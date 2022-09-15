- Public Law weekly highlights—15 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Demise of The Crown
- Buckingham Palace announces proclamation of King at Accession Council
- Government announces bank holiday for Queen’s funeral
- Cabinet Office publishes national mourning guidance
- HMCTS announces postponement of hearings until after Queen's funeral
- Commons publishes briefing on death of monarch
- Brexit headlines
- Halsbury’s Laws of England: European Union volume 47A (2022)
- Centre for European Reform publishes policy brief on Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit analysis
- Landmark environmental case against the Environment Agency—court confirms enforceable European laws post-Brexit (Harris v Environment Agency)
- Brexit legislation
- A review of the new UK Financial Services and Markets Bill
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 9 September 2022
- Food Information (Amendment of Transitional Provisions) (England) Regulations 2022
- Food Information (Amendment of Transitional Provisions) (Wales) Regulations 2022
- Non-Commercial Movement of Pet Animals (Amendment) (Wales) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Draft Trade Marks (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—12 September 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Justice Committee publishes government response to ‘COVID-19 and the Criminal Law’ report
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Extension of Modifications of Requirements Regarding Medical Certificates for Cremations) (No 2) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Constitutional and administrative law
- New Justice Secretary urged to fix legal aid crisis
- Draft State Immunity Act 1978 (Remedial) Order 2022
- Equality and human rights
- Claims brought by the victims of abuse are dismissed as public authorities are generally under no duty of care to prevent the occurrence of harm (CJ v Wiltshire Police)
- Court of Appeal identifies circumstances in which an assumption of responsibility could exist so as to give rise to a duty of care by a local authority (HXA v Surrey County Council; YXA v Wolverhampton City Council)
- Passage of government’s Bill of Rights halted
- JCHR meeting on scrutiny of Bill of Rights
- Public procurement
- Update on UK public procurement reforms (September 2022)
- Completion of an FTS Notice for Public Sector Authorities
- The Procurement Bill—modification of contracts
- The Procurement Bill: Don't Pass Go—The New Debarment Regime
- Contracting authorities should be braced for challenge where a difference in scores is marginal (Braceurself v NHS England)
- Subsidy control and State aid
- State Aid—weekly round-up 14 September 2022
- Information law
- ICO takes action against DIT and BEIS for slow responses to access requests
- Management and strategic planning
- DHSC publishes the consultation outcome on NHS Pension Scheme
- Other Public Law updates
- BEIS Secretary of State publishes statement on EPG
- HM Treasury opens recruitment process for new Treasury Permanent Secretary
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest news on the demise of the Crown. Also featured are selected Brexit headlines, including the publication of the European Union title of Halsbury’s Laws of England, fully revised to take account of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government’s response to a report on coronavirus and criminal law, plus key legislation. Also in this edition, analyses of the Criminal Bar Association's indefinite strike over pay and the progress and direction of the UK human rights and public procurement regimes; plus the outcome of a consultation on proposed changes to the NHS Pension Scheme. This edition further includes additional updates on constitutional and administrative law; judicial review; equality and human rights; subsidy control and State aid; and information law. Case analysis this week includes analyses of decisions on retained EU law, duty of care owed by public authorities and tender evaluation.
