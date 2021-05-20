- Public Law weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance, including data adequacy and police co-operation
- Brexit Bulletin—EFRA Committee raises concerns over food supply chain due to new immigration policy
- Brexit analysis
- Comment—UK financial sector’s ‘fish for finance’ hopes miss the point
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 14 May 2021
- Recognition of Professional Qualifications (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Public Procurement (Agreement on Government Procurement) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Draft Public Procurement (International Trade Agreements) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Draft Introduction and the Import of Cultural Goods (Revocation) Regulations 2021
- Draft European Union and European Atomic Energy Community (Immunities and Privileges) Order 2021
- Draft Common Organisation of the Markets in Agricultural Products (Fruit and Vegetable Producer Organisations, Tariff Quotas and Wine) (Amendment etc) Regulations 2021
- Draft Financial Markets and Insolvency (Transitional Provision) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Trading with the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Cabinet Office
- Exporting and importing goods—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Cabinet Office
- European Arrest Warrants—post-Brexit transition guidance from Eurojust
- Pre-IP completion day EEA deport threshold—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Home Office
- EUSS—coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance withdrawn further to challenge
- EUSS—Home Office survey findings on looked-after children and care leavers
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—17 May 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—DIT publishes guidance on trade with Serbia
- Beyond Brexit—DIT seeks views on trade with Canada and Mexico
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—what can and cannot be done from 17 May 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government accelerates second vaccine dose for the vulnerable
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK to convene first ever Global Vaccine Confidence Summit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Prime Minister launches inquiry into UK’s response
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commons briefing examines FAQs about vaccines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—NAO publishes report on government’s response
- European Parliament proposes free testing for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) legislation
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps and Other Provisions) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 10) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 23) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel etc) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Protection from Eviction) (Amendment) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Assured Tenancies and Agricultural Occupancies (Forms) (England) (Amendment) and Suspension (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Prime Minister announces plans for ‘levelling up in action’ of new policies for UK
- Government publishes response to Joint Committee’s report on repealing FTPA 2011
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BEIS Committee publishes government’s response to its report on businesses and workers
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Constitution Committee publishes report on Lords’ proceedings
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Lords briefing examines remote participation
- Commons briefing examines Electoral Integrity Bill
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS and SCTS publish updated operational summary for week commencing 17 May 2021
- Equality and human rights
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government publishes response to WEC’s report on gendered economic impact
- UK publishes plans to host first global LGBT conference
- JCHR publishes report on Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill
- Birmingham City Council’s housing allocation scheme incompatible with EqA 2010 (R (on the application of Nur and another) v Birmingham City Council)
- Statutory bar on intercept evidence in criminal proceedings compatible with ECHR(R (on the application of Schofield) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Statutory ban on use of e-collars compatible with ECHR and TFEU (R (on the application of Electronic Collar Manufacturers Association and another) v Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs)
- Public procurement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC publishes response to challenge over its awarding of PPE contracts
- Costs capping order for public procurement judicial review (Good Law Project v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 19 May 2021
- Information law
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ICO fines company for misusing contact tracing QR codes
- Facebook loses bid to halt Irish probe into EU-US data flows after Schrems II ruling
- Projects and infrastructure
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—NIC publishes report on changes to infrastructure needs
- DfT publishes summary of responses to HS2 consultation
- Management and strategic planning
- PPI announces development of UK Pensions Framework
- Other Public Law updates
- MoD launches new strategy for 2025
- Home Office publishes update on Windrush Compensation Scheme
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit updates, including analysis on UK-EU regulatory co-operation in financial services, progress on the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include announcements on further relaxing of lockdown, arrangements for vaccine supply, an inquiry into the UK's response to the pandemic, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, government plans for 'levelling up in action', government responses to reports on the gendered economic impact of the pandemic and repealing the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011, plus additional updates on judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, information law, projects and infrastructure and management and strategic planning. Case analysis this week includes analysis on the Administrative Court’s cost capping decision in Good Law Project, plus analysis on the latest human rights and equality decisions.
