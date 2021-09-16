- Public Law weekly highlights—16 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—government revises timetable for introducing full border controls on EU imports
- Brexit Bulletin—Ministry of Justice publishes letter on UK acceding to Lugano Convention
- Brexit Bulletin—Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish Ministers publish joint letter on EU status proof
- Brexit Bulletin—Commission publishes agenda for first meeting of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures Committee
- Brexit Bulletin—PAC report warns government to ensure regulators keep up with post-EU changes
- Brexit Bulletin—EFRA reiterates concern over delayed establishment of TAC
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 7th report on EU policy areas of UK significance, including tax
- Brexit Bulletin—Scottish Committee announces inquiry into UK's internal market
- Brexit feature analyses
- Insurers call for post-Brexit Solvency II overhaul
- UK’s Basel bank proposals could be delayed due to Brexit says BoE prudential lead
- Details of UK privacy regime overhaul lay out likely GDPR flashpoints for EU
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 10 September 2021
- Customs (Safety and Security Procedures) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- IHS for EU students in the UK—post-Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—13 September 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Switzerland sign agreement on healthcare access and uprated pensions
- Beyond Brexit—DIT publishes report on global trade outlook
- Beyond Brexit—DIT sets out next phase of UK trade strategy
- Beyond Brexit—government extends deadline for consultation on EU-UK TCA business and public engagement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government publishes plans for autumn and winter 2021/22
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government responds to PACAC's concerns over status certification
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 11) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 18) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 19) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 15) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings) (Amendment No 5) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Schedule 10) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies and Notices) (Amendment and Suspension) (England) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Suspension: Transportation, Storage and Disposal of Dead Bodies etc) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Suspension: Children and Young Persons Social Care) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Funding of Employers’ Liabilities) (Closure) Regulations and the Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Funding of Employers’ Liabilities) (Northern Ireland) (Closure) Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Prime Minister's Office publishes September 2021 ministerial appointments list
- Government announces 'first past the post' for local mayoral and police and crime commissioner elections
- Constitution Committee publishes report on Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill
- Institute for Government publishes Parliamentary Monitor 2021
- EU law
- President of the European Commission delivers State of the Union 2021
- Judicial review
- New remedies in judicial review cases—implications for planning
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 13 September 2021
- Equality and human rights
- Liaison Committee publishes report on unimplemented provisions of EqA 2010
- Public procurement
- Updated procurement guidance on exclusion, conflicts of interest and whistleblowing
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 15 September 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the government's revision of the timetable for introducing full border controls, correspondence on the UK's accession to the Lugano Convention and EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS), updates on the first meetings of the Specialised Committees on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (SCSPS) and Energy (SCE), a Scottish Committee's inquiry into the UK's internal market, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition also includes Brexit feature analyses of the UK privacy regime, plus the regulatory frameworks under Solvency II and Basel III. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's plans for autumn and winter 2021/22 as it addresses concerns over the status certification scheme, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, updates on the Cabinet reshuffle and EU's State of the Union 2021, analysis of the remedial measures under the Judicial Review and Courts Bill, updated procurement guidance on exclusion, conflicts of interest and whistleblowing, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, equality and human rights and State aid.
