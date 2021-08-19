- Public Law weekly highlights—19 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Home Office releases EUSS statistics for June 2021
- Brexit feature analyses
- Dancing to the EU’s tune—why its Whistleblowing Directive may still affect you
- UK-Australia FTA—what’s in store for investor protection?
- Brexit SIs
- Education (Student Fees, Awards and Support) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Trade Remedies (Dumping and Subsidisation) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Ecodesign for Energy-Related Products and Energy Information (Amendment) (Northern Ireland) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—16 August 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UKEF launches partnership with CABEI to increase trade
- Beyond Brexit—government publishes a call for bids on maritime project
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Scottish Government launches recovery consultation
- WTO—update on Goods Barometer reading shows recovery from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Education (School Performance Information) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 14) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Parliament recalled over Afghanistan situation
- Budget (No 2) Act (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Judicial review
- Can you devise an effective ouster clause to exclude a category of decision making from judicial review?
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 16 August 2021
- PLP raises access to justice concerns over proposed changes to Upper Tribunal Rules 2008
- Supreme Court decides the standards for judicial review of public policies (R v SSHD, ex parte A, and BF (Eritrea))
- Equality and human rights
- EHRC publishes consultation on strategic plan 2022-2025
- Supreme Court dismisses appeal finding Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme Guidance lawful (R (on the application of A) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Public procurement
- Public procurement—TCC maintains automatic suspension pending expedited trial (Draeger v London Fire Commissioner)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 18 August 2021
- State security and intelligence
- UK spy agencies found to have unlawfully collected personal data (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs & others)
- Information law
- SCC launches consultation on surveillance camera code of practice
- Projects and infrastructure
- MHCLG consults on comprehensive review of NSIP process
- Management and strategic planning
- NHS Pension Scheme changes—equalisation of survivor pensions and final pay control
- APPT responds to public service pensions consultations
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including data on the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS), progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition also includes feature analyses of the implications of the Whistleblowing Directive for the UK, and the investment protection and dispute settlement aspects under the UK-Australia agreement in principle (AIP). Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the Scottish Government's consultation on the legislative powers supporting the response to the pandemic, the WTO's predictions for trade recovery, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the recall of Parliament over Afganistan, analyses of the new 'ouster clause' under the Judicial Review and Courts Bill and the NHS Pension Scheme changes, plus additional updates on judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, information law, and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest judicial review, human rights, public procurement, and state security and intelligence cases, including the Supreme Court's rulings on the standards for judicial review of public policies and Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme Guidance, the Technology and Construction Court's ruling on automatic suspension pending expedited trial and the Court of Justice's ruling on the collection of bulk communications data (BCD).
