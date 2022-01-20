- Public Law weekly highlights—20 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU call for pragmatism as NI Protocol talks intensify
- Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Law Enforcement and Judicial Cooperation published
- Brexit Bulletin—EAC publishes 'One year on—Trade in goods between GB and EU' report
- IPO concludes consultation on IP rights framework
- UK and devolved governments consult on Joint Fisheries Statement
- EA CEO envisions post-Brexit environmental regulation
- FCA reminds TPR firms they must meet regulatory standards to continue operating
More...
- Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 found still appropriate
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 14 January 2022
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 18 January 2022
- Ammonium Nitrate Materials (High Nitrogen Content) Safety (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Private Storage Aid for Pigmeat (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Protection of Animals at the Time of Killing (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2022
- Goods Vehicles (Licensing of Operators) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—17 January 2022
- DfT temporarily relaxes enforcement of retained EU drivers’ hours rules
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK and India launch FTA negotiations
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Norway publish agreement on fisheries co-operation
- Beyond Brexit—IAC publishes 14th and 15th reports scrutinising international treaties
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC reports England’s return to Plan A
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC updates self-isolation guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—First Minister of Wales sets out plans to ease restrictions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—devolved administrations call for funding flexibility
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Requirements) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Financial Assistance (Coronavirus: Hospitality) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Early Termination of Part 2 of Schedule 8) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Extension of Powers to Act for the Protection of Public Health) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Cabinet Office publishes policy paper on IGR Review
- State accountability and liability
- High Court dismisses appeal from striking out of claim for damages for misfeasance in public office (Young v Chief Constable of the Warwickshire Police and another)
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for w/c 17 January 2022
- Equality and human rights
- Human Rights Act 1998—the government’s proposed reforms
- JCHR publishes report on Nationality and Borders Bill
- Information law
- UK GDPR—proposed reform concerning AI likely to be watered down, official says
- Public procurement
- PPE procurement ‘VIP lane’ breached obligation of equal treatment under PCR 2015 (R (Good Law Project and Every Doctor) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- CoA reverses High Court ruling on ‘unlawful’ contract awarded to Cummings’ friends (R (on the application of Good Law Project) v Minister for the Cabinet Office)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 19 January 2022
- Lords Library briefing examines Subsidy Control Bill
- Management and strategic planning
- MoJ responds to consultation on draft regulations to establish Judicial Pension Scheme 2022—so what’s next?
- Commons Library briefing examines Public Service Pensions and Judicial Offices Bill
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the intensified UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, minutes for the first meeting of the TCA Specialised Committee on Law Enforcement and Judicial Cooperation, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include announcements on the latest ‘Plan A’ public health measures, key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. This edition further includes analysis of the proposed reforms of the Human Rights Act 1998 and the UK GDPR, as well as the Ministry of Justice's response to the consultation on draft regulations for the Judicial Pension Scheme 2022. Also in this edition, the conclusions of the intergovernmental relations review, a Committee report on the Nationality and Borders Bill, and parliamentary briefings on the Subsidy Control Bill and the Public Service Pensions and Judicial Offices Bill. Case analysis this week includes details and analyses of the latest state accountability and liability, and public procurement cases, including the High Court's ruling on misfeasance in a public office and the Court of Appeal's rulings on PPE procurement made through the VIP lane and the contract awarded to Dominic Cummings' friends.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.