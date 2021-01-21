Public Law weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including updates and analysis on various aspects of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), a policy paper on the pre-lodgement model for goods coming from EU and the government's refusal to extend the Future Relationship Committee's term. This edition also includes analysis on retained EU law, further updates on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government’s vaccine delivery plan, the latest travel restrictions, key legislation, and operational guidance from Parliament and the courts. Also in this edition, new rules adopted by MEPs to strengthen EU powers in trade disputes, a call for evidence on UK-EU trade in goods and services, new inquiries into the UK-EU border control and coronavirus preparedness, progress on the Grenfell Tower inquiry, updates from the ECHR and a number of updates on infrastructure and State aid. Case analysis this week includes the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in the coronavirus business interruption test case and a grant of permission in a procurement challenge concerning direct awards of PPE contracts. or to read the full analysis.