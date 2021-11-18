LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—18 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • EU welcomes UK’s ‘change in tone’ as discussions intensify
  • Brexit highlights—12 November 2021
  • C-479/21 PPU Governor of Cloverhill Prison and Others
  • DIT releases joint declaration on UK-Uruguay Commission
  • European Parliament Think Tank publishes briefing on EU-UK level playing field for labour and environment
  • Minutes for the first meeting of Trade Specialised Committee on Services, Investment and Digital Trade published
  • Fourth meeting of the Specialised Committee on Financial Provisions
Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes: selected Brexit headlines, the meetings of the Specialised Committees under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), the PM’s letter to the Speaker of the House of Commons regarding updates to the House Code of Conduct as well as the latest Brexit SIs and Post-Brexit guidance. Case analysis this week includes R (Majera) v SSHD on the legal effect of a defective order, TV-Novosti v Ofcom on due impartiality in television broadcasts, the appeals in HXA v Surrey CC and YXA v Wolverhampton CC on ‘failure to remove’ claims in the High Court and the landmark Supreme Court decision of Lloyd v Google LLC which curtails representative claims for data protection breaches, plus additional updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19), constitutional and administrative law, state accountability and liability judicial review, public procurement, equality and human rights, information law and EU law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

