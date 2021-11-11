- Public Law weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU in inconclusive talks over NI Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—government responds to report on TCA impact on food, environment, energy and health
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 11th report on EU policy areas of UK significance including Brexit Adjustment Reserve
- DfT announces review into HGV driver training and compliance
- HMT launches second consultation on post-EU Future Regulatory Framework Review
- IPO notice details post-Brexit changes to Trade Marks Tribunal Service
- Brexit-related and non-compliant domain names to be revoked from 1 January 2022
- EU Rights and Brexit Hub and the3Million respond to IMA strategy consultation
- Crisis publishes report on homelessness among EU citizens
- Brexit legislation
- Brexit Bulletin—twelfth report on the European Union (Withdrawal) Act and Common Frameworks
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 5 November 2021
- Animal Health, Plant Health, Seeds and Seed Potatoes (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Trade Marks and International Trade Marks (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Road Vehicle Carbon Dioxide Emission Performance Standards (Cars and Vans) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Private Storage Aid Scheme (Pigmeat) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Draft Human Medicines (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Draft Eggs (England) Regulations 2021
- Draft Plant Health (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Working, performing and touring in Europe—post-Brexit transition guidance from DCMS
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—8 November 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—Government of Madagascar signs UK-Eastern & Southern African Economic Partnership Agreement
- Beyond Brexit—IAC publishes ninth report scrutinising international treaties
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Representation of the People (Amendment) (Wales) (Coronavirus) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Suspension: Disposal of Bodies) (Scotland) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Draft Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Government u-turns over MPs' Code of Conduct
- Hansard Society launches delegated legislation review
- NIAC launches inquiry into investment in Northern Ireland
- PLP gives evidence to inquiry into use of new technologies in law enforcement
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 8 November 2021
- Equality and human rights
- A person is disabled from date they have cancer not just from date of diagnosis (Bennett v MiTAC Europe Ltd)
- State security and intelligence
- IPT declines to give general guidance, but LPP endures (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs)
- Information law
- ICO publishes blog on its information rights work
- State aid
- The Subsidy Control Bill—Part I—A new public law regime
- The Subsidy Control Bill—Part II—Application to legislation, questions & concerns
- State aid—weekly round-up 10 November 2021
- Projects and infrastructure
- NIC publishes 2020-2021 annual report and accounts
- Management and strategic planning
- Home Office launches consultations on amendments to firefighters’ and police pension schemes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project and the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, further analysis on the Subsidy Control Bill, the government's plans for the Code of Conduct for MPs, the Hansard Society's review into delegated legislation, the Information Commissioner's Office blog on its information rights work, the National Infrastructure Commission's 2020-2021 annual report and accounts, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, State aid and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes analyses of the latest equality and human rights, and state security and intelligence cases, including the Employment Appeal Tribunal's ruling on disability discrimination and the Investigatory Powers Tribunal's ruling on legal professional privilege.
