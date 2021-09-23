- Public Law weekly highlights—23 September 2021
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin-UK Government and EC issue joint statement after Citizens' Rights meeting
- Brexit Bulletin—BEIS and CMA publish guidance to support UK internal market functioning
- Brexit Bulletin—EAC launches call for evidence on GB-EU trade
- Brexit Bulletin—Government sets out post Brexit agenda
- Brexit highlights—17 September 2021
- MHRA opens consultation into post-Brexit regulation of medical devices
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 17 September 2021
- Conformity Assessment (Mutual Recognition Agreements) (Construction Products) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Direct Payments to Farmers (Inspections) (England) Regulations 2021
- United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020 (Commencement No 3) Regulations 2021
- United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020 (Maximum Penalty) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—20 September 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—DIT sets out digital trade policy
- Beyond Brexit—IAC publishes seventh report of session 2021–22
- Beyond Brexit—ITC publishes TRA's response to trade remedies report
- Beyond Brexit—Prime Minister's Office announces new AUKUS security partnership
- Beyond Brexit—UK and ASEAN reaffirm commitment to future economic cooperation
- Beyond Brexit—government extends consultation on EU-UK TCA business and public engagement
- Beyond Brexit—Defra sets out plans designed to help UK farmers and businesses increase exports
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 20 September 2021
- Government responds to report on coronavirus (COVID-19) and emergency powers
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfT and DHSC announce new international travel system
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 12) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Notification) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Business Tenancies (Coronavirus) (Restriction on Forfeiture: Relevant Period) (Northern Ireland) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 22 September 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- IfG publishes short paper examining cabinet reshuffle
- Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to become Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
- Cabinet Office publishes response to 'Regulating Election Finance' report
- Justice Committee launches inquiry into court reporting in the digital age
- Law Commission issues update on 14th Programme of Law Reform
- MoJ establishes expert group to increase standards in e-signatures
- PACAC launches annual review of Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman
- PACAC publishes report endorsing proposed Public Appointments Commissioner
- Prime Minister's Office publishes September 2021 ministerial appointments list
- Treasury Committee publishes responses to Future Regulatory Framework of Financial Services report
- London Borough of Havering (Electoral Changes) Order 2021
- Medway (Electoral Changes) Order 2021
- Representation of the People (Absent Voting at Local Government Elections) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Act of Sederunt (Rules of the Court of Session 1994 and Sheriff Court Company Insolvency Rules Amendment) (Insolvency) 2021
- Judicial review
- *Bell v Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust (University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and others intervening)
- Equality and human rights
- EHRC updates Human Rights Tracker
- Secretary of State for Work and Pensions v Akhtar
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes a joint UK-EU statement on citizens’ rights, BEIS and CMA publishing guidance to support UK internal market functioning, and the latest Brexit SI latest drafts and sifting committee reports. This week’s highlights further include the government response to a report on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and emergency powers, and an announcement by the DfT and DHSC that eight countries, including Turkey and Pakistan, will move from the red list on 22 September 2021, and a new system will replace the existing rules for international travel on 4 October 2021. DIT has published a policy paper setting out a 5-point plan for embracing the opportunities offered by digital trade as well as the Prime Minister's Office announcing that the UK, the US and Australia have launched a new security partnership. Also in this week’s highlights is an analysis by the Institute for Government of the significance of the government reshuffle.
