- Public Law weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- EU welcomes UK’s ‘change in tone’ as discussions intensify
- Brexit highlights—12 November 2021
- C-479/21 PPU Governor of Cloverhill Prison and Others
- DIT releases joint declaration on UK-Uruguay Commission
- European Parliament Think Tank publishes briefing on EU-UK level playing field for labour and environment
- Minutes for the first meeting of Trade Specialised Committee on Services, Investment and Digital Trade published
- Fourth meeting of the Specialised Committee on Financial Provisions
- Minutes for first meeting of Trade Specialised Committee on Level Playing Field for Open and Fair Competition and Sustainable Development published
- Agenda for first meeting of Trade Partnership Committee published
- Minutes for first meeting of Public Procurement Committee published
- Minutes for first meeting of Technical Barriers to Trade Committee published
- Minutes for first meeting of Trade Specialised Committee on Goods published
- Minutes for first meeting of Trade Specialised Committee on Sanitary and Phytosanitary measures published
- Minutes for first meeting of the Trade Specialised Committee on Regulatory Cooperation published
- Government extends deadline for membership applications of the DAG and CSF
- Concerns raised on extended family member 'concession'
- OPSS publishes consultation outcome for UK product safety review
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—15 November 2021
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 12 November 2021
- Customs Safety and Security Procedures (EU Exit) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Private Storage Aid for Pigmeat (England) Regulations 2021
- Financial Services (Gibraltar) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Isle of Man) Order 2021
- Solvency 2 (Group Supervision) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Moving goods between EU and Great Britain—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 November 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 19) Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- The legal effect of a defective order (R (Majera) v SSHD)
- Lords briefing on House of Lords appointments process
- MoJ launches consultation on improving the judicial disciplinary system
- PM writes letter to Speaker of the House of Commons to update Code of Conduct
- National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Prescribed Form and Content of Notices and Validation Applications) Regulations 2021
- Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021 (Commencement No 4 and Transitional Provision and Amendment of Commencement Order No 1) Order 2021
- Environment Act 2021
- Environment Act 2021 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2021
- State accountability and liability
- ‘Failure to Remove’ claims in the High Court—the appeals in HXA v Surrey County Council and YXA v Wolverhampton City Council
- Justice Committee publishes response to Future of Legal Aid report
- Judicial review
- CJC publishes interim report and launches consultation on pre-action protocols
- Public procurement
- Welsh Government publishes update on eProcurement news
- Welsh Government considers procurement centre of excellence
- Equality and human rights
- JUSTICE publishes Windrush Compensation Scheme report
- Due impartiality in television broadcasts (TV-Novosti v Ofcom)
- OfS opens investigation on academic freedom at University of Sussex
- General Register Office (Fees) Amendment Order (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Information law
- Landmark Supreme Court decision curtails representative claims for data protection breaches (Lloyd v Google LLC)
- Data-reliant companies shielded from legislative route to UK mass data protection claims
- TikTok to see UK child data protection claim go ahead despite Google ruling
- EU law
- European Commission publishes statement on its proposed way forward for central clearing
- Projects and infrastructure
- NIC seeks views on National Infrastructure Assessment baseline report
- Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Amendment (No 2) Order 2021
- Management and strategic planning
- Teachers’ Pension Scheme—changes affecting survivors’ benefits and phased withdrawal of independent schools now in force
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes: selected Brexit headlines, the meetings of the Specialised Committees under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), the PM’s letter to the Speaker of the House of Commons regarding updates to the House Code of Conduct as well as the latest Brexit SIs and Post-Brexit guidance. Case analysis this week includes R (Majera) v SSHD on the legal effect of a defective order, TV-Novosti v Ofcom on due impartiality in television broadcasts, the appeals in HXA v Surrey CC and YXA v Wolverhampton CC on ‘failure to remove’ claims in the High Court and the landmark Supreme Court decision of Lloyd v Google LLC which curtails representative claims for data protection breaches, plus additional updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19), constitutional and administrative law, state accountability and liability judicial review, public procurement, equality and human rights, information law and EU law.
