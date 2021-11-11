Public Law weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project and the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, further analysis on the Subsidy Control Bill, the government's plans for the Code of Conduct for MPs, the Hansard Society's review into delegated legislation, the Information Commissioner's Office blog on its information rights work, the National Infrastructure Commission's 2020-2021 annual report and accounts, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, State aid and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes analyses of the latest equality and human rights, and state security and intelligence cases, including the Employment Appeal Tribunal's ruling on disability discrimination and the Investigatory Powers Tribunal's ruling on legal professional privilege. or to read the full analysis.