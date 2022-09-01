- Public Law weekly highlights—1 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict
- Law Society publishes Q&As on sanctions against Russia
- Brexit headlines
- EU and Ukraine join Hague Judgments Convention
- Brexit legislation
- Committee launches inquiry into Northern Ireland Protocol Bill
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—30 August 2022
- Beyond Brexit
- DIT signs two agreements with Qatar during third JETCO
- DIT publishes ToR for IMG Trade
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- UK Covid-19 Inquiry launches second investigation on government decision-making
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Extension of Provisions Relating to Statutory Sick Pay) (No 2) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Criminal barristers deal within touching distance, says rep
- DLUHC announces East Midlands devolution deal
- Elections Act 2022 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2022
- Judicial review
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 29 August 2022
- Tortoise publishes its judicial review case concerning the Conservative Party
- Commons Library examines UK Supreme Court justices
- Subsidy control and State aid
- A New UK Subsidy control system
- State aid—weekly round-up 31 August 2022
- Public procurement
- NHS procurement duties towards non-framework communications supplier breached (Consultant Connect v NHS Bath and others)
- Information law
- Cabinet Office publishes FOI Clearing House Review
- Projects and infrastructure
- DLUHC announce new fast–track planning route for major infrastructure projects
- Management and strategic planning
- DHSC launches consultation on changes to NHS Pension Scheme regulations
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the Law Society's publication of a series of Q&As. Also featured are selected Brexit headlines, including the EU's and Ukraine's accession to the Hague Judgments Convention, an inquiry into the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the UK Covid-19 Inquiry's opening of its second investigation into government decision making, plus key legislation. Also in this edition, analyses of the Criminal Bar Association's indefinite strike over pay and the new subsidy control regime; government plans for an East Midlands devolution deal; plus the launch of a consultation on proposed changes to the NHS pension scheme. This edition further includes additional updates on constitutional and administrative law; judicial review; subsidy control and State aid; information law; and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the High Court decision on NHS procurement duties towards non-framework communications suppliers.
