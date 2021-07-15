menu-search
Public Law weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—Northern Ireland Protocol approach to be set out to Parliament
  • Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes provisional agenda for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Energy (SCE)
  • Brexit Bulletin—OJEU publishes Council Decision (EU) 2021/1157
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance, including Data Adequacy and Brexit Adjustment Reserve
  • Brexit Bulletin—Scottish Affairs Committee urges government to urgently consult on UKSPF
  • Brexit feature analysis
  • State aid’s coming home? Government publishes details of new UK subsidy control regime
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the government's way forward on the Northern Ireland Protocol and the first meeting of the Specialised Committee on Energy, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition also includes feature analysis on the Subsidy Control Bill, as well as the direction of the UK public procurement regime. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's plans for easing restrictions at Step 4, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, MPs’ vote to approve international aid cuts, the Constitution Committee's report on the Cabinet Manual, Lady Rose's speech on low usage of statistics in public law cases, an inquiry into the Cabinet Office's handling of freedom of information requests, a consultation on the National Resilience Strategy, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, state accountability and liability, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid and information law. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest judicial review, human rights and information law cases, including the Court of Appeal's ruling on the victim status under the Human Rights Act 1998, the Administrative Court's ruling on the public sector equality duty in the context of traffic regulation orders and the Court of Justice's ruling on communication to the public and the processing of personal data in relation to peer to peer networks. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

