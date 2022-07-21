Public Law weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the European Commission's adoption of a proposal for a 'maintenance and alignment' package. Also featured are selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the fourth meetings of the Specialised Committees on Fisheries and Cyrpus Sovereign Base Areas, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit legislation and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include a report on the management of PPE contracts. Also in this edition, details and analysis of the Bill of Rights' application to overseas military operations and the government's responses to consultations on AI, IP and SLAPPs; publication of the ICO25 plan; plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, information law, EU law, subsidy control and State aid, projects and infrastructure, and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest coronavirus, state accountability and liability, judicial review, equality and human rights, and public procurement cases, including analyses of the High Court's decision on emergency pandemic orders and force majeure, and the Central London Employment Tribunal's landmark decision in Maya Forstater v CGD Europe and others on the protection against discrimination for holding and expressing ‘gender critical’ beliefs. or to read the full analysis.