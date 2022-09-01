Public Law weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the Law Society's publication of a series of Q&As. Also featured are selected Brexit headlines, including the EU's and Ukraine's accession to the Hague Judgments Convention, an inquiry into the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the UK Covid-19 Inquiry's opening of its second investigation into government decision making, plus key legislation. Also in this edition, analyses of the Criminal Bar Association's indefinite strike over pay and the new subsidy control regime; government plans for an East Midlands devolution deal; plus the launch of a consultation on proposed changes to the NHS pension scheme. This edition further includes additional updates on constitutional and administrative law; judicial review; subsidy control and State aid; information law; and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the High Court decision on NHS procurement duties towards non-framework communications suppliers. or to read the full analysis.