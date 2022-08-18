Public Law weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the issuance of OFSI General Licence INT/2022/2085212 on supplying energy to Mongolia. Also featured are selected Brexit headlines, including the UK government’s launch of formal consultations with the European Commission on the UK’s access to EU scientific research programmes, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Also in this edition, analysis of CPR Part 18 Requests for Further Information in judicial review proceedings; details of Lord Burrow's speech on statutory interpretation and Suella Braverman's speech on equality and human rights; plus guidance on making legislation. This edition further includes additional updates on constitutional and administrative law; judicial review; subsidy control and State aid; and public sector pensions. or to read the full analysis.