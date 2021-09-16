Public Law weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the government's revision of the timetable for introducing full border controls, correspondence on the UK's accession to the Lugano Convention and EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS), updates on the first meetings of the Specialised Committees on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (SCSPS) and Energy (SCE), a Scottish Committee's inquiry into the UK's internal market, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition also includes Brexit feature analyses of the UK privacy regime, plus the regulatory frameworks under Solvency II and Basel III. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's plans for autumn and winter 2021/22 as it addresses concerns over the status certification scheme, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, updates on the Cabinet reshuffle and EU's State of the Union 2021, analysis of the remedial measures under the Judicial Review and Courts Bill, updated procurement guidance on exclusion, conflicts of interest and whistleblowing, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, equality and human rights and State aid. or to read the full analysis.