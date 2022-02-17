Public Law weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights consists of selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the intensified UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol and the first meeting of the Specialised Committee on Road Transport, a Commons briefing on Select Committee Brexit activity in 2020, a European Parliament report on the UK’s EU withdrawal, progress in international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis on the subsidy control regime and extradition arrangements following Brexit. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the latest travel arrangements, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, further analysis on the scope of judicial review, Sir John Major's speech on trust in a democracy, Lord Carnwath's speech on the Independent Human Rights Act Review, the government's response to the consultation on the NHS Pension Scheme, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, State aid, public procurement and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the latest judicial review and equality and human rights cases, including the Court of Appeal's refusal to hear the Welsh Government's challenge to the United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020 and the Supreme Court's confirmation of a reasonable expectation of privacy during criminal investigations. or to read the full analysis.