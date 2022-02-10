- Public Law weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—EU raises strong concerns over NI Protocol compliance
- Brexit Bulletin—European Commission extends time-limited equivalence for UK Central Counterparties under CMU and launches consultation to expand central clearing activities in EU
- Brexit Bulletin—nine provisional common frameworks for environment presented to Parliament
- Brexit Bulletin—PAC publishes report on post-transition UK trade volumes
- Brexit Bulletin—EAC launches UK-EU financial services inquiry
- Brexit Bulletin—Lords Library publishes insight into policing, law enforcement and security
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament publishes summary of Brexit’s impact on fisheries and trade
- Home Office to remove CSI requirement for Lounes family members
- Confirmation on Surinder Singh family permit applications and the EUSS deadline
- the3million publishes EUSS rights information sheet
- Feature analysis
- Comment: New wrench pushes UK-EU agreement on Northern Ireland further into uncertainty
- Agrifood border checks in Northern Ireland are not the UK's responsibility, minister says
- UK must ensure Northern Ireland agri-food checks don't stop, European Commission indicates
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 4 February 2022
- Customs (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2022
- Phytosanitary Conditions (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Food (Withdrawal of Recognition) (Miscellaneous Amendments and Transitional Provisions) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2022
- National Health Service (Performers Lists) (Wales) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2022
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—7 February 2022
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK and South Korea sign deal to strengthen supply chains
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Faroe Islands agree on fishing opportunities for 2022
- Beyond Brexit—government responds to IAC's report on working practices
- Beyond Brexit—HM Treasury launches consultation on new customs regime
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Alteration of Expiry Date) (Scotland) Regulations 2022
- Police Act 1997 and the Protection of Vulnerable Groups (Scotland) Act 2007 (Fees) (Coronavirus) Amendment Regulations 2022
- Draft Human Medicines (Coronavirus and Influenza) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Draft Local Authority (Capital Finance and Accounting) (Scotland) (Coronavirus) Amendment Regulations 2022
- Constitutional and administrative law
- PMO publishes update on No.10 reset
- Cabinet Office additional documents for Elections Bill
- Government responds to Committee's report on Cabinet Manual's revision
- Commons briefing examines Crown and constitution
- IfG publishes framework for UK constitution review
- IfG publishes report on Levelling Up White Paper
- Judicial review
- No legal limit to Home Office fees for British citizenship registration (R(O) v SSHD)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 February 2022
- Law Society response to CJC interim report on PAPs reform
- Equality and human rights
- No duty owed by local authority in failure to remove claim (AB v Worcestershire County Council)
- Discrimination claim against NHS (R (on the application of CN) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- Law Society reports on human rights review
- Public procurement
- Direct award of public contract during pandemic not unlawful (R (on the application of Good Law Project) v Minister for the Cabinet Office)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 9 February 2022
- Management and strategic planning
- NHS staff face pension penalties once coronavirus (COVID–19) emergency powers expire
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the intensified UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Commission's extension of time-limited equivalence for UK central counterparties until 30 June 2025 and launch of a consultation to expand central clearing activities in the EU, a report on post-transition trade volumes, an inquiry into UK-EU financial services, progress in the UK's common frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis on the direction of NI Minister, Edwin Poots, to suspend agri-food customs checks. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, updates on the Cabinet reshuffle, a parliamentary briefing on the Crown and the constitution, the Law Society's responses to the Civil Justice Council's interim report on the pre-action protocols and the Independent Human Rights Act Review, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, State aid and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest judicial review, equality and human rights and public procurement cases, including the Supreme Court's ruling on the legal limit to Home Office fees for British citizenship, the High Court's ruling on a 'failure to remove'-type of claim brought under the Human Rights Act 1998, the Court of Appeal's rulings on a disability discrimination claim against the NHS and a procurement challenge concerning the direct award of a contract during the pandemic.
