on key legislation, parliamentary scrutiny, lessons learned, and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, further analysis on changes to the domestic public procurement regime after the Brexit transition period and the latest State aid updates. Case analysis this week includes a Court of Appeal decision highlighting the difficulties faced in claims relying on A1P1 of the European Convention on Human Rights, and a High Court decision refusing permission for judicial review challenging secondary legislation, as the claim was out of time (time had started to run from when the regulations at issue were made, even though they were not yet in force).
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.