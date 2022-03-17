- Public Law weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict
- Ukraine conflict—ICJ orders provisional measures against Russian Federation
- Ukraine conflict—Council of Europe confirms the exclusion of the Russian Federation
- Ukraine conflict—Russian Foreign Ministry indicates Russia will no longer participate in the Council of Europe
- Ukraine conflict—Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill receives Royal Assent
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO announces 370 sanctions under Economic Crime Act powers
- Ukraine conflict—EU Council imposes fourth EU package of sanctions
- Responding to changes in sanctions designations
- UK ends recognition of Russian MFN status within WTO and bans luxury exports
- Ukraine conflict—AGO publishes memorandum on UK's support for co-operation in criminal investigations
- Ukraine conflict—Justice Secretary to offer support for investigating Russia's war crimes
- Ukraine conflict—'Homes for Ukraine' scheme launched for Ukrainian refugees
- Ukraine conflict—Good Law Project publishes joint opinion on Ukraine and refugee laws
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO publishes Liz Truss speech on UK support for Ukraine
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO reports sanctions for 386 Russian lawmakers who supported invasion
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO reports on UK sanctions against seven oligarchs
- Ukraine conflict—European Commission launches 'Freeze and Seize' Task Force
- Ukraine conflict—European Commission consults Member States on State aid Temporary Crisis Framework
- Ukraine conflict—Council of Europe reports on discussions to further measures against Russia
- Russia allows use of Peppa Pig trade mark as sanctions retaliation
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—European Commission proposes internal rules for EU-UK WA and TCA implementation
- Brexit Bulletin—mandate on proposed legislation for supply of medicines to NI adopted
- Brexit Bulletin—UKTBC publishes annual report 2021–2022
- Brexit Bulletin—fourteenth report on European Union (Withdrawal) Act and Common Frameworks
- Brexit Bulletin—EFRA Committee seeks opinions on Defra Common Frameworks
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefing examines Northern Ireland Protocol
- Horizon Europe funding guaranteed for UK applicants until December 2022
- ESMA publishes MoU on information sharing regarding participants in clearing or settlement system
- Feature analysis
- Brexit: One year on—Episode 4—impact on goods
- UK prior rights are relevant to EUTMs after all—important Brexit developments
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 11 March 2022
- Customs (Import and Export Declarations) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Excise Duties (Northern Ireland etc. Miscellaneous Modifications and Amendments) (EU Exit) Regulations 2022
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—14 March 2022
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK and US launch Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade
- Beyond Brexit—IAC publishes 17th report scrutinising international treaties
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfT announces removal of all restrictions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Lords briefing examines removal of restrictions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government publishes draft terms of reference for UK COVID-19 Inquiry
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 March 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Lords briefing examines ‘COVID-19 and the Courts’ report
- COVID-19 Committee calls for new resilience and wellbeing approach
- Home Office launches consultation on TA 2000, Sch 7
- Commons briefing examines pre-election period of sensitivity
- Electoral Reform Society publishes report on democracy in local government
- Judicial review
- Judicial treatment of Declaratory Orders (Craig v Her Majesty’s Advocate (for the Government of the United States of America) (Scotland))
- Public procurement
- High Court finds ‘VIP Lanes’ for PPE contracts unlawful (R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd and another) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- EU reaches political agreement on International Procurement Instrument
- State aid
- State-aid weekly round-up—16 March 2022
- Information law
- DCMS publishes government response to consultation on digital identities and attributes
- ICO updates guidance on vexatious requests in FIA 2000, s 14(1)
- EU law
- European Parliament—‘high time’ for Rule of Law Conditionality Mechanism
- Conference on the Future of Europe—MEPs start preparing Parliament’s positions
- Management and strategic planning
- MoJ publishes government response to consultation on discrimination in McCloud
- DHSC publishes government response to consultation on NHS Pensions Schemes Regulations 2022
- DHSC publishes government response to consultation on temporary easements in NHS Pension Scheme
- MoD publishes government response to consultation on Armed Forces Pension Scheme
- Supply and Appropriation (Anticipation and Adjustments) Act 2022
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes news and guidance on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the International Court of Justice’s order on provisional measures against the Russian Federation, the exclusion of the Russian Federation from the Council of Europe, analysis of the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act and the launch of the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme. Also included, selected Brexit headlines, including the European Commission's adoption of proposals on internal rules for the implementation of the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement (WA) and Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and the Council's adoption of a mandate on proposed legislation for supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, progress in the UK Common Frameworks Project and the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis of the impact of Brexit on goods and trademarks. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the removal of all restrictions, the publication of the draft terms of reference for the forthcoming public inquiry into the pandemic, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, a consultation on Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, the EU's agreement on the International Procurement Instrument, updated ICO guidance on vexatious requests under section 14(1) of the Freedom of Information Act 2000, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, public procurement, State aid, information law, EU law and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest judicial review and public procurement cases, including the Supreme Court's ruling on declaratory orders in extradition proceedings and the High Court's ruling on PPE procurements made through the VIP lane.
