Public Law weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Published on: 23 September 2021
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes a joint UK-EU statement on citizens’ rights, BEIS and CMA publishing guidance to support UK internal market functioning, and the latest Brexit SI latest drafts and sifting committee reports. This week’s highlights further include the government response to a report on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and emergency powers, and an announcement by the DfT and DHSC that eight countries, including Turkey and Pakistan, will move from the red list on 22 September 2021, and a new system will replace the existing rules for international travel on 4 October 2021. DIT has published a policy paper setting out a 5-point plan for embracing the opportunities offered by digital trade as well as the Prime Minister's Office announcing that the UK, the US and Australia have launched a new security partnership. Also in this week’s highlights is an analysis by the Institute for Government of the significance of the government reshuffle. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

