Public Law weekly highlights—1 July 2021

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the EU's acceptance of the UK's request for a three-month extension to the grace period for exporting chilled meats under the Northern Ireland Protocol as part of a package of solutions, the EU's adoption of two data adequacy decisions in respect of the UK, the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee's annual report, the Specialised Committee on Citizens' Rights' fourth joint report, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit analysis, cases, guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's estimate on the delayed reduction of the coronavirus alert level, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the introduction of the Subsidy Control Bill, updated guidance on transparency requirements for publishing on Contracts Finder, plus additional updates on lobbying, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, information law and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes updates and analysis of the Northern Ireland High Court's ruling on the Northern Ireland Protocol, plus analysis on the scope of rights protected by Articles 6, 8, 10, 11 and 13 of the European Convention on Human Rights. or to read the full analysis.