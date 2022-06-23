- Public Law weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict
- Ukraine conflict—Council extends sanctions against Russia's annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO announces sanctions against Russians involved in forced transfers and adoptions
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO updates Russian sanctions guidance on insurance and reinsurance prohibition
- Ukraine conflict—Treasury Committee questions officials on effectiveness of UK’s sanction regime
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—joint statement on tenth meeting of Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights published
- Government announces details of data protection and ePrivacy reforms
- Government announces details of product conformity markings reforms
- EAC publishes letter on government’s response to trade in goods report
- Brexit legislation
- The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill—legal (and perhaps illegal) goings on
- British Bare Necessities—The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and the doctrine of necessity
- BIICL publishes rule of law analysis of NIP Bill
- How the NI Protocol dispute could hit UK financial services
- Brexit SIs
- Pollution Prevention and Control (Fees) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2022
- Toys and Cosmetic Products (Restriction of Chemical Substances) Regulations 2022
- Rural Support (Simplification and Improvement) (Scotland) Regulations 2022
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—20 June 2022
- Beyond Brexit
- ITC Chair criticises International Trade Secretary for mistreating Parliament over UK-AUS FTA
- EFRA publishes report on UK-AUS FTA
- IAC publishes second report scrutinising international treaties
- IAC publishes third report scrutinising international treaties
- Monkeypox SIs
- Public Health etc (Scotland) Act 2008 (Notifiable Diseases and Notifiable Organisms) Amendment Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Notification) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- National Health Service (General Medical Services Contracts and Personal Medical Services Agreements) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- School Admissions (England) (Coronavirus) (Appeals Arrangements) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Lord Geidt tenders resignation to PM
- Lords briefing examines standards in public life and democratic process
- Lords briefing examines strength of union of UK
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government accepts or partially accepts most recommendations in lessons learned report
- Committee of Privileges publishes report on select committee powers
- JCSI publishes fifth report scrutinising SIs
- Stoke-on-Trent (Electoral Changes) Order 2022
- Fylde (Electoral Changes) Order 2022
- Tameside (Electoral Changes) Order 2022
- Judicial review
- TPC launches consultation on CE-Filing in the Upper Tribunal Lands Chamber
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 20 June 2022
- Equality and human rights
- Government introduces Bill of Rights
- Children and Families Act 2014 and the Equality Act 2010 (RB v Calderdale MBC (SEN))
- Government and others respond to gender sensitive report
- JCHR publishes report scrutinising Public Order Bill
- State security and intelligence
- BEIS publishes annual report on NSIA 2021
- Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 (Commencement No 1 and Transitional Provision) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Terrorism Act 2000 (Code of Practice for Examining Officers and Review Officers) Order 2022
- Public procurement
- GCF publishes summary guide to Public Procurement Bill provisions
- SCAPE Scotland publishes the first public procurement route to net zero building
- Subsidy control and State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 22 June 2022
- EPRS publishes update on progress of distortive foreign subsidies regulation
- Information law
- Freedom of Information (Additional Public Authorities) Order 2022
- Projects and infrastructure
- DfT outlines implications of removing proposed Golborne Link from HS2 scheme
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state. Also included are selected Brexit headlines, including analysis of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, details of the reform on data protection and product conformity markings, updates on the tenth meeting of the Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Monkeypox updates include the government's response to the joint parliamentary report on lessons learnt, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, details and commentary on the introduction of the Bill of Rights, responses to the Women and Equalities Committee's report on gender sensitivity in Parliament, the Government Commercial Function's summary guide to the Public Procurement Bill, a consultation on CE-Filing in the Upper Tribunal Lands Chamber, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, state security and intelligence, public procurement, Subsidy control and State aid, information law, and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Upper-Tier Tribunal (UTT) for Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) confirmation that there is a distinction between matters brought under the Children and Families Act 2014 (CFA 2014) and the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).
