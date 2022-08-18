- Public Law weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding energy in Mongolia
- Brexit headlines
- UK launches consultations with EU over access to scientific programmes
- Bailey writes to Treasury Committee following questions on the Future Regulatory Framework
- FCA provides updates for TPR firms with regards to landing slots and failing to meet FCA expectations
- Brexit SIs
- Equine Identification (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Civil Protection Measures, European Protection Order and Victims’ Rights (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment Etc) Regulations 2022
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Conformity with UKCA marking—post-Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—16 August 2022
- Beyond Brexit
- UK and India conclude fifth round of FTA negotiations
- FCDO announces TCA advisory group applications open
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Lord Burrows delivers lecture on statutory interpretation
- Cabinet Office updates guidance on making legislation
- Welsh Government publishes update to consultation on constitutional future of Wales
- Elections Act 2022 (Commencement No 1 and Saving Provision) Regulations 2022
- Judicial review
- CPR Part 18 Requests for Further Information in judicial review proceedings
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 August 2022
- Equality and human rights
- Suella Braverman gives speech on equality and human rights
- Subsidy control and State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 17 August 2022
- Management and strategic planning
- MoJ issues August 2022 statement on fee-paid judicial litigation
- Other Public Law updates
- Cabinet Office publishes supplementary consultation document on CSCS proposed reform
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the issuance of OFSI General Licence INT/2022/2085212 on supplying energy to Mongolia. Also featured are selected Brexit headlines, including the UK government’s launch of formal consultations with the European Commission on the UK’s access to EU scientific research programmes, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Also in this edition, analysis of CPR Part 18 Requests for Further Information in judicial review proceedings; details of Lord Burrow's speech on statutory interpretation and Suella Braverman's speech on equality and human rights; plus guidance on making legislation. This edition further includes additional updates on constitutional and administrative law; judicial review; subsidy control and State aid; and public sector pensions.
