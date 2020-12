Public Law weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes: selected Brexit headlines including updates on key transition workstreams and priorities, further details on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, concerns over the prospects for a UK data adequacy decision, progress reports on the UK’s priorities and contingency planning beyond Brexit, as well as the latest Brexit transition guidance, Brexit legislation updates and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include analysis on the impact of Brexit on the vaccine rollout, plus updates on key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, further analysis on plans to repeal the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011, passage of the Parliamentary Constituencies Act 2020, proposals for new parliamentary committees in 2021, insight into key themes to shape government in 2021, a briefing paper on gender recognition reform and a new online tool monitoring human rights compliance. Key public procurement and State aid updates include analysis of the government’s proposals to transform the UK public procurement regime and two new Procurement Policy Notes. Case analysis includes the latest Supreme Court ruling in the Heathrow expansion litigation and a decision refusing a preliminary reference in an ongoing patents dispute, despite it being the final opportunity to refer such questions to the Court of Justice (given the impending expiry of the Brexit transition period). or to read the full analysis.