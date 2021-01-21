- Public Law weekly highlights—21 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—MEPs welcome TCA, but insist on proper parliamentary scrutiny ‘beyond mere ratification’
- Brexit Bulletin—government refuses request to extend Future Relationship Committee’s term
- Brexit Bulletin—government publishes policy paper for goods coming to GB from EU
- Brexit Bulletin—Lord Kinnoull presses for clarity on operation of Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—EUC reports on North Macedonia partnership agreement and Mexico mutual recognition agreement
- Brexit Bulletin—EU Services Sub-Committee seeks evidence on the impact of TCA provisions on the UK service sector
- EU Goods Sub-Committee calls for evidence on future of trade between UK and EU
- UK Finance blog discusses implications of the EU-UK TCA for financial services
- RICS publishes new report on the impact of Brexit on construction industry
- Think Tank expresses thoughts on EU-UK Trade Cooperation Agreement
- Brexit analysis
- Comment—EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement’s Northern Irish complexities augur shifting UK supply chains
- UK businesses warn of trade, supply chain disruptions under EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- EU to start UK data adequacy decision-making process in ‘weeks’, top official says
- The EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—law enforcement and judicial co-operation
- The EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—implications for business tax
- Energy markets in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Brexit legislation
- How to approach and interpret retained EU law—a practical guide
- Brexit Bulletin—government responds to committees’ reports on UK Internal Market Act
- FMLC’s letter to HM Treasury on the Financial Services Bill 2019–21 and financial collateral and benchmarks
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 15 January 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 15 January 2021
- Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Council Regulation (EC) No 338/97) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Common Agricultural Policy (Simplifications and Improvements) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Libya (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2021
- Draft Electronic Commerce Directive (Education, Adoption and Children) (Amendment etc) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- EU Settlement Scheme caseworker guidance updated
- EDPB issues updated information following end of Brexit transition period
- FCA updates information for retail investments firms in the UK post-Brexit
- JMLSG signposts areas of its AML/CTF guidance affected by end of Brexit transition period
- Import tobacco products into the UK: Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures—post-Brexit transition guidance from the European Commission
- State aid—post-Brexit transition guidance from the European Commission
- Fishing opportunities for British fishing boats—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- International road haulage—post-Brexit transition guidance from DfT
- Nutrition legislation—post-Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
- International road haulage—post-Brexit transition guidance from DVSA
- International bus services—post-Brexit transition guidance from DVSA
- Ozone-depleting substances and F-gas—post-Brexit transition guidance from EA
- Claiming a waiver on goods coming into Northern Ireland from Great Britain—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Customs Declaration Completion Requirements for GB—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Declaring goods using CHIEF (NI)—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Excise Notices—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Waiver for duty on goods—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Cross-border insolvencies—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Insolvency Service
- Intellectual property—post-Brexit transition guidance from IPO
- Exporting wild caught marine fishery products to EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from MMO
- Legal practice—post-Brexit transition guidance from MoJ
- UK product safety and metrology—post-Brexit transition guidance from OPSS
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—MEPs adopt new rules to strengthen EU powers in trade disputes
- Beyond Brexit—HMRC advises on UK integrated tariff schedule
- Beyond Brexit—trading with Vietnam from 1 January 2021
- Beyond Brexit—trading with Singapore from 1 January 2021
- Continued recognition of civil judgments between the UK and Norway
- WTO—statement by DDG addressing calls for WTO reform
- Coronavirus (COVID 19) headlines
- UK suspends travel corridors amid fears of new coronavirus (COVID-19) variants
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—joint statement from EMA and ICMRA on vaccine regulation
- Supreme Court gives landmark judgment in coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case (Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance)
- Evidence sought for inquiries into border control and coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CPS provides written evidence to inquiry on constitutional implications of coronavirus (COVID‑19)
- Coronavirus (COVID 19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Pre-Departure Testing and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Restrictions) (Amendment) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Restrictions) (Amendment) (No 2) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Pre-Departure Testing and Operator Liability) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 12) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 5) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 13) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Pre-Departure Testing and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment No 3) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment No 4) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health and Care Professions Council (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Rules Order of Council 2021
- Local Government and Police and Crime Commissioner (Coronavirus) (Postponement of Elections and Referendums) (England and Wales) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2021
- Homeless Persons (Unsuitable Accommodation) (Scotland) (Modification and Revocation) (Coronavirus) Order 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Revival) Order (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Draft Local Authority (Capital Finance and Accounting) (Scotland) (Coronavirus) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Draft Single Use Carrier Bags Charge (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Westminster Hall debates and sitting Fridays halted amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Judicial review
- An object lesson in how not to respond to judicial review (R (on the application of Nur) v Birmingham City Council)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 18 January
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS announces webinar on court safety for legal professionals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMICFRS publishes report on impact on pandemic on CJS
- Ministry of Justice announces opening of Hull Nightingale Court amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Lords Library provides update on examination of judicial review
- Reforms must continue after pandemic, UK courts chief says
- Civil Justice Council’s review of the pre-action protocols
- International
- Brexit Bulletin—government responds to report on future UK international strategy
- Public procurement
- Public procurement challenge to direct awards of PPE contracts—permission granted (The Good Law Project; R (on the application of) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 20 January 2021
- Projects and infrastructure
- PI reaches 100th Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project decision
- Planning Inspectorate seeking contributors for applications service research
- Equality and human rights
- EHRC announces new agreement with Network Rail
- Police Scotland is welcomed by EHRC for actioning flexible working
- Lords discusses concerns about increased human trafficking and smuggling
- Information law
- New EU approach to data governance under the proposed Data Governance Act
- Other Public Law updates
- Grenfell Tower site update published
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including updates and analysis on various aspects of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), a policy paper on the pre-lodgement model for goods coming from EU and the government's refusal to extend the Future Relationship Committee's term. This edition also includes analysis on retained EU law, further updates on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government’s vaccine delivery plan, the latest travel restrictions, key legislation, and operational guidance from Parliament and the courts. Also in this edition, new rules adopted by MEPs to strengthen EU powers in trade disputes, a call for evidence on UK-EU trade in goods and services, new inquiries into the UK-EU border control and coronavirus preparedness, progress on the Grenfell Tower inquiry, updates from the ECHR and a number of updates on infrastructure and State aid. Case analysis this week includes the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in the coronavirus business interruption test case and a grant of permission in a procurement challenge concerning direct awards of PPE contracts.
