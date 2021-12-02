LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—2 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU calls for 'decisive push' on talks with UK over Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of TSC on Customs Cooperation and Rules of Origin published
  • Decision of the Specialised Committee as regards the amendment of the Annexes to the Protocol on Social Security Coordination published in Official Journal
  • Council Decision on the establishment of a Working Group on Fisheries and adoption of its rules of procedure published in Official Journal
  • Brexit Bulletin—government responds to EAC’s report on citizens’ rights
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 12th report on EU policy areas of UK significance including product safety and livestock movement to Northern Ireland
  • Brexit Bulletin—Scottish Committee calls for greater transparency on EU alignment
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the intensified UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, minutes for the first meeting of the TCA Trade Specialised Committee on Customs Cooperation and Rules of Origin, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the latest announcements on public health measures, a two-monthly report on the active provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020, key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. This edition further includes feature analysis on the new public procurement thresholds from 1 January 2022. Also included, the Algorithmic Transparency Standard, the Government Commercial Function Strategy 2021–2025, revised guidance on transparency requirements for publishing on Contracts Finder, the conclusion of the WTO's Trade Facilitation Agreement, a consultation on the MPs' proposed Code of Conduct, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, State aid, public procurement, projects and infrastructure, and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Court of Appeal's ruling on costs in judicial review proceedings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

View More

