Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—16 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU accelerate talks in absence of agreement on NI Protocol
  • Brexit Bulletin—MPs approve motion endorsing PPA participation
  • Brexit Bulletin—Lord Frost makes statement on retained EU law
  • Brexit Bulletin—Lord Frost makes statement on border controls on goods
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU proposes members for TCA arbitration tribunal to UK
  • Brexit Bulletin—agenda for first meeting of Trade Specialised Committee on VAT Administrative Cooperation and Recovery of Taxes published
  • Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Air Transport published
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes: selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the intensified UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, two statements from Lord Frost, on retained EU law and border controls on goods, and minutes for the first meeting of the TCA Specialised Committee on Air Transport, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the latest announcement on 'Plan B' public health measures, a new parliamentary inquiry on Coronavirus Act 2020 renewal, key SIs and an operational summary from the courts. Key public procurement updates include early analysis of the government's response to the consultation on proposals to transform the UK public procurement regime. This edition further includes the report of the Independent Human Rights Act review and the government's response with proposals to reform the Human Rights Act 1998, the Cabinet Secretary's inquiry into staff gatherings last Christmas, and the Scottish government's budget for 2022, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, state security and intelligence, and State aid. Case analysis this week includes details and analyses of the latest equality and human rights and public procurement cases, including the Supreme Court's judgment on gender in passports and a Court of Appeal ruling on the Article 4 ECHR. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

