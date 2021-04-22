Sign-in Help
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Public Law weekly highlights—22 April 2021
Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—22 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees vote in favour of consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
  • Brexit Bulletin—hauliers no longer need Kent Access Permits
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 43rd report on areas of UK significance including ESI Funds in response to coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Brexit analysis
  • Back to the future—in-depth analysis of Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd
  • UK accession to Lugano Convention—Is the door closing?
  • Comment—UK can learn what a hard Brexit looks like from EU officials’ data-adequacy spat
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including the European Parliament's recommendation for consent to conclude the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), the extension of the parliamentary sifting committees' remit to sifting SIs implementing the TCA, updates on the EU’s data adequacy decisions in respect of the UK, a parliamentary report on UK freeports policy, updates on the UK's international trade priorities, further analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include updated travel restrictions, progress on the inquiry into coronavirus and criminal law, the Equality and Human Rights Commission's evaluation of the coronavirus status certification scheme, WTO calls for action on vaccine equity, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, Lord Sales' speech on the impact of Brexit and cornavirus on UK law, calls for an update to public sector food procurement standards, parliamentary briefings on the Queen's Speech 2021 and recall of Parliament, plus additional updates on lobbying, judicial review, EU law, public procurement, State aid, and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes further analysis of the Court of Appeal's approach to retained EU law in Lipton and a London authority's refusal to consent to HS2 works. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More