Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Home Office releases EUSS statistics for June 2021
  • Brexit feature analyses
  • Dancing to the EU’s tune—why its Whistleblowing Directive may still affect you
  • UK-Australia FTA—what’s in store for investor protection?
  • Brexit SIs
  • Education (Student Fees, Awards and Support) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
  • Trade Remedies (Dumping and Subsidisation) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including data on the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS), progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition also includes feature analyses of the implications of the Whistleblowing Directive for the UK, and the investment protection and dispute settlement aspects under the UK-Australia agreement in principle (AIP). Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the Scottish Government's consultation on the legislative powers supporting the response to the pandemic, the WTO's predictions for trade recovery, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the recall of Parliament over Afganistan, analyses of the new 'ouster clause' under the Judicial Review and Courts Bill and the NHS Pension Scheme changes, plus additional updates on judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, information law, and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest judicial review, human rights, public procurement, and state security and intelligence cases, including the Supreme Court's rulings on the standards for judicial review of public policies and Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme Guidance, the Technology and Construction Court's ruling on automatic suspension pending expedited trial and the Court of Justice's ruling on the collection of bulk communications data (BCD). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

