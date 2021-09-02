Public Law weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the government's global data plans and roadmap for the 2025 UK border strategy, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, analysis of the global prioritisation of children’s data protection as the Children’s Code comes into force and draft UK Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) for international transfers under the UK GDPR, plus additional updates on equality and human rights, and State aid. Case analysis this week includes updates on the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal's refusal of a renewed application for leave to issue judicial review proceedings against the Prime Minister's decision to sign the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Northern Ireland Protocol. or to read the full analysis.