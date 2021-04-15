Sign-in Help
Public Law weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Published on: 15 April 2021
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including a progress update on the European Parliament's consideration of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), a parliamentary report on the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee and the Northern Ireland Protocol, further analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include guidance and analysis on the latest easing of lockdown rules in England, travel restrictions and arrangements for vaccine delivery, the government's response to the Women and Equalities Committee's report on the pandemic's impact on people with disabilities, a consultation on private testing validation, an IfG report on vaccine passports, WTO predictions for economic recovery, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, further updates and analysis on the Independent Review of Administrative Law and the government’s proposals for judicial review reform, launch of the European Innovation Procurement Awards, a briefing on pension schemes for judges, plus additional updates on lobbying, equality and human rights and State aid. Case analysis this week includes an Administrative Court ruling on the public sector equality duty in the context of eligibility for Employment Support Allowance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

