Public Law weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including a consultation on the government’s engagement with business and civil society on the implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), progress in the UK's post-IP completion day priorities, including international trade, analysis of the limits of UK regulatory autonomy in the context of medical devices, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, analyses of the judicial review of policies and the latest National Planning Policy Framework, the outcome of the Operation Brock legislation consultation, plus additional updates on judicial review, State aid, and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes further details and analysis of the latest judicial review and public procurement cases, including the Northern Ireland High Court's ruling on the Northern Ireland Protocol; the Court of Justice's ruling on pre-settled status, access to benefits and permission to discrimination; the Divisional Court's decision declaring the green/amber/red travel lists lawful; the High Court's ruling on a revocation of an Academy Order; plus the Technology and Construction Court’s decision on admissibility of expert evidence in procurement challenges. or to read the full analysis.