LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—21 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict
  • Enforcers issue alert on Russian sanction evasion methods
  • EU to tighten Russian asset freeze, adds gold import ban
  • Ukraine conflict—Commission adopts new sanctions proposal to strengthen legal certainty
  • Ukraine conflict—DIT, FCDO and OFSI update guidance on Russia sanctions
  • Ukraine conflict—FCDO publishes Lord Ahmed’s speech outlining UK support for investigating Ukraine war crimes
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—agenda for fourth meeting of Specialised Committee on Fisheries published
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the European Commission's adoption of a proposal for a 'maintenance and alignment' package. Also featured are selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the fourth meetings of the Specialised Committees on Fisheries and Cyrpus Sovereign Base Areas, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit legislation and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include a report on the management of PPE contracts. Also in this edition, details and analysis of the Bill of Rights' application to overseas military operations and the government's responses to consultations on AI, IP and SLAPPs; publication of the ICO25 plan; plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, information law, EU law, subsidy control and State aid, projects and infrastructure, and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest coronavirus, state accountability and liability, judicial review, equality and human rights, and public procurement cases, including analyses of the High Court's decision on emergency pandemic orders and force majeure, and the Central London Employment Tribunal's landmark decision in Maya Forstater v CGD Europe and others on the protection against discrimination for holding and expressing ‘gender critical’ beliefs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More