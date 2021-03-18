- Public Law weekly highlights—18 March 2021
In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—EU sends formal notice to UK for Northern Ireland Protocol breach
- Brexit Bulletin—government delays introduction of full border controls for EU imports until 2022
- Brexit Bulletin—Liaison Committee recommends reappointment of the Common Frameworks Scrutiny Committee
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance including Trade Enforcement Regulation, Airbus-Boeing dispute and Europol
- Brexit Bulletin—Statement on entry into force of the International Agreement on Taxation and the Protection of Financial Interests between the UK and Spain regarding Gibraltar
- Government invites Turing scheme applications from education institutions
- OPSS launches consultation on modernising product safety laws
- Brexit analysis
- EU stands by commitment for finance deal with UK
- Beyond Brexit: changes in visa application processes
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 15 March 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 12 March 2021
- Common Organisation of the Markets in Agricultural Products (Wine) (Amendment, etc) Regulations 2021
- Russia (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Immigration and Nationality (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Official Controls (Plant Health and Genetically Modified Organisms) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- UK students in the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from the DfE
- Movement of goods—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Import, export and customs for businesses—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- EUSS right to work checks in the grace period—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Home Office
- Recognition of EEA batch testing—post-Brexit transition guidance from the MHRA
- HMRC announces Brexit support fund for SMEs is now open
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—ONS highlights UK trade deficit for January 2021
- Beyond Brexit—UK signs trilateral deal with EU and Norway on catch limits in 2021
- Beyond Brexit—DIT publishes details of latest FTA negotiations with Australia
- Beyond Brexit—DIT responds to IAC’s second report scrutinising international treaties
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes sixth report scrutinising international treaties
- DIT publishes details of tariff duty suspensions consultation outcome
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—further countries added to UK red list amid variants of concern
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Cabinet Office opens review into status certification
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government eases restrictions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European Commission proposes Digital Green Certificate
- WTO—statement on impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Services Trade Barometer
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) legislation
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Taking Control of Goods (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021
- Social Security Contributions (Disregarded Payments) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Protection from Eviction) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2021
- Business Tenancies (Protection from Forfeiture: Relevant Period) (Coronavirus) (England) Regulations 2021
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Relevant Period in Schedule 8) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Employment Rights (Northern Ireland) Order 1996 (Coronavirus, Calculation of a Week’s Pay) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Planning (Development Management) (Temporary Modifications) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Funding of Employers’ Liabilities) (Amendment) Regulations and the Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Funding of Employers’ Liabilities) (Northern Ireland) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Committee publishes report on Commons procedures after coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MHCLG issues annual devolution report
- Welsh Government confirms commitment to making law accessible
- Commons briefing examines legal issues of Scottish independence referendum
- Public procurement
- Goods and Services of UK Origin Bill
- European Commission releases guidance to fight collusion in public procurement
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 17 March 2021
- UK will screen companies’ strategic status for State aid requests, former regulator predicts
- EU law
- Court of Justice of the European Union limits conditions for retention of electronic communications in criminal investigations (H.K. v Prokuratuur)
- Court of Justice rules against UK in infringement proceedings before the end of the Brexit transition period (European Commission v United Kingdom)
- Amending Regulation on derogation from wholesalers' obligation to decommission unique identifier of products exported to UK published in Official Journal
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 March 2021
- Lord Briggs comments on the change of civil procedure rules in the UK
- Equality and human rights
- Dismissal over expressing faith-based objection to same-sex adoption not religiously discriminatory (Page v NHS Trust Development Authority)
- Scottish Government publishes human rights recommendations
- Information law
- UK to balance data protection with innovation in post-Brexit regulatory regime, official says
- PACAC report says better data transparency needed in fight against coronavirus (COVID-19)
- State security and intelligence
- Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021
- Management and strategic planning
- Ministry of Justice responds to consultation on a reformed judicial pension scheme
- Other Public Law updates
- ‘Global Britain in a Competitive Age’—UK government’s Integrated Review published
- BEIS publishes new strategy for industrial decarbonisation
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including the EU’s notice of infringement proceedings against the UK for unilateral measures under the Northern Ireland Protocol, the government's decision to defer full border controls until 2022, a Liaison Committee report recommending the reappointment of the Common Frameworks Scrutiny Committee, updates on the UK's international trade priorities, the latest ONS release on UK trade volumes, further updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include guidance on the latest quarantine rules, a Cabinet Office review of coronavirus status certification as EU proposes Digital Green Certificates, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, reports on the impact of coronavirus on parliamentary procedures, publication of the government’s integrated review of security, defence, development and foreign policy and industrial decarbonisation strategy and the Ministry of Justice's response to the consultation on judicial pension scheme reforms, plus additional updates on public procurement, State aid, equality and human rights, information law and EU law. Case analysis this week includes cases concerning religious discrimination and infringement proceedings brought against the UK before the end of the Brexit transition period.
