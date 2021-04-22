Public Law weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including the European Parliament's recommendation for consent to conclude the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), the extension of the parliamentary sifting committees' remit to sifting SIs implementing the TCA, updates on the EU’s data adequacy decisions in respect of the UK, a parliamentary report on UK freeports policy, updates on the UK's international trade priorities, further analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include updated travel restrictions, progress on the inquiry into coronavirus and criminal law, the Equality and Human Rights Commission's evaluation of the coronavirus status certification scheme, WTO calls for action on vaccine equity, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, Lord Sales' speech on the impact of Brexit and cornavirus on UK law, calls for an update to public sector food procurement standards, parliamentary briefings on the Queen's Speech 2021 and recall of Parliament, plus additional updates on lobbying, judicial review, EU law, public procurement, State aid, and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes further analysis of the Court of Appeal's approach to retained EU law in Lipton and a London authority's refusal to consent to HS2 works. or to read the full analysis.