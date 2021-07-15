- Public Law weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—Northern Ireland Protocol approach to be set out to Parliament
- Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes provisional agenda for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Energy (SCE)
- Brexit Bulletin—OJEU publishes Council Decision (EU) 2021/1157
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance, including Data Adequacy and Brexit Adjustment Reserve
- Brexit Bulletin—Scottish Affairs Committee urges government to urgently consult on UKSPF
- Brexit feature analysis
- State aid’s coming home? Government publishes details of new UK subsidy control regime
- UK Subsidy Control Bill—a brief summary
- UK public procurement post-Brexit
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 9 July 2021
- Official Controls (Extension of Transitional Periods) Regulations 2021
- Social Security (Reciprocal Agreements) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Further Education (Student Support) (Eligibility) (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Somalia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Human Medicines (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Customs and Excise Border Procedures (Miscellaneous Amendments) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Benchmarks (Provision of Information and Documents) Regulations 2021
- Draft Ecodesign for Energy-Related Products and Energy Information (Lighting Products) Regulations 2021
- Draft Ecodesign for Energy-Related Products and Energy Information (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Draft Capital Requirements Regulation (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Draft Organics (Equivalence and Control Bodies Listing) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- EU-UK TCA reservations—post-Brexit transition guidance from DIT
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—12 July 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK signs free trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein
- Beyond Brexit—DIT extends termination date for MoUs between UK and Pacific States on EPA
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes fifth report scrutinising international treaties
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PM confirms Step 4 from 19 July 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 31) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel etc) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Tax Credits and Child Benefit (Miscellaneous and Coronavirus Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Universal Credit (Coronavirus) (Restoration of the Minimum Income Floor) Regulations 2021
- Education (Student Finance) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Universal Credit (Coronavirus) (Restoration of the Minimum Income Floor) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Constitution Committee recommends update to Cabinet Manual
- IfG publishes assessment on smarter government report
- State accountability and liability
- MPs vote to keep international development budget at 0.5% of GDP
- Committee on Standards in Public Life addresses election finance regime reform
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 12 July 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MoJ responds to Constitution Committee’s report on pandemic’s impact on justice system
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Lord Chief Justice considers pandemic’s impact on justice system
- Lady Rose considers low usage of statistics in public law cases
- Permission to appeal against denial of leave to remain refused (R (on the application of Mahmud) v Upper Tribunal)
- Equality and human rights
- Victim status under the Human Rights Act 1998 (R (Reprieve) v Prime Minister)
- Challenging traffic regulation orders—(experimental low traffic neighbourhood orders)—Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984; public sector equality duty and ‘due regard’ to Equality Act 2010 s149; adequacy of consultation with ‘other relevant organisations’—Local Authorities’ Traffic Orders (Procedure) (England and Wales) Regulations 1996 (R (oao Sheakh) v LB Lambeth)
- Appeal against extradition allowed (Tabuncic and another v Government of Moldova)
- Appeals against detention conditions dismissed (R (on the application of AB (Appellant) v Secretary of State for Justice (Respondent))
- Public procurement
- Welsh Minister statement on draft Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Bill
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 14 July 2021
- Information Law
- PACAC launches inquiry into Cabinet Office’s handling of FoI requests
- Court of Justice rules on communication to the public and the processing of personal data in relation to peer to peer networks (Mircom (M.I.C.M.) Ltd v Telenet)
- Other Public Law updates
- Cabinet Office opens consultation on UK National Resilience strategy
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the government's way forward on the Northern Ireland Protocol and the first meeting of the Specialised Committee on Energy, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition also includes feature analysis on the Subsidy Control Bill, as well as the direction of the UK public procurement regime. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's plans for easing restrictions at Step 4, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, MPs’ vote to approve international aid cuts, the Constitution Committee's report on the Cabinet Manual, Lady Rose's speech on low usage of statistics in public law cases, an inquiry into the Cabinet Office's handling of freedom of information requests, a consultation on the National Resilience Strategy, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, state accountability and liability, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid and information law. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest judicial review, human rights and information law cases, including the Court of Appeal's ruling on the victim status under the Human Rights Act 1998, the Administrative Court's ruling on the public sector equality duty in the context of traffic regulation orders and the Court of Justice's ruling on communication to the public and the processing of personal data in relation to peer to peer networks.
