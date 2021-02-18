- Public Law weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU agree to ‘spare no effort’ in resolving outstanding issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—Committee asks questions on extending TCA provisional application
- Brexit Bulletin—new £20m fund announced to support SMEs
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance including EU Chemicals Strategy and EU rules of origin under the Northern Ireland Protocol
- Commons briefing examines governance and dispute settlement provisions in TCA
- Welsh Government publishes analysis of TCA
- EU Settlement Scheme reaches five million applications
More...
- IfG report looks at how UK Internal Market should be managed after Brexit
- Brexit analysis
- Environment Agency’s obligations after Brexit
- Comment—EU, UK carbon markets’ link far on the horizon as regulators are hesitant to engage in talks
- Comment—UK finance industry can only watch as EU absorbs London stock trading
- Brexit legislation
- Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 12 February 2021
- European Grouping of Territorial Cooperation and Limited Liability Partnerships etc (Revocations and Amendments) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Food, Natural Mineral Water, Spring Water and Bottled Drinking Water (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Conflict Minerals (Compliance) (Northern Ireland) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Explosives (Appointment of Authorities and Enforcement) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Draft Recognised Auction Platforms (Amendment and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations 2021
- Draft Plant Health (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Draft Direct Payments to Farmers (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Draft Direct Payments to Farmers (Simplifications) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Internal Energy Market—post-Brexit transition guidance from the European Commission
- UKNI marking—post-Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- Exporting goods from Great Britain to the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Cabinet Office
- Importing and exporting—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Healthcare for UK nationals—post-Brexit transition guidance from the DHSC
- Goods Vehicle Movement Service—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Commercial vessels arriving at UK ports—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- National Insurance and social security—updated post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Practising in Ireland—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Law Society
- Pharmacovigilance—post-Brexit transition guidance from the MHRA
- Rights to work in the UK—post-Brexit transition guidance from UK Visas and Immigration
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—trade ahead of UK-Mexico TCA entering into force published
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Peru hold trade dialogue
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes third report scrutinising international treaties
- Beyond Brexit—DIT publishes new trade and investment data collection
- Beyond Brexit—guidance for trading with various non-EU countries updated by DIT
- Beyond Brexit—EU puts forward agenda for ‘renewed multilateralism’
- Beyond Brexit—new rules to reinforce EU powers in trade disputes enter into force
- Beyond Brexit—WTO appoints Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Scotland and Northern Ireland receive funding boost to tackle coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Close contacts to be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Scotland from 18 February 2021
- BEIS announces world’s first coronavirus (COVID–19) human challenge study
- Proposals announced for NHS and social care reform following coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC outlines plans to boost coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine uptake
- DHSC publishes new guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantining
- DHSC publishes coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for international arrivals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCDO updates guidance on travel insurance
- Committee calls for more analysis ahead of coronavirus (COVID-19) restriction plan
- Committee highlights work to be done to coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine programme
- ABI director discusses lessons learned from the coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines—MEPs emphasise need for global collaboration
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 6) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 7) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Police Act 1997 and the Protection of Vulnerable Groups (Scotland) Act 2007 (Fees) (Coronavirus) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Rural Support (Controls) (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Local Government (Capital Finance and Accounting) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Draft Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Change of Expiry Date) Regulations 2021
- Draft Mayoral and Police and Crime Commissioner Elections (Coronavirus, Nomination of Candidates) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Chancellor calls for climate and nature considerations in first UK G7 Meeting
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Lords briefing examines safety of planned May 2021 elections
- Chatham House publishes paper on fiscal policy and post-coronavirus (COVID–19) recovery
- Public procurement
- Exclusion grounds in public procurement—requiring voluntary self-cleaning at point of tender (RTS v Vlaams Gewest)
- State aid
- Government publishes impact assessment in consultation on UK-wide subsidy control regime
- Report published into how to bolster UK competition and consumer laws
- State aid—weekly round-up 17 February 2021
- Equality and human rights
- Business and human rights legislation and the enforcement question—a report by Kingsley Napley LLP and Dr Rachel Chambers
- Government expects investors to monitor human rights and social risks to investments
- DfE releases policy to tackle ‘chilling’ free speech restrictions in universities
- Committee publishes government response to report on racism and human rights
- Parliamentary briefing examines Ministerial and other Maternity Allowances Bill 2019–2021
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 February
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Scottish court arrangements to continue in March 2021
- Management and strategic planning
- GAD details work with HM Treasury over changes to public service pension schemes
- HM Treasury issues guidance on public sector exit payments
- TPR issues updated guidance for cross-border occupational pension schemes on arrangements following end of Brexit transition period
- Information law
- ICO urges organisations to look at its data analytics toolkit
- State accountability and liability
- ‘Failure to Remove’ claims—the decision and an update (HXA v Surrey County Council)
- Other Public Law updates
- Home Affairs Committee launches updated call for evidence into Windrush Compensation Scheme
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including a joint statement on UK and EU priorities ahead of the next meeting of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee, calls for clarity on the UK government's response to the proposed extension to the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) pending ratification in the European Parliament, progress on the UK’s international trade priorities, publication of the DIT's trade and investment data collection, further updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include additional funding allocations, guidance on the latest quarantine rules, key legislation and operational guidance from the courts, plus arrangements on vaccine delivery and approval of the UK's coronavirus human challenge study. Also in this edition, further updates and analysis on the UK-wide subsidy control proposals, EU's agenda for 'renewed multilateralism' as new rules to strengthen EU powers in trade disputes enter into force, plus the latest State aid, human rights and information law updates. Case analysis this week includes decisions concerning exclusion grounds in public procurement ‘failure to remove’ and duties of care in the exercise of child protection functions.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.