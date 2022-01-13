- Public Law weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes second decision of TCA Partnership Council
- Brexit Bulletin—PAC publishes report on ELM scheme
- Brexit legislation
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional common frameworks on radioactive substances, late payment (commercial transactions) and company law presented to Parliament
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 15 December 2021 and 6 January 2022
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- European Qualifications (Health and Social Care Professions) (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2022
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- UKCA marking requirement to be introduced from January 2023
- Defra updates its guidance on exporting food, drink and agricultural products
- Defra updates its guidance on exporting or moving composite food products
- Post-grace period EEA border guidance published
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—10 January 2022
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—TAC opens call for evidence into UK-Australia FTA
- Beyond Brexit—IAC reopens call for evidence into UK-Australia FTA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- House of Commons Library publishes updated briefing paper on lockdown laws
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Prison and Young Offender Institution (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Rules 2022
- Wills Act 1837 (Electronic Communications) (Amendment) Order 2022
- Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Funding of Employers’ Liabilities) Regulations 2022
- Representation of the People (Proxy Vote Applications) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Funding of Employers’ Liabilities) (Northern Ireland) Regulations 2022
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Cabinet Office publishes letters between Lord Geidt and Prime Minister
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 10 January 2022
- Equality and human rights
- Welsh Government publishes written statement on Human Rights Act 1998 reform
- Fear of coronavirus (COVID-19) not protected under UK discrimination law (X v Y)
- CoA rules on ‘due impartiality’ obligation under CA 2003 and Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code
- Mayor of London adds support for Hillsborough Law
- Public procurement
- Public Procurement—principles governing extensions of the limitation period (Access for Living v London Borough of Lewisham)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 12 January 2022
- Commission seeks views on agriculture and fisheries State aid revision
- Information law
- the3million responds to draft data protection regulations following joint appeal
- Other Public Law updates
- Home Office concludes consultation on Protect Duty
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the second decision of the TCA Partnership Council, progress in the UK common frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include an updated parliamentary briefing on restrictions, key SIs and an operational summary from the courts. This edition also includes correspondence on refurbishment works at 11 Downing Street, the Welsh Government's written statement on the Human Rights Act 1998 reform, and the Home Office's response to the consultation on the Protect Duty, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid and information law. Case analysis this week includes details and analyses of the latest equality and human rights, and public procurement cases, including two Court of Appeal rulings on the ‘due impartiality’ obligation under the Communications Act 2003 and Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code, and the principles governing extensions of the limitation period.
