- Public Law weekly highlights—2 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- UK plans for data protection law reform, new adequacy partnerships and new Information Commissioner
- NI CoA refuses leave to issue proceedings against PM's signing of WA
- HoL Library publishes briefing on Northern Ireland Protocol
- EUSS—the3million submits second report to IMA
- Brexit SIs
- Town and Country Planning (Cairnryan Border Control Posts) (EU Exit) (Scotland) Special Development Amendment Order 2021
- Meat Preparations (Import Conditions) (Scotland) Amendment (No 2) Regulations 2021
More...
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Trade with the UK as a business based in the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from DIT
- International road haulage—post-Brexit transition guidance from DfT
- Home Office updates guidance on visiting the UK as an EU, EEA or Swiss citizen
- Further EEA citizen changes made to right to work and rent guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—31 August 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—Cabinet Office publishes roadmap for 2025 UK Border Strategy
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 9) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 16) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 10) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 16) Regulations 2021
- Prisons and Young Offenders Institutions (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Amendment (No 2) Rules 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (2021 Consolidation) (Amendment No 6) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Business Tenancies (Extension of Protection from Forfeiture etc) (Wales) (Coronavirus) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Town and Country Planning (Miscellaneous Temporary Modifications) (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 30 August 2021
- Equality and human rights
- Welsh Government publishes report on strengthening and advancing equality and human rights
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 1 September 2021
- Information law
- Comment—tech platforms jump to beef up children’s data protection before UK gives them a push
- The draft UK SCCs for international transfers
- LexTalk®Public Law: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the government's global data plans and roadmap for the 2025 UK border strategy, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, analysis of the global prioritisation of children’s data protection as the Children’s Code comes into force and draft UK Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) for international transfers under the UK GDPR, plus additional updates on equality and human rights, and State aid. Case analysis this week includes updates on the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal's refusal of a renewed application for leave to issue judicial review proceedings against the Prime Minister's decision to sign the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Northern Ireland Protocol.
