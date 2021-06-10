menu-search
Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Published on: 10 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK-EU relationship talks in the balance
  • Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes policy paper on UK-EU relationship
  • IfG publishes report on UK-EU regulatory divergence
  • Tony Blair Institute for Global Change publishes report on UK-EU regulatory divergence
  • Brexit legislation
  • Brexit Bulletin—government responds to report on building co-operative Union
  • Brexit SIs
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the first meeting of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) Partnership Council and eighth meeting of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee, a policy paper on the UK-EU relationship, reports on UK-EU regulatory divergence, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include reviewed restrictions in Wales, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, two new Procurement Policy Notes, plus additional updates on judicial review and State aid. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the High Court's decision on a failure to remove claim. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

