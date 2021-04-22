- Public Law weekly highlights—22 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees vote in favour of consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Brexit Bulletin—hauliers no longer need Kent Access Permits
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 43rd report on areas of UK significance including ESI Funds in response to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit analysis
- Back to the future—in-depth analysis of Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd
- UK accession to Lugano Convention—Is the door closing?
- Comment—UK can learn what a hard Brexit looks like from EU officials’ data-adequacy spat
- Comment—EU enforcement of Schrems II ruling sparks concerns of ‘de facto’ data localisation
- Data protection considerations for insurers post-Brexit
- Brexit legislation
- Brexit Bulletin—Committee’s remit extended to sifting SIs implementing the TCA
- House of Lords publishes amendments to Financial Services Bill
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 16 April 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 14 April 2021
- Brexit SIs
- Customs (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Taxation Cross-border Trade (Northern Ireland) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Draft UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Continuity) (Scotland) Act 2021 (Consequential Provisions and Modifications) Order 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Living in Europe—post-Brexit transition guidance from the FCDO
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—19 April 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Cameroon Economic Partnership Agreement presented to Parliament
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Serbia Partnership, Trade and Cooperation Agreement signed
- Beyond Brexit—DIT releases guidance on UK-Ghana Trade Partnership Agreement
- Beyond Brexit—IAC publishes report scrutinising freeports policy
- Beyond Brexit—DIT responds to IAC’s eighth report scrutinising international treaties
- Beyond Brexit—IAC publishes ninth report scrutinising international treaties
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—India added to England’s red list
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) laws and offences scrutinised by Justice Committee
- WTO—DG Okonjo-Iweala demands further action following event on vaccine for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) legislation
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Suspension: Temporary Judicial Commissioners, Urgent Warrants, and Disposal of Bodies) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Suspension) Order (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 20) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Order 2021
- Education (National Curriculum) (Key Stages 1 and 2 Assessment Arrangements) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Employment Rights (Northern Ireland) Order 1996 (Protection from Detriment in Health and Safety Cases) (Amendment) Order (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Draft Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Change of Expiry Date in s 32(1)) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Commons briefing paper examines issues and Bills likely to arise in Queen’s Speech 2021
- Commons briefing paper examines changes to Parliamentary recall procedure
- Procedure and Privileges Committee amends guidance on proceedings in hybrid Grand Committee and hybrid House
- IfG publishes report on right skills for civil service to meet government demands
- State accountability and liability
- Treasury Committee officially launches inquiry into lessons learned from Greensill Capital
- PACAC publishes terms of reference for inquiry into propriety of governance in light of Greensill Capital
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 19 April
- Lord Sales gives speech on implications of Brexit and coronavirus (COVID-19)
- IfG publishes report on proposed judicial review changes
- Equality and human rights
- EHRC comments on coronavirus (COVID-19) status certification scheme
- Public procurement
- EFRA Committee urges government to update public sector food procurement standards
- Projects and infrastructure
- Court of Appeal upholds London authority’s refusal to consent to HS2 works (R (on the application of Hillingdon London Borough Council) v Secretary of State for Transport)
- State aid
- State aid—post-Brexit transition guidance from UK Research and Innovation
- State aid—weekly round-up 21 April 2021
- Information law
- EDPB publishes opinions on draft UK adequacy decisions under EU GDPR and Law Enforcement Directive
- EU law
- Council of the EU adopts programmes on rights, values and justice
- Conference on the Future of Europe to launch multilingual digital platform
- Management and strategic planning
- Public service pension schemes and guaranteed minimum pension indexation—the final word?
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including the European Parliament's recommendation for consent to conclude the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), the extension of the parliamentary sifting committees' remit to sifting SIs implementing the TCA, updates on the EU’s data adequacy decisions in respect of the UK, a parliamentary report on UK freeports policy, updates on the UK's international trade priorities, further analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include updated travel restrictions, progress on the inquiry into coronavirus and criminal law, the Equality and Human Rights Commission's evaluation of the coronavirus status certification scheme, WTO calls for action on vaccine equity, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, Lord Sales' speech on the impact of Brexit and cornavirus on UK law, calls for an update to public sector food procurement standards, parliamentary briefings on the Queen's Speech 2021 and recall of Parliament, plus additional updates on lobbying, judicial review, EU law, public procurement, State aid, and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes further analysis of the Court of Appeal's approach to retained EU law in Lipton and a London authority's refusal to consent to HS2 works.
