- Public Law weekly highlights—21 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU enter intensive discussions on Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—Specialised Committee on Law Enforcement and Judicial Cooperation holds first meeting
- Brexit Bulletin—government concludes consultation on EU-UK TCA business and public engagement
- EUSS—Home Office pledges further £3m for vulnerable applicants
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 15 October 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 14 and 19 October 2021
- Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Free Zones (Customs, Excise and Value Added Tax) Regulations 2021
- Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (UCITS Exemption) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- UK ETS—post-Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- Exporting or importing objects of cultural interest—post-Brexit transition guidance from DCMS
- Practice Guide 78—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMLR
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—18 October 2021
- Converting CAPs to UK MAs—post-Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK and New Zealand reach FTA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PM holds recovery meeting with First Ministers and Deputy First Minister
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BIICL publishes rule of law analysis on 18 months of legislation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—IfG and CIPFA publish joint Performance Tracker 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 15) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 5) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (2021 Consolidation) (Amendment No 7) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Competition Act 1998 (Football Broadcasting Rights) (Public Policy Exclusion) Order 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Supreme Court reaffirms, in the bail context, the constitutional principle that judicial orders must be obeyed unless and until set aside (R (on the application of Majera (formerly SM (Rwanda)) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 18 October 2021
- AGO publishes AG’s speech to 2021 Public Law Project Conference
- Administrative Court allows judicial review against decision to refuse to treat applicant's further homelessness application as new (R (on the application of Ibrahim) v Westminster City Council)
- Equality and human rights
- Welsh Government launches consultation on Period Dignity Strategic Action Plan
- Court of Appeal holds that ‘Proof of Payment Rule’ requiring Universal Credit claimants to pay for childcare upfront is not unlawful (R (on the application of Salvato) v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)
- EU law
- European Commission adopts 2022 Work Programme
- European Commission adopts 2021 Enlargement Package for Western Balkans and Turkey
- European Parliament threatens legal proceedings against Commission in letter
- European Parliament calls for the primacy of EU law to be upheld
- Public procurement
- Cabinet Office publishes update on public procurement reform
- DfT announces passenger service contracts market engagement day
- Issuing and serving the claim form—pitfalls and potential relief in procurement challenges and beyond (CitySprint UK v Barts Health NHS Trust)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 20 October 2021
- Management and strategic planning
- DHSC launches consultation on changes to member contributions in NHS pensions
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including plans to intensify UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the first meeting of the TCA Specialised Committee on Law Enforcement and Judicial Cooperation, the outcome of the consultation on the government’s engagement with business and civil society on the TCA's implementation, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the recovery meeting with the devolved administrations, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. This edition also includes analysis of the Cabinet Office's update on the reform of public procurement. Also included, the European Commission work programme for 2022, plus additional updates on judicial review, equality and human rights, EU law, public procurement, State aid and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes further analysis of the Technology and Construction Court’s ruling on service of the claim form in procurement challenges, plus details and analysis of the latest constitutional and administrative law, judicial review and human rights decisions, including the Supreme Court's ruling on the constitutional principle that judicial orders must be obeyed unless and until set aside, the Administrative Court's ruling on allocation of social housing and the Court of Appeal's ruling on Universal Credit.
