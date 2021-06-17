- Public Law weekly highlights—17 June 2021
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU sign agreement on catch levels for 2021
- Brexit Bulletin—government welcomes Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform independent report
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance, including Horizon Europe and PEACE PLUS
- Chair deems Cabinet Office Minister’s failure to appear before DCMS Committee ‘unacceptable’
- Brexit analysis
- UK government publishes 1 July right to work Code
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 11 June 2021
- Customs Tariff (Establishment) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021 (Appointed Day) Regulations 2021
- Taxation (Cross-border Trade) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Customs Tariff (Preferential Trade Arrangements and Tariff Quotas) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Customs Tariff (Establishment) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Customs (Declaration Modification) Regulations 2021
- Childcare (Early Years Provision Free of Charge) (Extended Entitlement) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Sea Fisheries (Amendment etc) Regulations 2021
- Plant Health (Fees) (Forestry) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Draft European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (References to the Trade and Cooperation Agreement) Regulations 2021
- Draft Fisheries Act 2020 (Scheme for Financial Assistance) (England) Regulations 2021
- Draft Market Surveillance (Northern Ireland) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Providing services and travelling for business—post-Brexit transition guidance from DIT
- Suspended .eu domains—post-Brexit transition guidance from EURid
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—14 June 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) EUSS—post-Brexit transition guidance from Home Office
- MLA—post-Brexit transition guidance from Home Office
- Placing products on Northern Irish market—post-Brexit transition guidance from OPSS and BEIS
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK secures FTA with Australia
- Beyond Brexit—Commons briefing examines CPTPP
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—step four delayed due to Delta variant
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PACAC reports on status certificates
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EU clears way for digital certificates
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—IfG reports on what the future looks like
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps and Other Provisions) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 27) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 13) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus (Scotland) Act 2020 (Early Expiry of Provisions) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Valuation Timetable (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Amendment Order 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Cabinet Office announces government reform programme
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Constitution Committee reports on ‘excessive’ executive power
- State accountability and liability
- Cabinet Office publishes government response to consultation on digital imprints
- No duty to institute care proceedings (YXA v Wolverhampton City Council)
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 June
- HMCTS blog highlights the use of video hearing due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Lord Burnett speaks at Association of District Judges Annual Seminar
- Equality and human rights
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—GEAC sets out recommendations for G7 on gender equality
- Believing that a person’s sex is an immutable biological fact is protected under the EqA 2010 (Forstater v CGD Europe, Center For Global Development and Ahmed)
- The Forstater Judgment: What Next?
- Public procurement
- Procurement Policy Note 05/21
- Permission granted in judicial review challenge to antibody test procurement (R (Good Law Project) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care (Defendant) and Abingdon Health (Interested Party))
- Direct award of government contract to ‘Public First’ unlawful (R (Good Law Project) v Minister for the Cabinet Office (Defendant) Public First (Interested Party))
- Urgency test for interim relief not met in challenge to pandemic negotiated procedure procurement without prior publication (Inivos Ltd and Inivos BV v European Commission)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 16 June 2021
- Information law
- European Commission opens consultation on rules around legal protection of databases
- Database right (‘CV-Online Latvia’ SIA v ‘Melons’ SIA)
- Projects and infrastructure
- IfG reports on Great British Railways
- Management and strategic planning
- PAC expresses concern on HM Treasury unlawful reform mistake
- Parliamentary briefing examines Local Government Pension Scheme
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the EU-UK agreement on catch limits for 2021, the launch of a Brexit Opportunities Unit to drive the UK regulatory framework's reform, the Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform's report informing the Unit's work, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit analysis, guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include reviewed restrictions following the delayed reduction of the coronavirus alert level, the EU agreement on vaccine certification, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the Cabinet Office's declaration on government reform, analysis on the Procurement Policy Note 05/21, plus additional updates on state accountability and liability, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, information law, projects and infrastructure and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the High Court’s cost capping decisions in Good Law Project, the Court of Justice's decision on interim relief, the High Court's decision on the duty of care owed by a local authority in respect of children's care proceedings, the Employment Appeal Tribunal's ruling that an absolutist belief that considers sex as biologically immutable is protectable as a ‘philosophical belief’ and the Court of Justice's ruling on the database right.
