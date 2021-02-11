Sign-in Help
Public Law weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Published on: 11 February 2021
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU proposes extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees debate TCA and draft recommendation on consent
  • Brexit Bulletin—government refutes Road Haulage Association’s concerns over lack of UK preparedness
  • Brexit Bulletin—Environment Secretary seeks ‘urgent resolution’ to disagreement over UK-EU shellfish trade
  • Brexit Bulletin—IfG publishes paper on managing UK-EU relationship
  • Brexit Bulletin—DfE publishes paper on the effect of Brexit on UK’s higher education institutions
  • Brexit Bulletin—the3million publishes report on EU Settlement Scheme to the IMA
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including updates on the EU's proposal for a two-month extension to the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) pending ratification in the European Parliament, concerns over UK's contingency planning amid calls for ‘urgent resolution’ to disagreements and disruption to UK-EU trade, a policy paper on legal routes to the UK for EU protection claimants, progress on the UK’s international trade priorities, further updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include reports on the latest quarantine rules and penalties, key legislation, election plans and operational guidance from Parliament and the courts, plus arrangements on vaccine delivery, questions over PPE procurement and a report on the gendered economic impact of the pandemic. Also in this edition, introduction of the Ministerial and other Maternity Allowances Bill, updated procurement policy guidance on emergency procurement, review into use of health data for analysis and research, submissions to the 2015 public service pension scheme reform consultation and the latest State aid and infrastructure updates. Case analysis this week includes a decision concerning anonymity under the Venables jurisdiction. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

