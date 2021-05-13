- Public Law weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Queen's Speech 2021
- Queen’s Speech 2021—key themes and proposals
- Queen's Speech 2021—constitution and devolved affairs
- Queen's Speech 2021—procurement and subsidy control reform
- Queen’s Speech 2021—international trade
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 10 May 2021
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Auctioning (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Road Tunnel Safety (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Capital Requirements Regulation (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Trade Act 2021 (Commencement No 1 and Expiry Provision) Regulations 2021
- European Union (European Schools) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- UK ETS—further post-Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- Working, performing and touring in Europe—post-Brexit transition guidance from the DCMS
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—10 May 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK CMOs recommend lowering alert level from four to three
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—step 3 of the roadmap to commence from 17 May 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—international travel to resume as restrictions ease
- Government publishes one-year report on extant Coronavirus Act 2020 powers
- BIICL publishes working paper on rule of law and technologies related to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- WTO—statement urging equitable access to coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) legislation
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 14) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 15) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 7) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 10) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- ‘New approach’ required as progress to reduce Lords size undone by appointments
- IfG report analyses 2019 Conservative manifesto commitments and challenges ahead
- State accountability and liability
- Treasury Committee publishes responses received in Greensill Capital inquiry
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 10 May
- Bar Council consultation response contests government JR proposals
- Judiciary opens consultation on access to decisions and reporting in UTAAC
- CPR changes and 130th and 131st practice direction updates—online civil claims, judicial review and whiplash reforms
- Equality and human rights
- The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) and returning to work on mental health
- Immigration detention pending deportation unlawful under ECHR, Art 5(1)(f) (AO v Home Office)
- Public procurement
- Public interest justifies cost-capping in a procurement case (Good Law Project v Minister for the Cabinet Office (Hanbury Strategy & Communications Ltd as interested party))
- Court of Justice finds an agreement for lease did not fall within procurement rules (European Commission v Republic of Austria)
- State aid
- State Aid round-up—12 May 2021
- UK subsidy regime to reflect national interests, government says in legislative plans
- Whatever happened to State aid? The UK government’s plans for regulating subsidies to business
- Information law
- Work on UK SCCs under way, ICO official says
- EU law
- Executive Board adopts Conference on the Future of Europe’s Rules of Procedure
- Public sector contracts
- With US on board, coronavirus (COVID–19) IP waiver still faces long road
- Other Public Law updates
- MHCLG to discuss future of Grenfell Tower with residents
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
- Coming soon—LexisPSL EU Law
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected updates from the Queen's Speech 2021. Brexit updates include the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include announcements on further relaxing of lockdown following the reduction in the coronavirus alert level, a one-year report on the active provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020, analysis of the pandemic's impact on mental health, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, further updates and analysis on the UK-wide subsidy control proposals, analysis on upcoming Civil Procedure Rules and 130th and 131st Practice Direction updates, the Bar Council's response to the government's proposals for judicial review reform, an IfG report on the 2019 Conservative manifesto, plus additional updates on lobbying, judicial review, State aid, information law, EU law and public sector contracts. Case analysis this week includes the Administrative Court’s cost capping decision in Good Law Project and Court of Justice’s ruling on the application of EU public procurement to commercial leases, plus the latest human rights decision.
