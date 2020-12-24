Sign-in Help
Public Law weekly highlights—24 December 2020

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including updates on key transition workstreams and priorities, further details on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, briefings on preparations and implications at the end of the Brexit transition period, plans to recall UK and EU Parliaments to approve a deal, progress reports on the UK’s priorities and contingency planning beyond Brexit, as well as the latest Brexit transition guidance, Brexit legislation updates and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include updates on key legislation, parliamentary scrutiny, lessons learned, and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, further analysis on changes to the domestic public procurement regime after the Brexit transition period and the latest State aid updates. Case analysis this week includes a Court of Appeal decision highlighting the difficulties faced in claims relying on A1P1 of the European Convention on Human Rights, and a High Court decision refusing permission for judicial review challenging secondary legislation, as the claim was out of time (time had started to run from when the regulations at issue were made, even though they were not yet in force). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

