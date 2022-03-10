- Public Law weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 8 March 2022
- Ukraine conflict—Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022 introduced
- Ukraine conflict—Stronger ban on Russia aircraft and new trade sanctions introduced
- Ukraine conflict—HMT updates Russian financial sanctions guidance
- Ukraine conflict—Commission announces whistleblower tool to report possible sanctions violations
- Ukraine conflict—Council reports EU agreement with sectoral measures targeting Belarus
- Ukraine conflict—Council bans Sputnik and Russia Today from broadcasting in EU
- Ukraine conflict—Council imposes further sanctions against Belarus for supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Ukraine conflict—Effectiveness of Russian economic sanctions inquiry to be launched
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—tenth meeting of Specialised Committee on Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 18th report on EU policy areas of UK significance
- Feature analysis
- Immigration after Brexit one year on—changing places?
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 4 March 2022
- Waste and Agriculture (Legislative Functions) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 6) Regulations 2022
- Air Traffic Management (Regulation (EU) No 716/2014) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Value Added Tax (Enforcement Related to Distance Selling and Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2022
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- EUSS data protection impact assessment—post-Brexit transition guidance from Home Office
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—7 March 2022
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Turkmenistan hold cooperation meetings
- Beyond Brexit—DIT publishes two newly appointed Trade Envoys
- Beyond Brexit—TRA publishes report on trade remedies regime
- Beyond Brexit—IAC publishes 16th report scrutinising international treaties
- Beyond Brexit—EAC calls for updates on assessing environmental impacts of trade deals and domestic tax measures
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Expiry of the Coronavirus Act’s temporary provisions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government publishes 'Together for a Safer Future' plan
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Rates (Coronavirus) (Emergency Relief) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Rates (Coronavirus) (Emergency Relief) (No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Cabinet Office updates on government reform
- Home Office reports on disruptive powers
- IEP finds John Bercow in breach of bullying and harassment policy
- CSPL launches ‘Leading in Practice’ review
- Standards Committee reports on senior judge’s review of fairness in Parliamentary standards
- Conduct Committee reports on freedom of speech and Code of Conduct
- Commons briefing examines Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Bill
- Constitution Committee reports on Elections Bill
- Judicial review
- Standing, discrimination, bias and the PSED in judicial review of a public appointment (R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd and another) v Prime Minister and another)
- Non-party disclosure orders in judicial review proceedings (R (AB) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 March 2022
- Supreme Court publishes opening times over Easter and Whitsun recesses
- PAC reports on Crown Court case backlog
- Equality and human rights
- High Court dismisses challenge to DWP’s failure to uplift legacy benefits in line with Universal Credit (T & others, R (On the Application Of) v Secretary of State for Work And Pensions)
- Law Society responds to Human Rights Act Review
- SLLL responds to Human Rights Act Review
- EHRC responds to Human Rights Act Review
- IDC raises criticism over aid cut impacts in leaked report
- Information law
- TikTok claim allowed to continue, giving glimmer of hope for UK data protection mass claims (Smo (a child) v Tiktok Inc and others)
- Public Interest Disclosure (Prescribed Persons) (Amendment) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Public procurement
- Exemptions in public procurement for intelligence activities (Excession Technologies v Police Digital Service)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 9 March 2022
- Management and strategic planning
- Cabinet Office responds to civil service pension scheme consultation
- Home Office responds to firefighter pension scheme consultation
- Home Office responds to police pension scheme consultation
- Firemen’s Pension Scheme (Amendment) (Scotland) Order 2022
- Police Pensions (Commutation) Amendment (Scotland) Regulations 2022
- Judicial Pensions (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes news and guidance on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state. Also included, selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the tenth meeting of the Specialised Committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis of the UK's post-Brexit immigration system. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include analysis of the expiry of the temporary provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020, the Welsh Government's plans for removing the remaining restrictions in Wales, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, the Cabinet Office's update on the government reform, the launch of the 'Leading in Practice' review, the government’s responses to the consultations on the civil service, firefighter and police pension schemes, further responses to the government’s Human Rights Act Review, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, information law, public procurement, State aid, and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes the latest judicial review, equality and human rights and public procurement cases.
