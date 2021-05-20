menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Public Law weekly highlights—20 May 2021
Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—20 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance, including data adequacy and police co-operation
  • Brexit Bulletin—EFRA Committee raises concerns over food supply chain due to new immigration policy
  • Brexit analysis
  • Comment—UK financial sector’s ‘fish for finance’ hopes miss the point
  • Brexit SIs
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 14 May 2021
  • Recognition of Professional Qualifications (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit updates, including analysis on UK-EU regulatory co-operation in financial services, progress on the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include announcements on further relaxing of lockdown, arrangements for vaccine supply, an inquiry into the UK's response to the pandemic, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, government plans for 'levelling up in action', government responses to reports on the gendered economic impact of the pandemic and repealing the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011, plus additional updates on judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, information law, projects and infrastructure and management and strategic planning. Case analysis this week includes analysis on the Administrative Court’s cost capping decision in Good Law Project, plus analysis on the latest human rights and equality decisions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More