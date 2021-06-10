Public Law weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the first meeting of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) Partnership Council and eighth meeting of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee, a policy paper on the UK-EU relationship, reports on UK-EU regulatory divergence, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include reviewed restrictions in Wales, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, two new Procurement Policy Notes, plus additional updates on judicial review and State aid. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the High Court's decision on a failure to remove claim. or to read the full analysis.