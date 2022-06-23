LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Public Law weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict
  • Ukraine conflict—Council extends sanctions against Russia's annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol
  • Ukraine conflict—FCDO announces sanctions against Russians involved in forced transfers and adoptions
  • Ukraine conflict—FCDO updates Russian sanctions guidance on insurance and reinsurance prohibition
  • Ukraine conflict—Treasury Committee questions officials on effectiveness of UK’s sanction regime
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—joint statement on tenth meeting of Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights published
  • Government announces details of data protection and ePrivacy reforms
Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state. Also included are selected Brexit headlines, including analysis of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, details of the reform on data protection and product conformity markings, updates on the tenth meeting of the Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Monkeypox updates include the government's response to the joint parliamentary report on lessons learnt, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, details and commentary on the introduction of the Bill of Rights, responses to the Women and Equalities Committee's report on gender sensitivity in Parliament, the Government Commercial Function's summary guide to the Public Procurement Bill, a consultation on CE-Filing in the Upper Tribunal Lands Chamber, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, state security and intelligence, public procurement, Subsidy control and State aid, information law, and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Upper-Tier Tribunal (UTT) for Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) confirmation that there is a distinction between matters brought under the Children and Families Act 2014 (CFA 2014) and the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

