Public Law weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit updates, including analysis on UK-EU regulatory co-operation in financial services, progress on the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include announcements on further relaxing of lockdown, arrangements for vaccine supply, an inquiry into the UK's response to the pandemic, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, government plans for 'levelling up in action', government responses to reports on the gendered economic impact of the pandemic and repealing the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011, plus additional updates on judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, information law, projects and infrastructure and management and strategic planning. Case analysis this week includes analysis on the Administrative Court’s cost capping decision in Good Law Project, plus analysis on the latest human rights and equality decisions. or to read the full analysis.