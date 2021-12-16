- Public Law weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU accelerate talks in absence of agreement on NI Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—MPs approve motion endorsing PPA participation
- Brexit Bulletin—Lord Frost makes statement on retained EU law
- Brexit Bulletin—Lord Frost makes statement on border controls on goods
- Brexit Bulletin—EU proposes members for TCA arbitration tribunal to UK
- Brexit Bulletin—agenda for first meeting of Trade Specialised Committee on VAT Administrative Cooperation and Recovery of Taxes published
- Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Air Transport published
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 14th report on EU policy areas of UK significance
- IMA issues judicial review proceedings against Home Office
- Brexit analysis
- Are general principles of law part of domestic law—Lipton and Adferiad—which is correct?
- Irish lawmakers worry over possible UK data protection changes
- EU Settlement Scheme Family Permit applications under the ‘Surinder Singh’ route and the upcoming deadline
- Pulling up the social safety net for holders of pre-settled status—Supreme Court finds exclusion from Universal Credit is lawful (Fratila and another v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)
- Brexit legislation
- Brexit Bulletin—thirteenth report on the European Union (Withdrawal) Act and Common Frameworks
- UK internal market—guidance on UK Internal Market Act exclusions in Common Framework areas published
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 10 December 2021
- Customs and Value Added Tax (Managed Transition Procedure) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Ozone-Depleting Substances (Grant of Halon Derogations) Regulations 2021
- Statistics of Trade (Customs and Excise) (Modification) Regulations 2021
- Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Consequential Amendments of References to Rules) Regulations 2021
- Common Organisation of the Markets in Agricultural Products (Marketing Standards and Organic Products) (Transitional Provisions) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Eggs (England) Regulations 2021
- Restriction of the Use of Certain Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Solvency 2 (Group Supervision) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Carriage of Dangerous Goods and Use of Transportable Pressure Equipment (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Education (Student Fees, Awards and Support) (Amendment) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Food Information (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Eggs (Amendment) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Regulation (EC) No 1370/2007 (Public Service Obligations in Transport) (Amendment) (EU Exit) (Northern Ireland) Regulations 2021
- Edible Crabs (Conservation) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Smoke-Free (Private Vehicles) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Draft Wine (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—13 December 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement reached in principle
- Beyond Brexit—DCMS publishes UK-US joint statement on deepening data partnership
- Beyond Brexit—Defra agrees 2022 fishing catch limits with EU and Norway
- Beyond Brexit—DIT adds public feedback to UK GSP consultation
- Beyond Brexit—IAC publishes thirteenth report scrutinising international treaties
- Beyond Brexit—ITC publishes government response to UKEF report
- Beyond Brexit—ITC launches inquiry into trade with developing nations
- Beyond Brexit—ITC launches inquiry into trade and environment
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Prime Minister announces Plan B measures as alert raised to Level 4
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PACAC launches inquiry into Coronavirus Act 2020 renewal and extension processes
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Entry to Venues and Events) (England) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) (No 6) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 24) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Entry to Venues and Events) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 22) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 5) Regulations 2021
- Public Health (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 13) Regulations 2021
- Education (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Coronavirus) (Scotland) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 20) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (2021 Consolidation) (Amendment No 12) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health (Miscellaneous Provisions) (2016 Act) (Commencement No 2) Order (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Cabinet Office publishes ToR for Cabinet Secretary investigations into staff gatherings
- HM Treasury allocates additional funding to devolved administrations
- DLUHC publishes plans for intergovernmental relations
- Welsh Minister publishes written statement on devolved tribunals
- Scottish Budget 2022—bridging social divide and road to economic recovery
- Constitution Committee publishes government response to Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Bill report
- Constitution Committee publishes government response to Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill report
- PACAC publishes Elections Bill report
- PAC publishes report on failing government digital programmes
- IfG publishes report on successful county devolution deals
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for w/c 13 December 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes report on remote hearings
- Equality and human rights
- MoJ launches consultation on HRA 1998 reform
- MoJ publishes report of Independent Human Rights Act Review
- GEO publishes letter to ministers on PSED assessment
- JCHR holds inquiry opening session on treatment of unmarried mothers in adoption
- Supreme Court dismisses appeal against policy that passports must provide gender (R (on the application of Elan-Cane) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Article 4 ECHR and protection from trafficking (R (on the application of H (a minor by his litigation friend)) v Swindon Borough Council)
- Disability—taking into account avoidance behaviour for adverse effect (Primaz v Carl Room Restaurants)
- Equality Act 2010 (Disabled School Pupils) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- State security and intelligence
- JCNSS publishes government response to report on UK national security machinery
- Home Office launches consultation on revised CHIS Code of Practice
- Public procurement
- Transforming Public Procurement—a first glance at the government response to the consultation
- Public procurement reform in the UK—three key take-aways from the government response to the Green Paper Consultation on Transforming Public Procurement
- European Parliament votes in favour of IPI
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 15 December 2021
- Projects and infrastructure
- DfT announces government award of HS2 rolling stock contract
- GBRTT calls for evidence on WISP
- Management and strategic planning
- DHSC launches consultation on McCloud remedy for NHS Pension Scheme
- Other Public Law updates
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Grenfell Tower Inquiry publishes update on hearings
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MoJ publishes report on rise in demand for free legal advice
- Cabinet Office publishes consultation response on National Resilience Strategy
- Public Law highlights 2021/2022
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes: selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the intensified UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, two statements from Lord Frost, on retained EU law and border controls on goods, and minutes for the first meeting of the TCA Specialised Committee on Air Transport, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the latest announcement on 'Plan B' public health measures, a new parliamentary inquiry on Coronavirus Act 2020 renewal, key SIs and an operational summary from the courts. Key public procurement updates include early analysis of the government's response to the consultation on proposals to transform the UK public procurement regime. This edition further includes the report of the Independent Human Rights Act review and the government's response with proposals to reform the Human Rights Act 1998, the Cabinet Secretary's inquiry into staff gatherings last Christmas, and the Scottish government's budget for 2022, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, state security and intelligence, and State aid. Case analysis this week includes details and analyses of the latest equality and human rights and public procurement cases, including the Supreme Court's judgment on gender in passports and a Court of Appeal ruling on the Article 4 ECHR.
