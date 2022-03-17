Public Law weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes news and guidance on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the International Court of Justice’s order on provisional measures against the Russian Federation, the exclusion of the Russian Federation from the Council of Europe, analysis of the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act and the launch of the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme. Also included, selected Brexit headlines, including the European Commission's adoption of proposals on internal rules for the implementation of the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement (WA) and Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and the Council's adoption of a mandate on proposed legislation for supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, progress in the UK Common Frameworks Project and the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis of the impact of Brexit on goods and trademarks. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the removal of all restrictions, the publication of the draft terms of reference for the forthcoming public inquiry into the pandemic, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, a consultation on Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, the EU's agreement on the International Procurement Instrument, updated ICO guidance on vexatious requests under section 14(1) of the Freedom of Information Act 2000, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, public procurement, State aid, information law, EU law and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest judicial review and public procurement cases, including the Supreme Court's ruling on declaratory orders in extradition proceedings and the High Court's ruling on PPE procurements made through the VIP lane. or to read the full analysis.