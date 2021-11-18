Public Law weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes: selected Brexit headlines, the meetings of the Specialised Committees under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), the PM’s letter to the Speaker of the House of Commons regarding updates to the House Code of Conduct as well as the latest Brexit SIs and Post-Brexit guidance. Case analysis this week includes R (Majera) v SSHD on the legal effect of a defective order, TV-Novosti v Ofcom on due impartiality in television broadcasts, the appeals in HXA v Surrey CC and YXA v Wolverhampton CC on ‘failure to remove’ claims in the High Court and the landmark Supreme Court decision of Lloyd v Google LLC which curtails representative claims for data protection breaches, plus additional updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19), constitutional and administrative law, state accountability and liability judicial review, public procurement, equality and human rights, information law and EU law. or to read the full analysis.