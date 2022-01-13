LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—13 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes second decision of TCA Partnership Council
  • Brexit Bulletin—PAC publishes report on ELM scheme
  • Brexit legislation
  • Brexit Bulletin—provisional common frameworks on radioactive substances, late payment (commercial transactions) and company law presented to Parliament
  • Brexit SIs
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 15 December 2021 and 6 January 2022
  • Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Regulations 2022
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the second decision of the TCA Partnership Council, progress in the UK common frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include an updated parliamentary briefing on restrictions, key SIs and an operational summary from the courts. This edition also includes correspondence on refurbishment works at 11 Downing Street, the Welsh Government's written statement on the Human Rights Act 1998 reform, and the Home Office's response to the consultation on the Protect Duty, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid and information law. Case analysis this week includes details and analyses of the latest equality and human rights, and public procurement cases, including two Court of Appeal rulings on the ‘due impartiality’ obligation under the Communications Act 2003 and Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code, and the principles governing extensions of the limitation period. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More