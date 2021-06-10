- Public Law weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—UK-EU relationship talks in the balance
- Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes policy paper on UK-EU relationship
- IfG publishes report on UK-EU regulatory divergence
- Tony Blair Institute for Global Change publishes report on UK-EU regulatory divergence
- Brexit legislation
- Brexit Bulletin—government responds to report on building co-operative Union
- Brexit SIs
More...
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 1 June 2021
- Official Controls (Temporary Measures) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Financial Services Act 2021 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2021
- Plant Health (Fees) (Forestry) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Draft Road Vehicle Carbon Dioxide Emission Performance Standards (Cars and Vans) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Draft Health Security (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Importing and exporting—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Local government—post-Brexit transition guidance from MHCLG
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—7 June 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—DHSC publishes G7 Presidency statement
- Beyond Brexit—Truss delivers speech on UK’s new trade opportunities
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Iraq Strategic Partnership signed by Foreign Secretary
- Beyond Brexit—UK reaches agreement in principle with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Kuwait Extradition Treaty presented to Parliament
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Japan Protocol amending the Agreement for Co-operation in the Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy presented to Parliament
- Beyond Brexit—government responds to IAC's seventh report scrutinising international treaties
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Wales to move to alert level one
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Testing Requirements and Standards) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales (Amendment) (No 11) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 8) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 12) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 26) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 12) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 6) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment No 4) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Draft Alcohol Licensing (Coronavirus) (Regulatory Easements) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Commons briefing examines recall elections
- IfG publishes report on Cummings' critique
- State accountability and liability
- Liability of social services in failure to remove claims (DFX v Coventry City Council)
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 June
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Lord Chancellor gives speech on recovery plans
- Public procurement
- Procurement Policy Note sets out actions for contracting authorities on carbon reduction plans
- Procurement Policy Note provides contracting authorities with guidance on National Procurement Policy Statement
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 9 June 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- New module—Lexis®PSL EU Law
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the first meeting of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) Partnership Council and eighth meeting of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee, a policy paper on the UK-EU relationship, reports on UK-EU regulatory divergence, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include reviewed restrictions in Wales, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, two new Procurement Policy Notes, plus additional updates on judicial review and State aid. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the High Court's decision on a failure to remove claim.
