Public Law weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Public Law weekly highlights—11 March 2021
Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—government defends unilateral action under Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Brexit Bulletin—government publishes information to show flow at GB ports 'close to normal'
  • Brexit Bulletin—Scottish Government sets out policy on Scotland’s past, present and future in Europe
  • Brexit Bulletin—Committee submits views on EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
  • Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefing examines visiting, working, and living in the EU
  • UKICE doubtful freeports will provide changes sought by government
  • UK Finance blog discusses territorial scope of financial sanctions and extra-territoriality in a post-Brexit world
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including updates and analysis on the UK’s unilateral measures under the Northern Ireland Protocol as EU raises concerns over Withdrawal Agreement compliance, a Scottish Government policy paper on its future in Europe amid calls for increased devolved engagement, further parliamentary scrutiny of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), progress on the UK's international trade priorities, further updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include government responses to the health and social inequalities resulting from the pandemic and a consultation on adoption regulations, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, various updates on the upcoming elections, including a joint statement by the UK regions on election safety, Parliament’s roadmap for return to the House of Commons, launch of the government’s latest Shared Services Strategy, publication of the long-awaited Magnox report, Welsh procurement policy guidance, calls against Human Rights Act 1998 reform, updates on the mandatory retirement age (MRA) for judicial office holders, plus additional updates on public procurement, infrastructure, State aid, equality and human rights, and information law. Case analysis this week includes analysis of Bechtel’s defeat in its HS2 procurement challenge. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

