- Public Law weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—European Commission takes note of UK’s grace period extension request for chilled meats as part of package of solutions for Northern Ireland Protocol implementation
- Brexit Bulletin—European Commission adopts adequacy decisions for UK
- Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee Annual Report 2020
- Brexit Bulletin—Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights fourth report on the implementation of residence rights published
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance, including market access and fishing opportunities
- IfG reports on ten claims from EU referendum campaign
- IfG reports on UK internal market
- DfT launches consultation on UK’s proposed operator licensing regime
- Brexit analysis
- Gibraltar insurance market—the future opportunity is upon us
- Brexit cases
- Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful, Northern Ireland High Court rules
- Judicial review of abolition of post-Brexit VAT-free shopping schemes rejected (R (Heathrow Airport Ltd and others) v Her Majesty’s Treasury)
- High Court rejects challenge to UK ETS design (Elliott-Smith v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 29 June 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 25 June 2021
- Pollution Prevention and Control (Fees) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Common Organisation of the Markets in Agricultural Products (Fruit and Vegetable Producer Organisations, Tariff Quotas and Wine) (Amendment etc) Regulations 2021
- British Nationality Act 1981 (Immigration Rules Appendix EU) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Value Added Tax (Miscellaneous Amendments and Repeals) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Value Added Tax (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Continuity) (Scotland) Act 2021 (Consequential Provisions and Modifications) Order 2021
- Draft Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (PRA-regulated Activities) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Subsidy control—post-Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- Ozone-depleting substances—post-Brexit transition guidance from EA
- Frontier workers in EU and EFTA countries—post-Brexit transition guidance from FCDO
- EUSS—post-Brexit transition guidance from Home Office
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—28 June 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Singapore agree Financial Partnership
- Beyond Brexit—UK and New Zealand conclude fifth round of FTA negotiations
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Australia trade negotiations call for evidence re-opens
- Beyond Brexit—government responds to IAC's first report scrutinising international treaties
- Beyond Brexit—government responds to ITC’s recommendations for UK freeports
- Beyond Brexit—International Trade Committee publishes report on digital trade and data
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes third report scrutinising international treaties
- Beyond Brexit—deadline for expression of interest for appointments to TAC extended
- Beyond Brexit—Commons briefing examines UK-Australia FTA
- Beyond Brexit—Lords briefing examines UK-Ghana interim trade agreement
- Beyond Brexit—Lords briefing examines UK-Cameroon EPA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government delivers speech on target date for lifting restrictions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 29) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 30) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel etc) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Business Tenancies (Protection from Forfeiture: Relevant Period) (Coronavirus) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Business Tenancies (Extension of Protection from Forfeiture etc) (Wales) (Coronavirus) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Suspension: Disposal of Bodies) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Direct Payments to Farmers (Controls and Checks) (Coronavirus) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- State accountability and liability
- Treasury Committee publishes correspondence as part of Greensill Capital inquiry
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 June 2021
- Attorney General’s campaign warns against committing contempt of court online
- UKSC publishes annual reports and accounts for 2020–21 financial year
- Equality and human rights
- Social worker against whom adverse findings were made in family proceedings had no effective domestic remedy (SW v UK)
- Supreme Court majority allows appeal and overturns convictions against protesters (DPP v Ziegler)
- Public procurement
- Updated guidance on transparency requirements for publishing on Contracts Finder issued and incorporated into Procurement Policy Note 01/17
- Contract notice must specify the quantity/value of supply under a framework agreement (Simonsen & Weel A/S v Region Nordjylland og Region Syddanmark)
- State aid
- BEIS introduces Subsidy Control Bill following consultation feedback
- UK State aid regime puts national interest first, says government as it unveils draft law
- State aid—weekly round-up 30 June 2021
- Information law
- UK statement on LDCs’ TRIPS implementation transition period extension
- WTO panel debates EU’s alternative to IP waiver proposal
- Consultation on UK SCCs for international transfers to start in July 2021, ICO official says
- The Children’s Code and parental consent
- Management and strategic planning
- HMT launches consultations on cost control mechanism and discount rate methodology
- High Court rejects legal challenge by contractors over retrospective extinction of ‘exit credits’ (R (on the application of Enterprise Managed Service Ltd) v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)
- Other Public Law updates
- BEIS Committee publishes report on Industrial Strategy
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the EU's acceptance of the UK's request for a three-month extension to the grace period for exporting chilled meats under the Northern Ireland Protocol as part of a package of solutions, the EU's adoption of two data adequacy decisions in respect of the UK, the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee's annual report, the Specialised Committee on Citizens' Rights' fourth joint report, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit analysis, cases, guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's estimate on the delayed reduction of the coronavirus alert level, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the introduction of the Subsidy Control Bill, updated guidance on transparency requirements for publishing on Contracts Finder, plus additional updates on lobbying, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, information law and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes updates and analysis of the Northern Ireland High Court's ruling on the Northern Ireland Protocol, plus analysis on the scope of rights protected by Articles 6, 8, 10, 11 and 13 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
