- Public Law weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—EU calls for 'decisive push' on talks with UK over Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of TSC on Customs Cooperation and Rules of Origin published
- Decision of the Specialised Committee as regards the amendment of the Annexes to the Protocol on Social Security Coordination published in Official Journal
- Council Decision on the establishment of a Working Group on Fisheries and adoption of its rules of procedure published in Official Journal
- Brexit Bulletin—government responds to EAC’s report on citizens’ rights
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 12th report on EU policy areas of UK significance including product safety and livestock movement to Northern Ireland
- Brexit Bulletin—Scottish Committee calls for greater transparency on EU alignment
- UKRI guarantees funding for successful Horizon Europe grant applicants
- Brexit SIs
- Conformity Assessment (Mutual Recognition Agreements) (Construction Products) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Customs and Excise Border Procedures (Miscellaneous Amendments) (EU Exit) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Customs Importation (Miscellaneous Provisions and Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Avian Influenza (H5N1 in Wild Birds) (England) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Animal Products (Transitional Import Conditions) (Miscellaneous Amendment) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- HMRC updates requirements for commercial shipping vessels
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—Cabinet Office publishes policy paper on UK Single Trade Window
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Norway FTA comes into effect
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Singapore sign MoUs on digital trade, identities and cybersecurity
- Beyond Brexit—DIT publishes BoT’s report on digital trade and tackling protectionism
- Beyond Brexit—DIT reports greater reduction of international trade barriers
- Beyond Brexit—government to share draft treaty texts with devolved administrations
- Beyond Brexit—ITC launches inquiries into prospective trade agreements with GCC and CPTPP
- Beyond Brexit—IAC publishes 11th report scrutinising international treaties
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PM outlines new measures to combat Omicron variant
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC publishes tenth two-monthly report on active powers under CA 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 19) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 20) Regulations 202
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 21) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings) (England) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 14) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 13) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 12) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 15) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 8) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 9) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 10) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (2021 Consolidation) (Amendment No 9) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (2021 Consolidation) (Amendment No 10) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 19) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 10) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- National Health Service (Charges, Primary Medical Services and Pharmaceutical and Local Pharmaceutical Services) (Coronavirus) (Further Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Valuation for Rating (Wales) (Coronavirus) (Revocation) Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- CDDO launches new algorithmic transparency standard
- Committee on Standards publishes Code of Conduct proposals for consultation
- Constitution Committee reports on Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Bill
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for w/c 29 November 2021
- HMCTS announces new Service Centre for Wales
- CTJ publishes guidance on e-bundles
- Costs in judicial review proceedings (Shahi v SoS for the Home Department)
- Equality and human rights
- JCHR publishes report on Part 3 of Nationality and Borders Bill
- Government responds to JCHR’s report on Elections Bill
- Baring Foundation publishes report on tackling racism with legal action
- Home Office updates police pension scheme guidance
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 1 December 2021
- Public procurement
- New year, new public procurement thresholds
- Cabinet Office publishes Government Commercial Function Strategy 2021–2025
- Procurement Policy Note provides revised guidance on requirements to publish on Contracts Finder
- Welsh Government publishes statement on public sector procurement investment
- Projects and infrastructure
- DfT concludes consultation on union connectivity
- Management and strategic planning
- DWP publishes proposed benefit rates and pensions rates for 2022–23
- International
- WTO members conclude Trade Facilitation Agreement review
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the intensified UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, minutes for the first meeting of the TCA Trade Specialised Committee on Customs Cooperation and Rules of Origin, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the latest announcements on public health measures, a two-monthly report on the active provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020, key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. This edition further includes feature analysis on the new public procurement thresholds from 1 January 2022. Also included, the Algorithmic Transparency Standard, the Government Commercial Function Strategy 2021–2025, revised guidance on transparency requirements for publishing on Contracts Finder, the conclusion of the WTO's Trade Facilitation Agreement, a consultation on the MPs' proposed Code of Conduct, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, State aid, public procurement, projects and infrastructure, and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Court of Appeal's ruling on costs in judicial review proceedings.
