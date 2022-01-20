Public Law weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the intensified UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, minutes for the first meeting of the TCA Specialised Committee on Law Enforcement and Judicial Cooperation, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include announcements on the latest ‘Plan A’ public health measures, key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. This edition further includes analysis of the proposed reforms of the Human Rights Act 1998 and the UK GDPR, as well as the Ministry of Justice's response to the consultation on draft regulations for the Judicial Pension Scheme 2022. Also in this edition, the conclusions of the intergovernmental relations review, a Committee report on the Nationality and Borders Bill, and parliamentary briefings on the Subsidy Control Bill and the Public Service Pensions and Judicial Offices Bill. Case analysis this week includes details and analyses of the latest state accountability and liability, and public procurement cases, including the High Court's ruling on misfeasance in a public office and the Court of Appeal's rulings on PPE procurement made through the VIP lane and the contract awarded to Dominic Cummings' friends. or to read the full analysis.