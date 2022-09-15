Public Law weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest news on the demise of the Crown. Also featured are selected Brexit headlines, including the publication of the European Union title of Halsbury’s Laws of England, fully revised to take account of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government’s response to a report on coronavirus and criminal law, plus key legislation. Also in this edition, analyses of the Criminal Bar Association's indefinite strike over pay and the progress and direction of the UK human rights and public procurement regimes; plus the outcome of a consultation on proposed changes to the NHS Pension Scheme. This edition further includes additional updates on constitutional and administrative law; judicial review; equality and human rights; subsidy control and State aid; and information law. Case analysis this week includes analyses of decisions on retained EU law, duty of care owed by public authorities and tender evaluation. or to read the full analysis.