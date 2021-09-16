LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Public Law weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—government revises timetable for introducing full border controls on EU imports 
  • Brexit Bulletin—Ministry of Justice publishes letter on UK acceding to Lugano Convention
  • Brexit Bulletin—Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish Ministers publish joint letter on EU status proof
  • Brexit Bulletin—Commission publishes agenda for first meeting of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures Committee
  • Brexit Bulletin—PAC report warns government to ensure regulators keep up with post-EU changes
  • Brexit Bulletin—EFRA reiterates concern over delayed establishment of TAC
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 7th report on EU policy areas of UK significance, including tax
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the government's revision of the timetable for introducing full border controls, correspondence on the UK's accession to the Lugano Convention and EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS), updates on the first meetings of the Specialised Committees on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (SCSPS) and Energy (SCE), a Scottish Committee's inquiry into the UK's internal market, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition also includes Brexit feature analyses of the UK privacy regime, plus the regulatory frameworks under Solvency II and Basel III. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's plans for autumn and winter 2021/22 as it addresses concerns over the status certification scheme, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, updates on the Cabinet reshuffle and EU's State of the Union 2021, analysis of the remedial measures under the Judicial Review and Courts Bill, updated procurement guidance on exclusion, conflicts of interest and whistleblowing, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, equality and human rights and State aid. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

