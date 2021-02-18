Sign-in Help
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Public Law weekly highlights—18 February 2021
Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—18 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU agree to ‘spare no effort’ in resolving outstanding issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Brexit Bulletin—Committee asks questions on extending TCA provisional application
  • Brexit Bulletin—new £20m fund announced to support SMEs
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance including EU ​Chemicals Strategy and EU rules of origin​ under the Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Commons briefing examines governance and dispute settlement provisions in TCA
  • Welsh Government publishes analysis of TCA
  • EU Settlement Scheme reaches five million applications
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including a joint statement on UK and EU priorities ahead of the next meeting of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee, calls for clarity on the UK government's response to the proposed extension to the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) pending ratification in the European Parliament, progress on the UK’s international trade priorities, publication of the DIT's trade and investment data collection, further updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include additional funding allocations, guidance on the latest quarantine rules, key legislation and operational guidance from the courts, plus arrangements on vaccine delivery and approval of the UK's coronavirus human challenge study. Also in this edition, further updates and analysis on the UK-wide subsidy control proposals, EU's agenda for 'renewed multilateralism' as new rules to strengthen EU powers in trade disputes enter into force, plus the latest State aid, human rights and information law updates. Case analysis this week includes decisions concerning exclusion grounds in public procurement ‘failure to remove’ and duties of care in the exercise of child protection functions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More