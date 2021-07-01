menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Public Law weekly highlights—1 July 2021
Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—1 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Commission takes note of UK’s grace period extension request for chilled meats as part of package of solutions for Northern Ireland Protocol implementation
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Commission adopts adequacy decisions for UK
  • Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee Annual Report 2020
  • Brexit Bulletin—Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights fourth report on the implementation of residence rights published
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance, including ​market access and fishing opportunities
  • IfG reports on ten claims from EU referendum campaign
  • IfG reports on UK internal market
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the EU's acceptance of the UK's request for a three-month extension to the grace period for exporting chilled meats under the Northern Ireland Protocol as part of a package of solutions, the EU's adoption of two data adequacy decisions in respect of the UK, the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee's annual report, the Specialised Committee on Citizens' Rights' fourth joint report, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit analysis, cases, guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's estimate on the delayed reduction of the coronavirus alert level, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the introduction of the Subsidy Control Bill, updated guidance on transparency requirements for publishing on Contracts Finder, plus additional updates on lobbying, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, information law and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes updates and analysis of the Northern Ireland High Court's ruling on the Northern Ireland Protocol, plus analysis on the scope of rights protected by Articles 6, 8, 10, 11 and 13 of the European Convention on Human Rights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More