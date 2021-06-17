Public Law weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the EU-UK agreement on catch limits for 2021, the launch of a Brexit Opportunities Unit to drive the UK regulatory framework's reform, the Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform's report informing the Unit's work, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit analysis, guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include reviewed restrictions following the delayed reduction of the coronavirus alert level, the EU agreement on vaccine certification, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the Cabinet Office's declaration on government reform, analysis on the Procurement Policy Note 05/21, plus additional updates on state accountability and liability, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, information law, projects and infrastructure and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the High Court’s cost capping decisions in Good Law Project, the Court of Justice's decision on interim relief, the High Court's decision on the duty of care owed by a local authority in respect of children's care proceedings, the Employment Appeal Tribunal's ruling that an absolutist belief that considers sex as biologically immutable is protectable as a ‘philosophical belief’ and the Court of Justice's ruling on the database right. or to read the full analysis.