Public Law weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including a joint statement on UK and EU priorities ahead of the next meeting of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee, calls for clarity on the UK government's response to the proposed extension to the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) pending ratification in the European Parliament, progress on the UK’s international trade priorities, publication of the DIT's trade and investment data collection, further updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include additional funding allocations, guidance on the latest quarantine rules, key legislation and operational guidance from the courts, plus arrangements on vaccine delivery and approval of the UK's coronavirus human challenge study. Also in this edition, further updates and analysis on the UK-wide subsidy control proposals, EU's agenda for 'renewed multilateralism' as new rules to strengthen EU powers in trade disputes enter into force, plus the latest State aid, human rights and information law updates. Case analysis this week includes decisions concerning exclusion grounds in public procurement ‘failure to remove’ and duties of care in the exercise of child protection functions. or to read the full analysis.