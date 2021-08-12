- Public Law weekly highlights—12 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Beyond Brexit—government consults on EU-UK TCA business and public engagement
- Home Office extends protection to late applicants of EUSS
- DfT concludes Operation Brock consultation
- DfT announces extension on temporary relaxation of drivers’ hours rules
- DIT upholds TRA’s recommendation on anti-dumping duties
- Fee arrangements for CESC nationals to be scrapped from 26 February 2022
- Brexit feature analyses
More...
- Medical Devices and the Limits of UK Regulatory Autonomy
- Constitutional Unsettlement? High Court rules Northern Ireland Protocol lawful (Re Allister and others application for Judicial Review (EU Exit))
- Pre-settled status, access to benefits and permission to discrimination (CG v Department for Communities)
- Brexit SIs
- Benchmarks (Provision of Information and Documents) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Auctioning (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—9 August 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—FCDO and DIT agree partnership with ASEAN
- Access Consortium launches strategy for work-sharing on medicines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Coronavirus (Extension and Expiry) (Scotland) Act 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 8) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 15) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel etc) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) (No 7) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Requirements) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 5) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Education (National Curriculum) (Key Stage 1 Assessment Arrangements) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Judicial review
- Judicial review of policies—clarification or judicial retreat?
- Changes to green/amber/red travel lists were lawful (R (Manchester Airports Holdings Ltd) v Secretary of State for Transport)
- Revocation of Academy Order (Yew Tree Primary School v SSE)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 9 August 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS hosts panel session on lifting restrictions
- Public procurement
- Expert evidence in public procurement challenges (Bop-Me Ltd v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 11 August 2021
- Projects and infrastructure
- Revised National Planning Policy Framework—implications for climate change and sustainable transport
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including a consultation on the government’s engagement with business and civil society on the implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), progress in the UK's post-IP completion day priorities, including international trade, analysis of the limits of UK regulatory autonomy in the context of medical devices, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, analyses of the judicial review of policies and the latest National Planning Policy Framework, the outcome of the Operation Brock legislation consultation, plus additional updates on judicial review, State aid, and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes further details and analysis of the latest judicial review and public procurement cases, including the Northern Ireland High Court's ruling on the Northern Ireland Protocol; the Court of Justice's ruling on pre-settled status, access to benefits and permission to discrimination; the Divisional Court's decision declaring the green/amber/red travel lists lawful; the High Court's ruling on a revocation of an Academy Order; plus the Technology and Construction Court’s decision on admissibility of expert evidence in procurement challenges.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.