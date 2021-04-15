- Public Law weekly highlights—15 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees schedule vote on consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes report on scrutiny of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee and Northern Ireland Protocol
- European Commission to oppose UK accession to Lugano Convention
- European Parliament Think Tank publishes analysis by EPRS on data flows following Brexit
- BExA looks at the impact of Brexit on the use of Incoterms
- Brexit analysis
- Environmental law after Brexit—level playing field and divergence
- UK should diverge from EU’s green-finance taxonomy, former MEP Swinburne says
- Brexit SIs
- Official Controls (Exemptions from Controls at Border Control Posts) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Solvency 2 (Credit Risk Adjustment) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Consumer credit information forms—post-Brexit transition guidance from the FCA
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—12 April 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Council of the EU adopts position on Single Market programme regulation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—JCVI advises on phase 2 as vaccination target is reached
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC publishes guidance on self-isolation checks as consultation on private testing validation is launched
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfT publishes GTT recommendations for international travel and guidance on travelling to test sites
- IfG publishes report on coronavirus (COVID-19) passports including risks
- WTO—DG Okonjo-Iweala urges worldwide access to vaccines for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) legislation
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Information for Passengers) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps and Local Authority Enforcement Powers) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 7) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel etc) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Financial Assistance (Coronavirus) (No 2) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- State accountability and liability
- Cabinet Office announces review into development and use of supply chain finance
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 12 April 2021
- Bindmans LLP urges MoJ to extend judicial review consultation deadline
- What can we expect from proposed judicial review reform?
- Equality and human rights
- Government welcomes report on disabled peoples’ experiences during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Termination of Employment Support Allowance payments in absence of ‘good cause’ evidence ruled lawful under PSED (R (on the application of Turner) v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions (Equality and Human Rights Commission intervening))
- Public procurement
- European Innovation Procurement Awards open for applications
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 14 April 2021
- Management and strategic planning
- Commons Library briefing examines pension schemes for judges
- UK/EU divergence–have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including a progress update on the European Parliament's consideration of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), a parliamentary report on the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee and the Northern Ireland Protocol, further analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include guidance and analysis on the latest easing of lockdown rules in England, travel restrictions and arrangements for vaccine delivery, the government's response to the Women and Equalities Committee's report on the pandemic's impact on people with disabilities, a consultation on private testing validation, an IfG report on vaccine passports, WTO predictions for economic recovery, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, further updates and analysis on the Independent Review of Administrative Law and the government’s proposals for judicial review reform, launch of the European Innovation Procurement Awards, a briefing on pension schemes for judges, plus additional updates on lobbying, equality and human rights and State aid. Case analysis this week includes an Administrative Court ruling on the public sector equality duty in the context of eligibility for Employment Support Allowance.
