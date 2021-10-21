Public Law weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including plans to intensify UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the first meeting of the TCA Specialised Committee on Law Enforcement and Judicial Cooperation, the outcome of the consultation on the government’s engagement with business and civil society on the TCA's implementation, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the recovery meeting with the devolved administrations, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. This edition also includes analysis of the Cabinet Office's update on the reform of public procurement. Also included, the European Commission work programme for 2022, plus additional updates on judicial review, equality and human rights, EU law, public procurement, State aid and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes further analysis of the Technology and Construction Court’s ruling on service of the claim form in procurement challenges, plus details and analysis of the latest constitutional and administrative law, judicial review and human rights decisions, including the Supreme Court's ruling on the constitutional principle that judicial orders must be obeyed unless and until set aside, the Administrative Court's ruling on allocation of social housing and the Court of Appeal's ruling on Universal Credit. or to read the full analysis.