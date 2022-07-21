- Public Law weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict
- Enforcers issue alert on Russian sanction evasion methods
- EU to tighten Russian asset freeze, adds gold import ban
- Ukraine conflict—Commission adopts new sanctions proposal to strengthen legal certainty
- Ukraine conflict—DIT, FCDO and OFSI update guidance on Russia sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO publishes Lord Ahmed’s speech outlining UK support for investigating Ukraine war crimes
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—agenda for fourth meeting of Specialised Committee on Fisheries published
- Brexit Bulletin—fourth meeting of Specialised Committee on Cyprus Sovereign Base Areas concluded
- Brexit Bulletin—Committee publishes report on UK common frameworks programme
- Brexit Bulletin—Government responds to EAC on GB-EU trade
- HAC publishes report on channel crossings, migration and asylum
- Secretary of State welcomes adoption of PEACE PLUS programme
- Brexit legislation
- Brexit Bulletin—NIP Bill passes Third Reading
- Sunak vows sweeping Brexit financial services reform
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 15 July 2022
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 13 July 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 11) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 13) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 12) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) (Amendment) (No 2) Order 2022
- Sanctions (EU Exit) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2022
- Sanctions (EU Exit) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Plant Health etc (Miscellaneous Fees) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2022
- Plant Health etc (Fees) (Amendment) (Wales) (EU Exit) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Beyond Brexit
- UK begins trade talks with Israel
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Force majeure and coronavirus (COVID-19)—High Court decision turns on specific wording of FM clause
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PAC publishes report on management of PPE contracts
- Constitutional and administrative law
- UK's legislative priorities up in the air until leadership race is run
- Commons briefing examines statistics on terrorism since 2001 in Great Britain
- CCS publishes annual report for 2021–22
- FCDO publishes annual report for 2021–22
- JCSI publishes ninth report scrutinising SIs
- Derbyshire Dales (Electoral Changes) Order 2022
- State accountability and liability
- Multiple claimants with disparate claims not permitted on a single claim form (Abbott v Ministry of Defence)
- Judicial review
- Privy Council upholds appeal on 14-year old committal order in Trinidad (Smith and another v Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago and others (Trinidad and Tobago))
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 18 July 2022
- Equality and human rights
- Should the Bill of Rights apply to overseas military operations?
- Can staff express gender critical beliefs if they upset or conflict with the views of their colleagues? (Forstater v CDG Europe and others)
- Age discrimination claim must be carefully scrutinised if only a marginal age difference (Citibank N.A. v Kirk)
- Government responds to consultation on SLAPPs
- Government responds to JCHR’s report on reform of HRA 1998
- Information law
- Data Protection and Digital Information Bill introduced to Parliament
- Online Safety Bill removed from Parliamentary agenda
- ICO publishes and seeks views on draft ICO25 plan
- DCMS publishes new paper on future regulation of artificial intelligence
- Ipsos UK publishes report on building a public mandate for court data use
- EU law
- European Commission publishes infringement annual report for 2021
- Subsidy control and State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up, 20 July 2022
- Public procurement
- TCC finds manifest error in scoring of claimant's bid in orthodontic service procurement (Braceurself Ltd v NHS England)
- Public sector contracts
- What does the future hold for AI and IP—the UK government responds to key consultation
- Projects and infrastructure
- DfT publishes Government Major Projects Portfolio data as of 2022
- Management and strategic planning
- DHSC launches further consultation on NHS Pension Scheme
- MoD publishes AFPS annual accounts for 2021–22
- Public Service Pensions (Employer Cost Cap and Specified Restricted Scheme) Regulations 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the European Commission's adoption of a proposal for a 'maintenance and alignment' package. Also featured are selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the fourth meetings of the Specialised Committees on Fisheries and Cyrpus Sovereign Base Areas, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit legislation and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include a report on the management of PPE contracts. Also in this edition, details and analysis of the Bill of Rights' application to overseas military operations and the government's responses to consultations on AI, IP and SLAPPs; publication of the ICO25 plan; plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, information law, EU law, subsidy control and State aid, projects and infrastructure, and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest coronavirus, state accountability and liability, judicial review, equality and human rights, and public procurement cases, including analyses of the High Court's decision on emergency pandemic orders and force majeure, and the Central London Employment Tribunal's landmark decision in Maya Forstater v CGD Europe and others on the protection against discrimination for holding and expressing ‘gender critical’ beliefs.
