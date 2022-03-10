Public Law weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes news and guidance on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state. Also included, selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the tenth meeting of the Specialised Committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis of the UK's post-Brexit immigration system. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include analysis of the expiry of the temporary provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020, the Welsh Government's plans for removing the remaining restrictions in Wales, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, the Cabinet Office's update on the government reform, the launch of the 'Leading in Practice' review, the government’s responses to the consultations on the civil service, firefighter and police pension schemes, further responses to the government’s Human Rights Act Review, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, information law, public procurement, State aid, and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes the latest judicial review, equality and human rights and public procurement cases. or to read the full analysis.