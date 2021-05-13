menu-search
Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Published on: 13 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Queen's Speech 2021
  • Queen’s Speech 2021—key themes and proposals
  • Queen's Speech 2021—constitution and devolved affairs
  • Queen's Speech 2021—procurement and subsidy control reform
  • Queen’s Speech 2021—international trade
  • Brexit SIs
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 10 May 2021
  • Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Auctioning (Amendment) Regulations 2021
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected updates from the Queen's Speech 2021. Brexit updates include the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include announcements on further relaxing of lockdown following the reduction in the coronavirus alert level, a one-year report on the active provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020, analysis of the pandemic's impact on mental health, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, further updates and analysis on the UK-wide subsidy control proposals, analysis on upcoming Civil Procedure Rules and 130th and 131st Practice Direction updates, the Bar Council's response to the government's proposals for judicial review reform, an IfG report on the 2019 Conservative manifesto, plus additional updates on lobbying, judicial review, State aid, information law, EU law and public sector contracts. Case analysis this week includes the Administrative Court’s cost capping decision in Good Law Project and Court of Justice’s ruling on the application of EU public procurement to commercial leases, plus the latest human rights decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

