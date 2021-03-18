Sign-in Help
Public Law weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU sends formal notice to UK for Northern Ireland Protocol breach
  • Brexit Bulletin—government delays introduction of full border controls for EU imports until 2022
  • Brexit Bulletin—Liaison Committee recommends reappointment of the Common Frameworks Scrutiny Committee
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance including Trade Enforcement Regulation, Airbus-Boeing dispute and Europol
  • Brexit Bulletin—Statement on entry into force of the International Agreement on Taxation and the Protection of Financial Interests between the UK and Spain regarding Gibraltar
  • Government invites Turing scheme applications from education institutions
  • OPSS launches consultation on modernising product safety laws
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including the EU’s notice of infringement proceedings against the UK for unilateral measures under the Northern Ireland Protocol, the government's decision to defer full border controls until 2022, a Liaison Committee report recommending the reappointment of the Common Frameworks Scrutiny Committee, updates on the UK's international trade priorities, the latest ONS release on UK trade volumes, further updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include guidance on the latest quarantine rules, a Cabinet Office review of coronavirus status certification as EU proposes Digital Green Certificates, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, reports on the impact of coronavirus on parliamentary procedures, publication of the government’s integrated review of security, defence, development and foreign policy and industrial decarbonisation strategy and the Ministry of Justice's response to the consultation on judicial pension scheme reforms, plus additional updates on public procurement, State aid, equality and human rights, information law and EU law. Case analysis this week includes cases concerning religious discrimination and infringement proceedings brought against the UK before the end of the Brexit transition period. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

