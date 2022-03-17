LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—17 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict
  • Ukraine conflict—ICJ orders provisional measures against Russian Federation
  • Ukraine conflict—Council of Europe confirms the exclusion of the Russian Federation
  • Ukraine conflict—Russian Foreign Ministry indicates Russia will no longer participate in the Council of Europe
  • Ukraine conflict—Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill receives Royal Assent
  • Ukraine conflict—FCDO announces 370 sanctions under Economic Crime Act powers
  • Ukraine conflict—EU Council imposes fourth EU package of sanctions
  • Responding to changes in sanctions designations
    More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes news and guidance on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the International Court of Justice’s order on provisional measures against the Russian Federation, the exclusion of the Russian Federation from the Council of Europe, analysis of the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act and the launch of the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme. Also included, selected Brexit headlines, including the European Commission's adoption of proposals on internal rules for the implementation of the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement (WA) and Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and the Council's adoption of a mandate on proposed legislation for supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, progress in the UK Common Frameworks Project and the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis of the impact of Brexit on goods and trademarks. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the removal of all restrictions, the publication of the draft terms of reference for the forthcoming public inquiry into the pandemic, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, a consultation on Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, the EU's agreement on the International Procurement Instrument, updated ICO guidance on vexatious requests under section 14(1) of the Freedom of Information Act 2000, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, public procurement, State aid, information law, EU law and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest judicial review and public procurement cases, including the Supreme Court's ruling on declaratory orders in extradition proceedings and the High Court's ruling on PPE procurements made through the VIP lane. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

