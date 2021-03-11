- Public Law weekly highlights—11 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—government defends unilateral action under Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—government publishes information to show flow at GB ports 'close to normal'
- Brexit Bulletin—Scottish Government sets out policy on Scotland’s past, present and future in Europe
- Brexit Bulletin—Committee submits views on EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefing examines visiting, working, and living in the EU
- UKICE doubtful freeports will provide changes sought by government
- UK Finance blog discusses territorial scope of financial sanctions and extra-territoriality in a post-Brexit world
- Brexit analysis
- Spotlight on the UK’s decision to extend grace periods under the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement
- Brexit legislation
- UK internal market—Scottish Government criticises ‘systematic attack’ on devolution
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 9 March 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 5 March 2021
- Customs Tariff (Preferential Trade Arrangements) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Approved Country Lists (Animals and Animal Products) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Plant Health (Amendment) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) (Amendment) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Draft Recognised Auction Platforms (Amendment and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations 2021
- Draft Plant Health (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Draft Energy Performance of Buildings (Certificates and Inspections) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- CITES-listed specimens—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- UK healthcare for EU visitors—post-Brexit transition guidance from the DHSC
- Trading with developing nations—post-Brexit transition guidance from the DIT
- Declaring goods in Northern Ireland—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Mutual legal assistance—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Home Office
- EUSS—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Home Office
- Local government—post-Brexit transition guidance from the MHCLG
- Importing goods into Northern Ireland—post-Brexit transition guidance from the MHRA
- Supplying medical devices to Northern Ireland—post-Brexit transition guidance from the MHRA
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Cameroon Economic Partnership Agreement signed
- Beyond Brexit—Suriname becomes latest country to sign CARIFORUM–UK EPA
- Beyond Brexit—EU and US conclude negotiations on WTO agricultural quotas
- Beyond Brexit—certain US tariffs removed in Boeing-Airbus dispute de-escalation
- Beyond Brexit—Board of Trade report recommends measures to ‘unleash Britain’s potential’
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes 5th report scrutinising international treaties
- WTO—DG Okonjo-Iweala’s attends General Council session in her first week at WTO
- WTO—members agree on roadmap for TFA review in latest committee meeting
- ONS urges care in using 2020 trade data due to effects of Brexit and coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Government response to BAME Coronavirus impact report published
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE publishes changes to adoption regulations
- WTO—update on impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on women
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) legislation
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Wearing of Face Coverings in a Relevant Place and Restrictions: All Tiers) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Information for Passengers) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (No 2) (Amendment No 5) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment No 8) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Early Years Foundation Stage (Learning and Development Requirements) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Adoption and Children (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Income Tax (Exemption for Coronavirus Related Home Office Expenses) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Adoption and Fostering (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Business Tenancies (Extension of Protection from Forfeiture etc) (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021
- Covid-19 Heating Payment Scheme (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Joint statement from UK, Scotland and Wales Governments on election safety
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—return to Parliament approved by Commons Commission
- Hybrid debates extended to Westminster Hall during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- New Attorney General and Solicitor General appointed
- Commons report finds government lacking comprehensive net zero policy
- EU law
- EU institutions sign Conference on the Future of Europe
- Eurobarometer survey regarding Future of Europe reflects positive feedback
- Public procurement
- BEIS publishes findings of Magnox inquiry
- Welsh Government publishes new Wales Procurement Policy Statement
- Welsh Procurement Policy Note sets out actions for contracting authorities sourcing steel
- Challenge to £1 bn HS2 procurement defeated in its entirety (Bechtel v HS2)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 10 March 2021
- Equality and human rights
- Does judicial review of delegated legislation under the Human Rights Act 1998 unduly interfere with executive law-making?
- Joint Committee on Human Rights urges against reform of the Human Rights Act 1998
- CQC and EHRC to work together in areas of mutual interest
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 8 March 2021
- Information law
- ICO issues data protection campaign guidance ahead of local elections
- Projects and infrastructure
- National Infrastructure Commission welcomes the Spring Budget 2021
- DfT publishes Interim report for ongoing UK Transport Connectivity Review
- Commons briefing examines infrastructure policies and investment
- Management and strategic planning
- Shared Services Strategy policy paper launched
- MoJ is to raise MRA to 75 for judicial office holders following consultation
- Minister explains proposed changes to civil servants’ pensions rules
- Other Public Law updates
- Prime Minister’s Office announces Lady Justice Rose is to join UK Supreme Court
- Douglas Marshall appointed as Judicial Appointments and Conduct Ombudsman
- Lords article examines UK’s current bilateral defence relationships
- Commons launches communications network for Commonwealth legislatures
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including updates and analysis on the UK’s unilateral measures under the Northern Ireland Protocol as EU raises concerns over Withdrawal Agreement compliance, a Scottish Government policy paper on its future in Europe amid calls for increased devolved engagement, further parliamentary scrutiny of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), progress on the UK's international trade priorities, further updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include government responses to the health and social inequalities resulting from the pandemic and a consultation on adoption regulations, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, various updates on the upcoming elections, including a joint statement by the UK regions on election safety, Parliament’s roadmap for return to the House of Commons, launch of the government’s latest Shared Services Strategy, publication of the long-awaited Magnox report, Welsh procurement policy guidance, calls against Human Rights Act 1998 reform, updates on the mandatory retirement age (MRA) for judicial office holders, plus additional updates on public procurement, infrastructure, State aid, equality and human rights, and information law. Case analysis this week includes analysis of Bechtel’s defeat in its HS2 procurement challenge.
