Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the intensified UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Commission's extension of time-limited equivalence for UK central counterparties until 30 June 2025 and launch of a consultation to expand central clearing activities in the EU, a report on post-transition trade volumes, an inquiry into UK-EU financial services, progress in the UK's common frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis on the direction of NI Minister, Edwin Poots, to suspend agri-food customs checks. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, updates on the Cabinet reshuffle, a parliamentary briefing on the Crown and the constitution, the Law Society's responses to the Civil Justice Council's interim report on the pre-action protocols and the Independent Human Rights Act Review, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, State aid and public sector pensions. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest judicial review, equality and human rights and public procurement cases, including the Supreme Court's ruling on the legal limit to Home Office fees for British citizenship, the High Court's ruling on a 'failure to remove'-type of claim brought under the Human Rights Act 1998, the Court of Appeal's rulings on a disability discrimination claim against the NHS and a procurement challenge concerning the direct award of a contract during the pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

