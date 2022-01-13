Public Law weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the second decision of the TCA Partnership Council, progress in the UK common frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include an updated parliamentary briefing on restrictions, key SIs and an operational summary from the courts. This edition also includes correspondence on refurbishment works at 11 Downing Street, the Welsh Government's written statement on the Human Rights Act 1998 reform, and the Home Office's response to the consultation on the Protect Duty, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid and information law. Case analysis this week includes details and analyses of the latest equality and human rights, and public procurement cases, including two Court of Appeal rulings on the ‘due impartiality’ obligation under the Communications Act 2003 and Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code, and the principles governing extensions of the limitation period. or to read the full analysis.