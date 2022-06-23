Public Law weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state. Also included are selected Brexit headlines, including analysis of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, details of the reform on data protection and product conformity markings, updates on the tenth meeting of the Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Monkeypox updates include the government's response to the joint parliamentary report on lessons learnt, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, details and commentary on the introduction of the Bill of Rights, responses to the Women and Equalities Committee's report on gender sensitivity in Parliament, the Government Commercial Function's summary guide to the Public Procurement Bill, a consultation on CE-Filing in the Upper Tribunal Lands Chamber, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, state security and intelligence, public procurement, Subsidy control and State aid, information law, and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Upper-Tier Tribunal (UTT) for Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) confirmation that there is a distinction between matters brought under the Children and Families Act 2014 (CFA 2014) and the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010). or to read the full analysis.