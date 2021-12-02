Public Law weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the intensified UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, minutes for the first meeting of the TCA Trade Specialised Committee on Customs Cooperation and Rules of Origin, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the latest announcements on public health measures, a two-monthly report on the active provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020, key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. This edition further includes feature analysis on the new public procurement thresholds from 1 January 2022. Also included, the Algorithmic Transparency Standard, the Government Commercial Function Strategy 2021–2025, revised guidance on transparency requirements for publishing on Contracts Finder, the conclusion of the WTO's Trade Facilitation Agreement, a consultation on the MPs' proposed Code of Conduct, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, State aid, public procurement, projects and infrastructure, and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Court of Appeal's ruling on costs in judicial review proceedings. or to read the full analysis.