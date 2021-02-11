- Public Law weekly highlights—11 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—EU proposes extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees debate TCA and draft recommendation on consent
- Brexit Bulletin—government refutes Road Haulage Association’s concerns over lack of UK preparedness
- Brexit Bulletin—Environment Secretary seeks ‘urgent resolution’ to disagreement over UK-EU shellfish trade
- Brexit Bulletin—IfG publishes paper on managing UK-EU relationship
- Brexit Bulletin—DfE publishes paper on the effect of Brexit on UK’s higher education institutions
- Brexit Bulletin—the3million publishes report on EU Settlement Scheme to the IMA
- Home Office publishes policy paper on legal routes to the UK for EU claimants
- Commons briefing examines temporary business travel in light of EU-UK TCA
- ITC seeks views on TCA implementation
- Brexit analysis
- How might MPs scrutinise the new UK-EU relationship?
- UK ‘does not meet conditions’ for data adequacy, EU parliamentary committee says
- Brexit-hit businesses need customs clarity, delayed deadlines, MPs told
- Brexit legislation
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance including offshore renewable energy and EU Magnitsky Act
- Defra seeks views on proposals to amend domestic food legislation
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 8 February 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 5 February 2021
- Protection of Trading Interests (Authorisation) Regulations 2021
- Draft Sea Fishing (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Draft Plant Health (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Draft Trade in Animals and Related Products (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Draft Biocidal Products (Fees and Charges) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Electricity procurement—post-Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- EU transition helplines—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Cabinet Office
- Prescriptions issued in the EEA and Switzerland—post-Brexit transition guidance from the DHSC
- Guides to importing and exporting goods between Great Britain and the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Excise Notices—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- General guarantee account—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Notices to be made under the Customs (Declarations) (Amendment and Modification) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Notices to be made under the Customs (Import Duty) (EU Exit) Regulations 2018—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Notices under the Taxation (Cross-border Trade) Act 2018—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Albania Partnership, Trade and Cooperation Agreement signed
- Beyond Brexit—Ghana-UK Partnership Agreement finalised
- Beyond Brexit—UK-India statement of Enhanced Trade Partnership progress issued
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes first reports scrutinising international treaties
- Beyond Brexit—DIT updates guidance for trading with various non-EU countries
- Beyond Brexit—DIT updates guidance on proof of origin rules when trading with Turkey
- DfE announces measures to boost international study and global opportunities
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC confirms mandatory 10–day hotel quarantine from 15 February 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—travellers who fail to quarantine face ‘tough’ penalties
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—hotel quarantine system scrutinised by IfG
- BEIS announces new partnership to respond to coronavirus (COVID-19) variants
- MOD announces deployment to Wales for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine roll-out
- Scottish Government announces £33bn investment and £9m legal aid resilience fund amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MEPs call for developing countries to produce vaccines amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Education (Coronavirus, Remote Education Information) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (No 2) (Amendment No 3) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (No 2) (Amendment No 4) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Rates (Coronavirus) (Emergency Relief) (No 2) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Rates (Coronavirus: Making of District Rates) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Draft Community Orders (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Ministerial and other Maternity Allowances Bill
- Cabinet Office publishes May 2021 polls delivery plan
- Revised guidance on proceedings for hybrid House published
- Public procurement
- Procurement Policy Note provides guidance on options and risks in emergency procurement
- Cabinet Office ‘still too defensive’ over coronavirus (COVID-19) PPE procurement
- MedTech Europe publishes reflection paper on procurement and purchasing models amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Cabinet Office announces independent review of Construction Frameworks
- State aid
- State aid and the post-Brexit trade agreement—what’s new, what’s not, and what’s next
- State aid—weekly round-up 10 February 2021
- Projects and infrastructure
- Welsh Government takes rail franchise into public ownership amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- ACE submits evidence to Transport Select Committee inquiry on major projects
- ICE Scotland urges Scottish Government to review infrastructure
- Equality and human rights
- Anonymity under the Venables jurisdiction (D and F v Persons Unknown)
- Economic impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) affecting men and women differently
- PLP expresses concern regarding algorithm used to discern ‘sham marriages’
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 8 February
- HMCTS updates coronavirus (COVID-19) local testing guidance
- Justice Committee to hold evidence session on court capacity during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Information law
- DHSC announces review into using health data for analysis and research
- Other Public Law updates
- HM Treasury publishes response to consultation relating to the 2015 public service pension scheme reforms
- Commons Committee publishes report on UK’s 5G security risks
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including updates on the EU's proposal for a two-month extension to the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) pending ratification in the European Parliament, concerns over UK's contingency planning amid calls for ‘urgent resolution’ to disagreements and disruption to UK-EU trade, a policy paper on legal routes to the UK for EU protection claimants, progress on the UK’s international trade priorities, further updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include reports on the latest quarantine rules and penalties, key legislation, election plans and operational guidance from Parliament and the courts, plus arrangements on vaccine delivery, questions over PPE procurement and a report on the gendered economic impact of the pandemic. Also in this edition, introduction of the Ministerial and other Maternity Allowances Bill, updated procurement policy guidance on emergency procurement, review into use of health data for analysis and research, submissions to the 2015 public service pension scheme reform consultation and the latest State aid and infrastructure updates. Case analysis this week includes a decision concerning anonymity under the Venables jurisdiction.
