Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Demise of The Crown
  • Buckingham Palace announces proclamation of King at Accession Council
  • Government announces bank holiday for Queen’s funeral
  • Cabinet Office publishes national mourning guidance
  • HMCTS announces postponement of hearings until after Queen's funeral
  • Commons publishes briefing on death of monarch
  • Brexit headlines
  • Halsbury’s Laws of England: European Union volume 47A (2022)
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest news on the demise of the Crown. Also featured are selected Brexit headlines, including the publication of the European Union title of Halsbury’s Laws of England, fully revised to take account of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government’s response to a report on coronavirus and criminal law, plus key legislation. Also in this edition, analyses of the Criminal Bar Association's indefinite strike over pay and the progress and direction of the UK human rights and public procurement regimes; plus the outcome of a consultation on proposed changes to the NHS Pension Scheme. This edition further includes additional updates on constitutional and administrative law; judicial review; equality and human rights; subsidy control and State aid; and information law. Case analysis this week includes analyses of decisions on retained EU law, duty of care owed by public authorities and tender evaluation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

