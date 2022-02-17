- Public Law weekly highlights—17 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU continue intensive NI Protocol talks in absence of concessions
- Brexit Bulletin—EP publishes report on UK’s EU withdrawal
- Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Road Transport published
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefing examines Select Committee Brexit activity in 2020
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 17th report on EU policy areas of UK significance
- CTSI reports on post-Brexit levelling up consumer protection
- MHRA publishes article on EU CTR enforcement implications
- EU amends regulation on import conditions of breeding ovine and caprine animals from GB to NI
- Feature analysis
- UK subsidy control regime—the year ahead
- Extradition post-Brexit—the Irish questions answered
- Brexit legislation
- Kicking the devolution competence can down the road (R (Counsel General for Wales) v Secretary of State for BEIS)
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 11 February 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—14 February 2022
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—DIT announces Chief Trade Negotiators for 2022
- Beyond Brexit—Cabinet Office extends deadline for submissions on UK Single Trade Window
- Beyond Brexit—government responds to EAC report on UK's FTA with Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway
- Scottish Government announces agreement with UK to establish Green Freeports
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfT announces new travel rules
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Competition Act 1998 (Health Services for Patients in England) (Coronavirus) (Public Policy Exclusion) Order 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 3) Regulations 2022
- Non-Domestic Rates (Coronavirus Reliefs) (Scotland) Regulations 2022
- Financial Assistance (Coronavirus: Hospitality) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions, Wearing of Face Coverings) (Revocation) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 3) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Lords insight examines removal of peerages
- IfG shares recording of keynote speech by Sir John Major
- IfG shares recording of Director's Annual Lecture for 2022
- Welsh Government statement on implementation of Law Commission proposals published
- Judicial review
- Judicial review back in vogue? Judicial review under the NSIA 2021, Subsidy Control Bill and Online Safety Bill
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 February 2022
- Equality and human rights
- Supreme Court confirms reasonable expectation of privacy during criminal investigations (Bloomberg LP v ZXC)
- Lord Carnwath gives speech on Human Rights Act reform
- What should employers be doing to offer support in the face of UK ‘mental health crisis’?
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 16 February 2022
- Public procurement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC updates list of High Priority Lane PPE suppliers
- Welsh Government statement on procurement excellence discovery findings centre
- Management and strategic planning
- Government publishes response to NHS Pension Scheme consultation
- DHSC opens consultation on extending ‘return and retire’ easements
- MoJ issues February 2022 statement on fee-paid judicial litigation
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights consists of selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the intensified UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol and the first meeting of the Specialised Committee on Road Transport, a Commons briefing on Select Committee Brexit activity in 2020, a European Parliament report on the UK’s EU withdrawal, progress in international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis on the subsidy control regime and extradition arrangements following Brexit. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the latest travel arrangements, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, further analysis on the scope of judicial review, Sir John Major's speech on trust in a democracy, Lord Carnwath's speech on the Independent Human Rights Act Review, the government's response to the consultation on the NHS Pension Scheme, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, State aid, public procurement and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the latest judicial review and equality and human rights cases, including the Court of Appeal's refusal to hear the Welsh Government's challenge to the United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020 and the Supreme Court's confirmation of a reasonable expectation of privacy during criminal investigations.
